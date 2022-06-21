U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,764.79
    +89.95 (+2.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,530.25
    +641.47 (+2.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,069.30
    +270.95 (+2.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,694.03
    +28.34 (+1.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.58
    -0.07 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.90
    -4.90 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    21.56
    -0.21 (-0.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0540
    +0.0022 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    +0.0680 (+2.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2278
    +0.0032 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4200
    +1.3350 (+0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,795.74
    +420.91 (+2.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.81
    +5.74 (+1.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,152.05
    +30.24 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,246.31
    +475.09 (+1.84%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the Fed decision and more at 2 P.M. ET Wednesday.

Africa Energy Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HPMCF

VANCOUVER, BC, June 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Africa Energy Corp. (TSXV: AFE) (Nasdaq First North: AEC) ("Africa Energy" or the "Company") held its annual general and special meeting of shareholders in Vancouver, British Columbia today, and all resolutions were passed. View PDF Version

The Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Ian Gibbs upon his resignation for his invaluable contributions to Africa Energy's Board. The Board is pleased to welcome Mr. Pascal Nicodeme to the Board and to announce that Mr. Nicodeme has been appointed as the Chair of Audit Committee and as a member of the Compensation Committee and the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee.

A total of 923,191,131 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 65.95% of the votes attached to all the outstanding common shares of the Company. Shareholders voted as follows on the matters before the meeting:

Election of Directors
Shareholders elected the following six (6) board members to serve on the Company's board of directors until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Nominee

For

% For

Withheld

% Withheld

William Lundin

919,441,557

99.97 %

314,520

0.03 %

Garrett Soden

919,395,668

99.96 %

360,409

0.04 %

Keith Hill

919,328,812

99.95 %

427,265

0.05 %

Pascal Nicodeme

919,355,636

99.96 %

400,441

0.04 %

Johnny Copelyn

919,191,160

99.94 %

564,917

0.06 %

Siraj Ahmed

919,351,427

99.96 %

404,650

0.04 %

Appointment of Auditors 
Shareholders reappointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company for the upcoming year and authorized the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the auditor with 99.96% of shares represented at the meeting voting in favour.

Approval of Stock Option Plan
The Company's incentive stock option plan was approved by shareholders with 99.54% of shares represented at the meeting voting in favour.

About Africa Energy Corp.

Africa Energy Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas company with exploration assets offshore South Africa and Namibia. The Company is listed in Toronto on TSX Venture Exchange (ticker "AFE") and in Stockholm on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker "AEC"). Africa Energy is part of the Lundin Group of Companies.

Important information

This information is information that Africa Energy is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above on June 21, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. EDT.

The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Aktieinvest FK AB, +46 739 4962 50, rutger.ahlerup@aktieinvest.se.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Africa Energy Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results (CNW Group/Africa Energy Corp.)
Africa Energy Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results (CNW Group/Africa Energy Corp.)

SOURCE Africa Energy Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/21/c6849.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Surged 10% Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock surged Tuesday morning as the broader U.S. market rose, and was trading 10.2% higher as of 12:23 p.m. ET. Ironically, the electric vehicle (EV) maker just got a massive price target downgrade, but investors right now appear to care less about what analysts think and more about what's happening in Nio's home market of China. On Tuesday morning, Citigroup analyst Jeff Chung slashed his price target on Nio to $41.10 per share from $87 a share, according to TheFly.com.

  • Billionaire Ron Baron Says Recent Market Weakness Offers Huge Buying Opportunity; Here Are 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Analysts Like

    Last month, the annualized rate of inflation hit 8.6%, the highest in more than 40 years. Last week, in response, the Federal Reserve bumped up its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points, the largest such hike since 1994. The combination of high inflation and aggressive tightening action by the central bank sent an already jittery stock market to its worst single week since the onset of the COVID crisis, and has economists talking gloomily about a repeat of the late 1970s and early 1980s, wh

  • Jim Rogers warns of the ‘worst bear market’ in his lifetime – these are the ‘least dangerous’ assets to own today

    Rogers knows a thing or two about making money in turbulent times.

  • Dow Jones Rallies; Tesla Stock Spikes As Elon Musk Issues This Warning; Bitcoin Bounces After Meltdown

    The Dow Jones rallied, with Apple stock a top performer. Tesla spiked as CEO Elon Musk confirmed layoffs and issued a warning. Bitcoin bounced.

  • Why Tesla Stock Is Soaring Today

    Elon Musk's clarification about the electric vehicle company's layoffs sent the stock higher.

