Africa Energy Transition Market Analysis by Sectors (Power, Electrical Vehicles, Renewable Fuels, Hydrogen and CCS/CCU) and Trends, 2015-2030

ReportLinker
·1 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Summary As Africa’s population and affluence in grow in tandem, energy and sustainability are set to be increasingly important issues. Africa’s power market is currently dominated by traditional fossil fuel sources, while hydropower plays an important role in many countries as well.

New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Africa Energy Transition Market Analysis by Sectors (Power, Electrical Vehicles, Renewable Fuels, Hydrogen and CCS/CCU) and Trends, 2015-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06328057/?utm_source=GNW


Energy transition in Africa is unique due to lower levels of energy access and grid reliability in some countries.

While the rollout of renewables may be slower than other regions, solar PV and wind are still expected to see the largest percentage increase in capacity between 2020-2030.

Africa has gained attention as a potential powerhouse for green hydrogen production due to abundant renewable resources and proximity to developing markets in Europe.

Scope
- Renewables share of African countries from 2015-2030
- Thermal power decommissioning and upcoming capacity 2022-2030
- Regional policies supporting renewables, electric vehicles, and hydrogen
- Projects and demand markets for clean hydrogen

Reasons to Buy
- Africa represents a unique market for new energy technologies. Learn the intricacies of the market for power, EVs, and hydrogen and where opportunities lie.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06328057/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


