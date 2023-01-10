U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,919.25
    +27.16 (+0.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,704.10
    +186.45 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,742.63
    +106.98 (+1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,820.51
    +24.60 (+1.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.03
    +0.40 (+0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,882.50
    +4.70 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    -0.13 (-0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0740
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6210
    +0.1040 (+2.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2153
    -0.0033 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.2320
    +0.3660 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,467.34
    +247.79 (+1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    412.54
    +5.47 (+1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,694.49
    -30.45 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,175.56
    +201.71 (+0.78%)
     

AFP Launches 7-Figure Message to the 118th Congress

·3 min read

Ad Campaign Highlights Congress at a Crossroads, Urges Focus on Advancing Good Policy

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Americans for Prosperity launched a 7-figure "Dear 118th Congress" ad campaign calling on lawmakers to focus on the major challenges that our country continues to face and urging them to do the hard work of advancing good policy, rather than sit back and embrace the cynical conventional wisdom of partisan gridlock and typical Washington dysfunction.

(PRNewsfoto/Americans for Prosperity)
(PRNewsfoto/Americans for Prosperity)

"By putting political games aside and focusing on a policy agenda that delivers results, the 118th Congress has an opportunity to buck the trend and show Americans that good policy doesn't die with divided government," said AFP Chief Government Affairs Office Brent Gardner.

The ads highlight the choice before Congress heading into a newly divided government – partisan gridlock with an eye towards the next election, or the hard work of legislating that voters expect. The campaign will feature a national television spot and digital advertising, physical billboards and posters in the Washington, D.C. metro area, and additional grassroots engagement through direct outreach and events.

Click Here to View the Ad

"If Americans wake up two years from now with our country on the same path – and lawmakers have nothing to show for their promises but empty political theater – Republicans and Democrats alike will be held accountable. Our message to the lawmakers of the 118th Congress is simple: don't let that happen. Divided government cannot be an excuse to do nothing," Gardner continued.

Last summer, AFP held more than 150 "True Cost of Washington" events across the country to connect people to how Washington's policies have made it harder for people to make ends meet and afford the same quality of life they've worked so hard to achieve. The "Dear 118th Congress" campaign will focus on making life more affordable for all Americans by building support for policies that rein in spending to get inflation under control, provide relief for high energy costs, and expand opportunities to find fulfilling work.

This campaign is part of AFP's larger 8-figure "Path to Prosperity" policy agenda that was released in December of last year, which offers a positive, specific vision Republicans and Democrats can get behind. AFP is committed to using every tool at its disposal to help advance these policies, including door-to-door grassroots engagement, targeted advertising, educational events, community townhalls, and direct outreach to lawmakers, among other tactics.

Through broad-based grassroots outreach, Americans for Prosperity (AFP) is driving long-term solutions to the country's biggest problems. AFP activists engage friends and neighbors on key issues and encourage them to take an active role in building a culture of mutual benefit, where people succeed by helping one another. AFP recruits and unites activists in 35 states behind a common goal of advancing policies that will help people improve their lives. For more information, visit www.AmericansForProsperity.org

RESOURCES: View Online

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/afp-launches-7-figure-message-to-the-118th-congress-301718277.html

SOURCE Americans for Prosperity

Recommended Stories

  • Jimmy Kimmel Pokes Trump's Biggest Sore Spots With A Brutal Reality Check

    The late-night host zeroes in on the ex-president's biggest obsessions.

  • Powell Says Fed Will Not Become a ‘Climate Policy Maker’

    The central bank, to protect its independence to set interest rates and combat inflation, can’t wade into extraneous issues, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said.

  • Republicans who snubbed Gov. Katie Hobbs will quickly become irrelevant

    Some of Arizona's most conservative legislators on Monday walked out on Gov. Katie Hobbs. Watch how quickly they become irrelevant.

  • What Is the Average Net Worth of the Top 1%?

    An American would need to be worth a minimum of $11.1 million to get into the 1% club. Here's a look at the super-rich.

  • Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price

    U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders sent Moderna Inc a letter this week asking the drug company to halt planned U.S. price increases on its COVID-19 vaccine, saying price hikes could make the shot unaffordable for millions of Americans. Sanders said in his letter that raising prices would be particularly egregious after the U.S. government provided around $1.7 billion to fund development of the vaccine. The letter was addressed to Moderna Chief Executive Stéphane Bancel.

  • Republicans Signal Cuts To Social Security, Medicare With New House Majority

    The House GOP is itching for a fight over spending cuts — including to major entitlement programs.