  • Meet the ‘unluckiest’ stock market investor of modern times

    If you’re thinking of pulling your 401(k) out of the stock market, or you’re too terrified to invest more, you need to meet my friend Betty Badluck. Poor old Betty has had the worst luck of any stock market investor you’ve ever met. In the last 40 years she has invested in the stock market just six times.

  • 4 of the Safest Stocks to Buy If the U.S. Dips Into a Recession

    Since hitting their respective all-time closing highs, the 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average, benchmark S&P 500, and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite have respectively fallen by as much as 19%, 24%, and 34%. This means the Nasdaq and S&P 500 are officially in the grip of a bear market. To make matters worse, there's the growing likelihood that the U.S. could enter a recession.

  • 10 Value Stocks To Buy Today According To Mario Gabelli

    In this article, we discuss the 10 value stocks to buy today according to Mario Gabelli. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Gabelli’s investment philosophy, hedge fund returns, and history, go directly to 5 Value Stocks To Buy Today According To Mario Gabelli. Billionaire investor Mario Gabelli is known for founding and […]

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $134,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    Morgan Stanley's chief executive officer James Gorman was the latest prominent executive to warn of a coming recession, saying at a June 13 financial conference, "It's possible we go into recession, obviously, probably 50-50 odds now." Ultra-high-yield dividend stocks can be a good place to run for cover during turbulent markets. Investors with an extra $134,200 in capital lying around to evenly split between these two quality income stocks could generate growing five-figure annual dividend income in the years ahead.

  • Stock market rally could be the ‘start of the recovery’: Strategist

    Wes Crill, Dimensional Fund Advisors Head of Investments Strategists & Vice President, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what to take away from today's market rally, recession indicators, inflation risks, and the relationship between the Fed's interest rate hikes and the housing market.

  • 9 Big Companies Already Plunged Into A Recession, Analysts Say

    Wall Street is nervous a recession is right around the corner. But analysts think some S&P 500 companies have sunk into one already.

  • Why Shares of Affirm, Upstart, and Nu Holdings Are Rising Today

    Shares of several high-growth fintech stocks rebounded Tuesday after a brutal sell-off last week that was triggered by the Federal Reserve's decision to hike its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points. Shares of the "buy now pay later" (BNPL) company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) had risen by roughly 12.6% as of 11:11 a.m. ET Tuesday. Artificial intelligence-powered lending tech specialist Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) was nearly 12% higher, and shares of Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) were up by more than 13%.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rallies, Tesla Spikes As Fed Chief Powell Looms; 7 Stocks To Watch

    A market rally attempt gained steam as Tesla jumped but investors should be wary. Fed chief Jerome Powell is on tap again.

  • Crypto Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried Doles Out Credit Lines to Stem Contagion

    (Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried, the crypto billionaire who co-founded digital-asset exchange FTX Trading Ltd., is providing credit lines to try to stem contagions for his beleaguered industry. Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapElon Musk Sounds Off on Reces

  • Elon Musk says three ‘unresolved’ issues remain as Twitter board unanimously approves $44bn takeover

    Tesla boss discussed deal at the Qatar Economic Forum

  • Here's Warren Buffett's First Move in Any Stock Market Crash

    Buffett's success is largely due to his unwavering ability to buy high-quality companies when the market is selling everything.

  • Recession risk: Consumer has ‘deteriorated faster than we’ve ever seen,’ strategist says

    Calit Advisors Partner Lenore Elle Hawkins joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of the economy, stock futures, consumer sentiment report data, May retail sales, retail inventories, inflation, and the outlook for a recession.

  • Looking for Dividend-Paying Defense Stocks to Grab Now? Deutsche Bank Suggests 2 Names to Consider

    Last week, the Fed’s open market committee raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.75%, the largest such increase in almost 30 years. The move marks a shift to an aggressive stance against inflation, and an attempt by the Fed to head off a potential recession. In fact, preliminary data leaked from the Atlanta Fed earlier in the week showed that the US is in a technical recession. While official numbers won’t be released until after the second quarter ends, the early numbers show that 2Q22 will e

  • 10 Best Railroad Stocks to Invest In

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best railroad stocks to invest in. If you want to skip ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at 5 Best Railroad Stocks to Invest In. The railroad industry is one of the oldest industries in the world, […]

  • The stock market’s big Tuesday bounce is likely to fizzle out: Capital Economics

    It was Turnaround Tuesday for the stock market as U.S. investors returned from a 3-day weekend. Here's why one market economist says the bounce is likely to fizzle.