VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Africa Energy Corp. (TSX Venture: AFE) (Nasdaq First North: AEC) ("Africa Energy" or the "Company") announces that the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Garrett Soden, will be presenting at the Pareto Securities E&P Independents Conference in London, England on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at approximately 11:10am Greenwich Mean Time. View PDF Version

A copy of the presentation will be available on Africa Energy's website below.

About Africa Energy Corp.

Africa Energy Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas exploration company focused on South Africa. The Company is listed in Toronto on TSX Venture Exchange (ticker "AFE") and in Stockholm on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker "AEC"). Africa Energy is part of the Lundin Group of Companies.

Important information

The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above on January 16, 2023, at 2:00 a.m. ET.

The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Aktieinvest FK AB, +46 739 49 62 50, rutger.ahlerup@aktieinvest.se.

Africa Energy to Present at Pareto E&P Conference (CNW Group/Africa Energy Corp.)

SOURCE Africa Energy Corp.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/16/c8938.html