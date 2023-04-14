Africa Elevator And Escalator Market Outlook Report 2022-2028: Investments in Infrastructure Projects and Rise in Number of Hotel Chain Pipelines Elevating the Industry

Company Logo

Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa Elevator And Escalator Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Africa Elevator and Escalator market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2022-2028.

Africa Elevator and Escalator Market report comprehensively covers the market by types, by applications, by services, by countries. Africa Elevator and Escalator market report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Africa Elevator and Escalator Market Synopsis

Africa Elevator and Escalator market is anticipated to grow significantly on the back of investment in infrastructure projects coupled with rise in residential and housing projects. Additionally, the rise in number of hotel chain pipelines would also increase the elevator and escalator market in Africa region.

the demand for elevators and escalators in Africa saw a sharp decline owing to the pandemic during the year 2020 as economic activities were suspended to curb the effect of the pandemic. Moreover, supply chain also got hampered thereby, further declining the demand and the revenues of elevators and escalators in Africa.

However, investment in infrastructure by African nations along with increasing number of hotel chains in the pipeline in Africa coupled with the growing number of skyscrapers such as Iconic Tower in Egypt, 88 Nairobi in Kenya would act as major driver for growth of elevator and escalator in Africa.

Moreover, growing residential sector and housing projects such as "Cornubia housing project" in South Africa, "Affordable Housing Project" by Kenyan government would also act as a catalyst in growth of elevator and escalator market in Africa.

Market by Types

Elevators acquired the maximum revenue share by types, in Africa elevator and escalator market owing to their extensive usage in commercial, residential and industrial spaces. Elevators usually acquire less space in comparison to escalators hence further augmenting their growth.

The increasing number of hotel projects such Premier Hotel Building in South Africa, Rotana Hotel in Tanzania would help the elevator market to grow. Additionally, offices and residential space in African countries would also expand the market for elevators in the years ahead.

Market by Applications

Commercial sector acquired the maximum revenue share in Africa elevator and escalator market on the back of growing hospitality sector. Moreover, the establishment of 300 hotel projects in the coming years would further grow the market of commercial sector.

In South Africa elevator and escalator market, by service types, new installation is expected to dominate the market in terms of revenue on account of upcoming projects in the country such as Durban Tower, Modderfontein New City that would require the installation of multiple elevator and escalators.

Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

Market Trends and Industry Life Cycle

Porter's Five Force Analysis

Market Opportunity Assessment

Market Player's Revenue Shares

Market Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations

Market Scope and Segmentation

By Power Rating

Elevator Passenger Home Cargo

Elevator Passenger Home Cargo



By Applications

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

By Services

New Installation

Modernisation

Maintenance

By Countries

South Africa

Egypt

Nigeria

Algeria

Morocco

Kenya

Tanzania

Ghana

Ethiopia

Rest of Africa

