U.S. markets open in 2 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,422.50
    -15.50 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,557.00
    -87.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,231.75
    -71.75 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,245.10
    -10.10 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.29
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.00
    +6.20 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    22.66
    -0.02 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1737
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.79
    -1.08 (-5.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3698
    -0.0023 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4440
    +0.1430 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,240.72
    -1,555.36 (-3.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,041.30
    -67.62 (-6.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.37
    -14.98 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

Africa Diesel Generator Market Report 2021: Market is Expected to Reach $8.36 Billion by 2028 - Major Players Include Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Caterpillar

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Africa Diesel Generator Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Africa diesel generator market size is expected to reach USD 8.36 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The rise in demand for these products is being witnessed with the easing of lockdown restrictions in countries in Africa, which will increase the demand for diesel generators from this power range over the forecast period.

Above 3,000 kVA diesel generators are mainly utilized by large-scale industries involved in metal production, food and beverages, mining, and automobile manufacturing. Major vendors such as Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. and Caterpillar provide diesel generators in this power rating range which are capable of providing emergency power supply and continuous power supply in case of unexpected power outages.

The banking sector came under the essential category during the pandemic, which resulted in the normal operation of banks in countries of the African region. However, construction of new banks and renovation in existing banks was on hold in the majority of the countries owing to restrictions on construction activities during the pandemic and fund diversion by banks to financially sustain the pandemic.

Diesel generators in tourism sectors are utilized in hotels and resorts. Diesel generators are majorly utilized for providing backup power supply in case of short or longer-duration power outages. However, diesel generators also account to be a source of continuous power supply in tourist places which has no access to grid power. Hotel owners generally opt for diesel generators over other backup power supply options owing to low capital cost and easy availability of diesel.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a reduction in demand from this power range due to the closure of automobile manufacturing, mining, and construction activities as per the mandate of lockdown imposed in various countries.

The rise in demand for medical equipment such as ventilators and necessary medicines has resulted in high demand for diesel generators from the pharmaceutical and medical equipment manufacturing industries.

Additionally, the lifting of lockdown in various countries has resulted in starting of industrial activities which are expected to boost the growth of this power segment over the forecast period.

Africa Diesel Generator Market Report Highlights

  • In terms of revenue, the up to 100 KVA segment accounted for a prominent share in the market in 2020 and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period

  • The up to 100 KVA power rating segment dominated the market and accounted for more than 57.50% of the revenue share in 2020

  • In 2020, South Africa accounted for more than 16% revenue share in the overall market. The government is taking various structural reforms to facilitate growth in the country over the forecast period

  • An increase in urbanization in the country has driven water management and demand for housing projects in Algeria. Further, the government has set a goal to build around 55 new dams in the country by 2030 for achieving a water storage capacity of around 12 billion cubic meters

Companies Mentioned

  • Caterpillar

  • Cummins Inc

  • Atlas Copco AB

  • AKSA power generation

  • Kohler Co

  • HIMOINSA

  • Wartsila

  • Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd.

  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industry

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pv9fke

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/africa-diesel-generator-market-report-2021-market-is-expected-to-reach-8-36-billion-by-2028---major-players-include-mitsubishi-heavy-industries-and-caterpillar-301384648.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Our brands are outgrowing their categories by 25%: Rao’s parent company CEO

    Todd Lachman, Sovos Brands Founder, President and CEO joins Yahoo Finance Live ahead of the company's NASDAQ IPO.

  • Bill Gates is hanging on to these stocks for steady income — you can too

    Is it time to copy the fourth-richest person in the world?

  • Bitcoin falls as China declares all crypto transactions illegal

    The People's Bank of China vowed to stop all companies from facilitating cryptocurrency trading.

  • Why General Electric Stock Leapt Higher Thursday

    Shares of industrial giant General Electric (NYSE: GE) shot up 5% as of 3:05 p.m. EDT Thursday on news that the company will make its largest acquisition in at least three years. Ultrasound maker BK Medical, "a leader in advanced surgical visualization," is the target, said GE in a press release. GE will ante up $1.45 billion in cash for the acquisition, and will incorporate BK Medical into GE's $3 billion healthcare business.

