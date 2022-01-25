U.S. markets close in 3 hours 38 minutes

Africa Data Center Markets Report 2022-2027 - Growing Smart City Initiatives / Government Support / Growing AI Adoption / Migration from On-Premises to Colocation & Managed Services

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Africa Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The data center market in Africa is attracting significant investments in recent years, led by South Africa, Kenya, Egypt, Nigeria, and Ethiopia.

In Africa, there are more than 9 data centers that have added the white floor area of around 30,000 square feet area or more each in 2021. Several country governments are taking initiatives by developing special economic zones, and industrial parks, which provide tax exemptions for data center development.

AFRICA DATA CENTER MARKET SEGMENTATION

Technologies such as the cloud, big data, and IoT generate more data through high-end applications and need more efficient systems for data processing. These technologies are growing the demand for advanced IT infrastructure in the African data center market

Enterprises prefer servers that can reduce space in the data center environment without affecting performance. The competition between branded and ODM server suppliers will continue because multiple enterprises opt for server infrastructure based on open community designs (OCP). The increasing demand for server shipments will continue to grow moderately as enterprises move to the cloud or colocation platforms for their IT infrastructure operations.

UPS systems are being widely adopted to provide backup power for cooling systems installed in the facility. Cooling systems are essential for the smooth operations of data centers since maintaining an optimal temperature will avoid malfunctions caused by overheating. The adoption of lithium-ion batteries is likely to increase during the forecast period as their price will continue to decline.

GEOGRAPHICAL OUTLOOK

South Africa: The market will witness the entry of global data center colocation service providers through independent data center developments and partnerships or via acquisitions by major colocation providers in the country. In 2021, Teraco Data Environments, Africa Data Centre, NTT Global Data Centers were the major data center investors

Nigeria: The shift of industry sectors such as BFSI, education, retail, manufacturing, and others toward new technologies such as cloud and big data is likely to aid the growth of the market during the forecast period. Microsoft has partnered with the Nigerian government to launch projects in the country aimed at promoting connectivity, upskilling citizens, and increasing digitalization.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Global cloud service providers such as AWS, Microsoft, IBM, and Oracle are expanding their presence with new cloud regions. So there is an opportunity for vendors to grow in suburban areas and fuel the demand for hyperscale data centers in Africa

In December 2021, Equinix announced its plan to acquire MainOne data centers with a sum of around USD 320 million to expand operations in Africa.

The new entrants have a strong opportunity with new innovative technologies of infrastructure in the Africa cloud data center. In addition, the threat of acquisitions is to be also high since global data center operators acquire existing data centers in the region.

KEY GROWTH FACTORS

  • Growing Smart City Initiatives

  • Government Support for Data Centers

  • Growing Artificial Intelligence Adoption

  • Migration from On-premise to Colocation & Managed Services

  • Adoption of Advance IT Infrastructure

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • Cloud adoption is likely to grow up to 25% annually in South Africa and expects to generate up to USD 1.5 billion by 2024. SaaS is being widely adopted among organizations in South Africa, followed by IaaS solutions in the country's data center and networking market.

  • In September 2021, Eskom, a utility firm based in South Africa, announced to invest around USD 7 billion for renewable energy plans for the next nine years. This will drive the demand in the South African data center market.

  • The increase in submarine cable investment and fiber connectivity is likely to attract more data center investments in the region. South Africa has the highest number of submarine cable deployments, followed by Nigeria and Kenya.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study
4.4 Market Segments

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Data Center Site Selection Criteria

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Growing Smart City Initiatives
8.2 Government Support For Data Centers
8.3 Growing Artificial Intelligence Adoption
8.4 Migration From On Premises To Colocation & Managed Services
8.5 Adoption Of Advanced IT Infrastructure

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Growing Adoption Of Cloud Services
9.2 Impact Of Covid-19 On Data Center Market
9.3 Penetration Of Big Data & Iot Market
9.4 Growth In Renewable Energy Adoption
9.5 Increase In Submarine Cable And Inland Connectivity

10 Market Restraints
10.1 Low Budget & Investment Constraints For Data Centers
10.2 Location Constraints For Data Centers
10.3 Lack Of Skilled Data Center Workforce
10.4 Security Challenges For Data Centers

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Area: Market Size & Forecast
11.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
11.5 Five Forces Analysis

12 Infrastructure
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 IT Infrastructure
12.3 Electrical Infrastructure
12.4 Mechanical Infrastructure
12.5 General Construction

13 IT Infrastructure
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Server Infrastructure
13.3 Storage Infrastructure
13.4 Network Infrastructure

14 Electrical Infrastructure
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 UPS Systems
14.3 Generators
14.4 Transfer Switches & Switchgears
14.5 PDUS
14.6 Other Electrical Infrastructure

15 Mechanical Infrastructure
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Cooling Systems
15.3 Racks

16 Cooling Systems
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 CRAC & CRAH Units
16.3 Chiller Units
16.4 Cooling Towers, Condensers, & Dry Coolers

17 Cooling Technique
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Air-Based Cooling Technique
17.3 Liquid-Based Cooling Technique

18 General Construction
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2 Core & Shell Development
18.3 Installation & Commissioning Services
18.4 Engineering & Building Design
18.5 Fire Detection & Suppression
18.6 Physical Security
18.7 DCIM/BMS Solutions

19 Tier Standards
19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.2 Tier Standards Overview
19.3 Tier I & Tier II
19.4 Tier III
19.5 Tier Iv

20 Geography
20.1 Investment: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
20.2 Area: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
20.3 Power Capacity: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

Companies Mentioned:

Prominent IT Infrastructure Providers

  • Arista Networks

  • Atos

  • Broadcom

  • Cisco Systems

  • Dell Technologies

  • Fujitsu

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise

  • Hitachi Vantara

  • Huawei Technologies

  • IBM

  • Inspur

  • Juniper Networks

  • Lenovo

  • NetApp

  • Oracle

Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers

  • 4Energy

  • ABB

  • Caterpillar

  • Cummins

  • Delta Electronics

  • Eaton

  • EVAPCO

  • Enlogic

  • Legrand

  • Master Power Technologies

  • Rittal

  • Rolls-Royce

  • Schneider Electric

  • Siemens

  • STULZ

  • Vertiv

Prominent Data Center Construction Contractors

  • Abbeydale

  • Advanced Vision Morocco

  • ARSMAGNA

  • Arup

  • Atkins

  • B2 Architects

  • CAP DC

  • Chess Enterprises

  • Copy Cat Group

  • Eastra Solutions

  • Edarat Group

  • EDS Engineers

  • Egypro

  • H&MV Engineering

  • Ingenium Engineers

  • Interkel

  • JLB Architects

  • MWK Engineering

  • Orascom Construction

  • Royal HaskoningDHV

  • Shaker Group

  • Sterling & Wilson

  • Summit Technology Solutions

  • Tri-Star Construction

  • United Egypt

  • Westwood Management

Prominent Data Center Investors

  • Africa Data Centres

  • Icolo.Io (Digital Realty)

  • IXAfrica

  • MainOne (MDXI)

  • NTT Global Data Centers

  • Paratus Namibia

  • Rack Centre

  • Raxio Data Centres

  • Telecom Egypt

  • Teraco Data Environments (Digital Realty)

  • Wingu

New Data Center Investors in The Market

  • Open Access Data Centres (OADC)

  • Vantage Data Centers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4b1pi8

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/africa-data-center-markets-report-2022-2027---growing-smart-city-initiatives--government-support--growing-ai-adoption--migration-from-on-premises-to-colocation--managed-services-301467565.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

