Africa Energy to Present at Frontier Summit

VANCOUVER, BC, May 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Africa Energy Corp. (TSX Venture: AFE) (Nasdaq First North: AEC) ("Africa Energy" or the "Company"), an oil and gas company with exploration assets offshore South Africa and Namibia, announces that the Company's Principal Geophysicist, Tobias Tonsing, will be presenting at Frontier's Africa Energies Summit in London, United Kingdom on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at approximately 14:20 British Summer Time. View PDF version

The title of the presentation is, "Upcoming Exploration Drilling in the Shallow Water Orange Basin of South Africa." A copy of the presentation will be available on Africa Energy's website below.

About Africa Energy Corp.

Africa Energy Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas company with exploration assets offshore South Africa and Namibia. The Company is listed in Toronto on TSX Venture Exchange (ticker "AFE") and in Stockholm on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker "AEC"). Africa Energy is part of the Lundin Group of Companies.

Important information

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above on May 16, 2022, at 2:00 a.m. ET.

The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Aktieinvest FK AB, +46 739 49 62 50, rutger.ahlerup@aktieinvest.se.

