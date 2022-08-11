Africa Energy Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Africa Energy Corp. (TSXV: AFE) (Nasdaq First North: AEC) ("Africa Energy" or the "Company"), an oil and gas company with exploration assets offshore South Africa and Namibia, announces financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. View PDF Version

Garrett Soden, the Company's President and CEO, commented: "We are excited to start drilling the Gazania oil exploration well on Block 2B offshore South Africa soon. The Island Innovator drilling rig is expected to depart imminently from the North Sea in order to spud the well in September. Gazania is seven kilometers up-dip from an existing oil discovery and therefore has a high chance of success with material upside for our shareholders. In parallel, the Block 11B/12B joint venture is advancing the Luiperd early production system with the goal of agreeing gas offtake terms and applying for the production license by September."

OUTLOOK

The Island Innovator semi-submersible drilling rig is expected to drill the Gazania-1 well on Block 2B in September 2022. Block 2B is located offshore South Africa in the Orange Basin where Total and Shell recently announced the large Venus and Graff oil and gas discoveries across the border offshore Namibia. The block has significant contingent and prospective resources in shallow water close to shore and includes the A-J1 discovery from 1988 that flowed light sweet crude oil to surface. Gazania-1 will target two large prospects seven kilometers up-dip from A-J1 and has an optional sidetrack to target a third prospect.

The Block 11B/12B joint venture is currently performing development studies and preparing a field development plan and an environmental application in order to submit an application for the Production Right by September 2022. The joint venture is contemplating an early production system ("EPS") for a phased development of the Paddavissie Fairway. The EPS would provide first gas and condensate production from the Luiperd discovery and would accelerate the Block 11B/12B development timeline by utilizing nearby infrastructure on the adjacent block in order to supply natural gas to customers in Mossel Bay. The EPS would significantly decrease the capital expenditures required to reach first production on Block 11B/12B. The Company expects that a full development of the Paddavissie Fairway would follow the EPS as the gas market expands in South Africa. We are encouraged by the 2D and 3D seismic data that has identified additional prospectivity in the Paddavissie Fairway and to the east, confirming the large exploration upside remaining across the block. The development of Block 11B/12B will have positive implications for the South African economy and will be critical in facilitating the country's energy transition beyond coal with a domestic natural gas supply.

HIGHLIGHTS

At June 30, 2022, the Company had US$7.2 million in cash and no debt.

On April 14, 2022, Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. deposited approximately US$20 million in escrow to support its capital expenditure requirements for the Gazania-1 well on Block 2B offshore South Africa.

On March 3, 2022, the Block 2B joint venture partners contracted the Island Innovator semi-submersible rig to drill the Gazania-1 oil exploration well.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The financial information in this table was selected from the Company's unaudited consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 (the "Financial Statements"), which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.africaenergycorp.com.

EARNINGS TREND AND FINANCIAL POSITION

(Unaudited; US dollars)

The Company recorded $1.3 million of operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $0.7 million of operating expense for the same period in 2021. Stock-based compensation increased by $0.6 million compared to the same period in 2021 as the Company granted 21.8 million stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants in the first half of 2022 and no options were granted in the first half of 2021.

The Company recorded $3.8 million of operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $3.1 million of operating expense for the same period in 2021. Salaries and benefits decreased by $0.7 million due to a decrease in bonuses paid in the first half of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. Stock-based compensation increased by $1.6 million compared to the same period in 2021 as the Company granted 21.8 million stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company during the first half of 2022 and no options were granted in the first half of 2021.

At June 30, 2022, the Company had cash and working capital of $7.2 million compared to cash of $10.9 million and working capital of $9.5 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease in cash and working capital can be attributed to cash-based operating expenditures and investments in Main Street 1549 required to fund Block 11B/12B expenditures.

NEXT EARNINGS REPORT RELEASE

The Company plans to report results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, on November 9, 2022.

Africa Energy Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas company with exploration assets offshore South Africa and Namibia. The Company is listed in Toronto on TSX Venture Exchange (ticker "AFE") and in Stockholm on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker "AEC"). Africa Energy is part of the Lundin Group of Companies.

