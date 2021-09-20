Africa Energy to Present at Africa E&P Summit

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Africa Energy Corp. (TSXV: AFE) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: AEC) ("Africa Energy" or the "Company") announces that the Company's Principal Geophysicist, Tobias Tonsing, will be presenting at Frontier's Africa E&P Summit during Session 4, which is scheduled for Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 16:15 British Summer Time (BST). View PDF version

The title of the presentation is, "Near-Term, High-Impact E&P Activities Offshore South Africa." A copy of the presentation will be available on Africa Energy's website below.

About Africa Energy Corp.

Africa Energy Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas company with exploration assets offshore South Africa and Namibia. The Company is listed in Toronto on TSX Venture Exchange (ticker "AFE") and in Stockholm on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker "AEC"). Africa Energy is part of the Lundin Group of Companies.

Important information

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above on September 20, 2021, at 2:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Pareto Securities AB, +46 8 402 5000, certifiedadviser.se@paretosec.com.

