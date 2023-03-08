U.S. markets open in 3 hours 23 minutes

Africa Green Cement and Concrete Market Report 2023: A $867.9 Million Market by 2028 - Historical Trends and Forecasts 2018-2022 & 2023-2028

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

African Green Cement and Concrete Market

African Green Cement and Concrete Market
African Green Cement and Concrete Market

Dublin, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa Green Cement and Concrete Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Africa green cement and concrete market size attained a value of USD 485.1 million in 2022. Aided by increasing demand for green cement and concrete in major infrastructure development projects, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 10.74% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 867.9 million by 2028.

Green cement and concrete are eco-friendly construction components which are manufactured in such a way that their carbon footprint is minimal. The ingredients used in these products pose minimal impact on the environment. Green cement exhibits properties such as high early strength, crack resistance, and high durability. Meanwhile, green concrete offers strong mechanical properties, static behaviour, and fire resistance.

Hence, the ability of green cement and concrete to boost the overall quality of a structure is heightening their demand in various construction projects in Africa. The increasing inclination towards utilising construction materials sourced from renewable materials or waste products, such as slag and fly ash, is further expanding the opportunities for the Africa green cement and concrete market.

In addition, the production process of green cement and concrete releases less carbon dioxide and uses lesser amounts of natural components, making the process cost-effective and hassle-free.

The increasing investments in major infrastructure construction projects across Africa are fuelling the demand for green cement and concrete. Hydropower projects, oil refinery construction projects, port development, and residential and commercial construction projects across countries like Nigeria, Egypt, and Kenya, among others, are anticipated to generate the demand for green cement and concrete in the forecast period.

Additionally, the increasing population and escalation in family incomes across the emerging economies of the continent are likely to augment the Africa green cement and concrete market. The market is anticipated to be navigated by the upcoming investments in infrastructure construction aimed towards developing bridges, healthcare units, educational institutions, and research facilities.

The growing research and innovative advancements by cement manufacturing companies aimed towards introducing new green cement products are likely to support the growth of the green cement and concrete market in Africa.

In addition, the increasing emphasis on ramping up the local production of green cement and concrete is expected to add to the market growth. The rapid transition from Portland cement towards green cement, owing to the increasing environmental consciousness and low carbon policies and initiatives by various governments, is further boosting the demand for green cement and concrete.

Competitive Landscape

This report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the Africa green cement and concrete market.

Some of the major key players explored in the report:

  • East African Portland Cement Company (EAPCC)

  • Buzzi Unicem S.p.A

  • PPC Ltd

  • Suez Cement Group of Companies

  • Afrisam (South Africa) Properties (Pty) Ltd

  • Holcim Ltd

  • CEMEX S.A.B. DE C.V

  • Others

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

125

Forecast Period

2023 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023

$521.1 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$867.9 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

10.7%

Regions Covered

Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope

3 Report Description
3.1 Market Definition and Outlook
3.2 Properties and Applications
3.3 Market Analysis
3.4 Key Players

4 Key Assumptions

5 Executive Summary
5.1 Overview
5.2 Key Drivers
5.3 Key Developments
5.4 Competitive Structure
5.5 Key Industrial Trends

6 Market Snapshot

7 Industry Opportunities and Challenges

8 Africa Green Cement and Concrete Market Analysis
8.1 Key Industry Highlights
8.2 Africa Green Cement and Concrete Historical Market (2018-2022)
8.3 Africa Green Cement and Concrete Market Forecast (2023-2028)
8.4 Africa Green Cement and Concrete Market by Type
8.4.1 Green Cement
8.4.1.1 Market Share
8.4.1.2 Historical Trend (2018-2022)
8.4.1.3 Forecast Trend (2023-2028)
8.4.2 Green Concrete
8.5 Africa Green Cement and Concrete Market by Raw Material
8.5.1 Fly Ash Based
8.5.2 Ground Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag based
8.5.3 Silica Fume Based
8.5.4 Others
8.6 Africa Green Cement and Concrete Market by End Use
8.6.1 Commercial
8.6.2 Residential
8.6.3 Infrastructure
8.6.4 Industrial
8.7 Africa Green Cement and Concrete Market by Country
8.7.1 Market Share
8.7.1.1 Egypt
8.7.1.2 Nigeria
8.7.1.3 South Africa
8.7.1.4 Morocco
8.7.1.5 Kenya
8.7.1.6 Algeria
8.7.1.7 Others

9 Regional Analysis
9.1 Historical Trend (2018-2022)
9.2 Forecast Trend (2023-2028)

10 Market Dynamics
10.1 SWOT Analysis
10.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
10.3 Key Indicators for Demand
10.4 Key Indicators for Price

11 Price Analysis
11.1 Green Cement
11.2 Green Concrete Mix
11.3 Ordinary (Conventional) Cement

12 Raw Material Sourcing and Availability Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Company Profiles
13.2.1 Company Overview
13.2.2 Product Portfolio
13.2.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
13.2.4 Certifications

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jtp2ko

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


