Afni Has Second Wage Increase in Six Months for Insurance Positions in Tucson

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2022 / Afni has increased the starting wage for Insurance Service Representatives and Insurance Sales Consultants in Tucson for the second time in six months. Insurance Service Representatives now start at $17.00 per hour including a fifty cent on-site differential and Insurance Sales Consultants now start at $18.25 per hour, including a fifty cent on-site differential. Both positions earn a bonus in addition to the hourly rate.

"Afni is committed to being an employer of choice in Tucson and that starts with investing in our people," said Michelle Eickmeyer, Senior Director of Operations. "We will continue to review wages to ensure we remain competitive in the labor market. We are excited to continue recruiting and growing our strong employee base in Tucson."

This year, Afni is looking to hire more than 500 new Insurance Service Representatives and Insurance Sales Consultants in Tucson. All Afni employees will continue to receive a premium benefits package, tuition reimbursement, and a lucrative referral program, among other perks. Afni will train and cover the expense for the insurance licensing exam.

Afni has been an employer in Tucson for over 20 years. Afni is a leading, international customer engagement services company based in Bloomington, Illinois with sites across the United States. Their mission is to enable better outcomes through positive and worthwhile engagement with employees, clients, partners, and customers of the world's best brands. Applicants can apply at AfniCareers.com.

About Afni

Afni Insurance Services, LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Afni, Inc. Afni is a U.S.-based, global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) firm representing the world's best brands in insurance, telecommunications, satellite and cable, financial services, technology, and healthcare. From engagement centers in several U.S. and Philippines locations, Afni supports its client's customers in a variety of channels. With a history dating to 1936, Afni is a strong partner in communities where its employees work and live.