  • Jamie Dimon says Fed 'may very well' raise interest rates to 6%

    Jamie Dimon expects the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates higher than most officials and Wall Street strategists have forecast as the U.S. central bank continues its fight against persistent inflation.

  • IRS wraps up paying people this lucrative pandemic-era tax break. Here’s how much money they can expect — and why they’re getting it.

    Nearly two years after lawmakers temporarily changed tax rules in the middle of the filing season in order to exclude a major chunk of jobless benefits from federal income tax, the Internal Revenue Service said it’s finished the job paying eligible households who filed before the pandemic-era tax break became law. Overall, the IRS corrected approximately 14 million tax returns and the fixes resulted in nearly 12 million refunds to taxpayers worth $14.8 billion. The average refund resulting from this tax code tweak came to $1,232, the IRS said last week.

  • New York Daily News Says Donald Trump's Tax Returns Prove 2 Things

    The tax returns puncture claims that are central to the former president's story, an editorial points out.

  • Here’s why the IRS would want to audit your taxes

    If you’re too aggressive with certain tax deductions or credits, that could trigger an audit from the IRS. Here are the most common reasons for an audit.

  • The Fed is not a ‘climate-policy maker,’ Powell says

    The Federal Reserve is not a 'climate policymaker,' said Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, on Tuesday.

  • Melania Trump Reportedly Had an Issue With Donald Trump Jr's Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle ‘Profiting Off Her Family’

    Melania Trump’s time in the White House is still being scrutinized two years after she left Washington, D.C. Former White House press secretary and top aide Stephanie Grisham is now giving insight on Trump family relationships that the American public was not privy to until now. It seems that Melania didn’t love how Donald Trump […]

  • Powell Vows to Limit Fed’s Climate Role to Protect Independence

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sought to draw a line around how far the central bank will use its powers to promote a greener economy, vowing it will not be a climate regulator.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingBrady, Gisele, Patriots’ Bob Kraft Among FTX Shareholders Facing WipeoutMicrosoft Considers $10 Billion Investment in ChatGPT CreatorStocks Advance as Expectati

  • Special Operations Forces shows footage of daring operation near Bakhmut

    Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SOF) have shown unique footage of the capture of Russian positions and the killing of occupiers on the outskirts of Bakhmut. Source: Press service for Ukraine's Special Operations Forces Details: The published video shows soldiers from SOF entering a Russian trench at night and destroying a Russian platoon strong point.

  • Armenia cancels military drills, widening rift with Moscow

    The prime minister of Armenia said Tuesday that his country has refused to host military drills planned by a Russia-dominated security pact, an announcement that reflected the Armenian government's growing tensions with Moscow. Nikol Pashinyan has repeatedly criticized Russian peacekeepers for failure to secure free transit along a corridor linking Armenia and the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh that Azerbaijani activists have blocked since last month.

  • Lauren Boebert Slams 'Unhinged' Marjorie Taylor Greene After Vowing To Cool It

    The Colorado Republican recently said she hoped to tone down her rhetoric and "bring unity."

  • UK commits to becoming global crypto hub despite FTX collapse

    On Tuesday, MPs and financial experts weighed up the potential benefits and risks for UK businesses and consumers of allowing the crypto asset industry to flourish in the UK.

  • Treasury’s Yellen to Stay On at Biden’s Request as Showdown Over Debt Nears

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden asked Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to stay in her post, and she agreed, a White House official familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingBrady, Gisele, Patriots’ Bob Kraft Among FTX Shareholders Facing WipeoutMicrosoft Considers $10 Billion Investment in ChatGPT CreatorStocks Advance as Expectations Build Around CPI: Markets Wrap

  • Putin’s Secret ‘Squadron’ of Executioners Exposed for Killing Own Men

    ReutersAs convicted murderers and rapists quickly become Russia’s new “heroes” on the battlefield in Ukraine, captured members of the notorious Wagner Group say they’ve been stiffed on payment and witnessed public executions on the frontline.“Those who disobey are eliminated—and it’s done publicly,” Yevgeny Novikov, a former inmate recruited by Wagner, told Polygon Media and the independent outlet Mozhem Obyasnit in a new report out Tuesday. Citing recorded interviews the ex-Wagner fighters gave

  • Fed Governor Bowman reiterates 'more work to do' on bringing down inflation

    Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said Tuesday while there are encouraging signs inflation is declining, there’s still more work to do and that the Fed will continue raising interest rates to bring inflation down to the Fed’s 2% goal.