  • Apple Stock Gets a New Street-High Price Target

    With a market cap of $2.43 trillion, Apple (AAPL) is the world’s biggest company - the giant amongst giants. While most on the Street foresee more growth on the horizon, one analyst has just taken expectations to the next level. Tigress' Ivan Feinseth has just reiterated a Strong Buy rating for the tech behemoth and attached a Street-high price target of $198. The implication for investors? Upside of 35% from current levels. (To watch Feinseth’s track record, click here) The 5-star analyst count

  • China Evergrande Loses Support of Hong Kong Tycoon Amid Debt Crisis

    Chinese Estates, which is controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Joseph Lau and his wife, Chan Hoi-wan, said it had recently pared its stake in Evergrande and it was seeking shareholder approval to potentially sell the remainder.

  • Why Nike Shares slipped after Q1 earnings release

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the key takeaways from Nike's Q1 earnings release.&nbsp;

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    In the face of powerful stock market strength, it's important to focus on the long term for the best results.

  • Palantir Stock Soars On This Continued Trend: What The Chart Says

    Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) was flying over 5% higher on Thursday propped up by overall market strength and continued interest in the r/WallStreetBets community of retail traders. The stock has been trading in a steep uptrend since reaching a July 19 low just above the $20 mark. Options traders hammered bullish call contracts throughout the day believing the stock has more room to run. The options traders purchased over millions worth of calls with one trader paying $201,150 for a sin

  • Investors have lost total confidence in these stocks

    One sector of the market has truly tanked. Here is the ugly, but true data.

  • Rivian will open a $4.6M service support center as it prepares for first vehicle sales

    Rivian, the electric vehicle startup that’s gearing up for an initial public offering, continues its trend of growing fast. The company will be opening a service support operations facility for vehicle owners in Plymouth, Michigan -- and just in time, as deliveries of the launch edition of the R1T pickup are expected to commence late this month. The facility will create 100 new jobs and come at an investment of $4.6 million, $750,000 of which comes from a business development grant from the state.

  • Oil Rises From Highest Since 2018 With Global Markets Tightening

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held gains near the highest since 2018 amid a global energy crunch that’s set to increase demand for crude, while stockpiles are falling from the U.S. to China.Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest buys more into a pair of sports betting plays and one of its largest holdings that has come under pressure lately.

  • Plug Power stock surges after Piper Sandler says time to buy, citing ‘tremendous forward momentum’ on green hydrogen plans

    Shares of Plug Power Inc. rallied Thursday, after Piper Sandler analyst Pearce Hammond turned bullish on the hydrogen and fuel cell systems company, citing valuation and "tremendous forward momentum" on its green hydrogen plans.

  • Top REITs for October 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Evergrande investors in limbo after payment deadline passes

    SINGAPORE/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China Evergrande has left global investors guessing over whether it will make a key interest payment, adding to fears that Beijing will let overseas bondholders swallow large losses as a liquidity crisis deepens at the world’s most indebted property company. Evergrande owes $305 billion, has run short of cash and investors are worried a collapse could pose systemic risks https://www.reuters.com/article/china-evergrande-debt-explainer-idCAKBN2GC09I to China's financial system and reverberate around the world. A Thursday deadline for paying $83.5 million in interest of a dollar bond passed without remark from Evergrande, and bondholders had not been paid nor heard from the company, two people familiar with the situation told Reuters.

  • Costco Q4 earnings beat expectations

    Emily McCormick joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down Costco's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Power-Starved U.K. Thrown World’s Longest Lifeline From Norway

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingThe U.K. -- where some electricity suppliers have gone out of business amid record power and gas prices -- is getting an energy lifeline just

  • Why Cathie Wood Is Buying 2 Gene-Editing Stocks but Selling Another

    Cathie Wood believes in the potential of gene editing. It's not surprising that Wood's ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKG) and ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) have invested heavily in several gene-editing stocks. The ARK Innovation ETF recently sold some of its shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT).

  • Salesforce COO: 'If I started a company today, I'd start with my digital headquarters'

    Shares of Salesforce rallied more than 7% Thursday after the cloud-based software company boosted its full-year sales forecast as the pandemic-led shift to remote work continues to fuel demand for its products.