U.S. markets open in 7 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,756.25
    -33.25 (-0.88%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,518.00
    -263.00 (-0.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,415.50
    -114.00 (-0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,686.80
    -21.20 (-1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.61
    -1.15 (-1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.10
    -9.20 (-0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    19.91
    -0.44 (-2.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0468
    -0.0015 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.71
    +0.55 (+1.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2133
    -0.0043 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8670
    -0.8610 (-0.63%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,481.11
    -507.03 (-2.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    418.12
    -13.35 (-3.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.28
    -143.04 (-1.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,932.88
    -460.16 (-1.74%)
     

Africa Healthcare Network names Matt Williams as new CEO, as Co-Founder Nikhil Pereira Transitions to Executive Chairman

Africa Healthcare Network
·3 min read
Africa Healthcare Network
Africa Healthcare Network

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Africa Healthcare Network (“AHN”), East Africa’s largest kidney care and dialysis provider across Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda, today announced that Matt Williams has been appointed as the company’s CEO and Director on the Board as Co-Founder Nikhil Pereira-Kamath transitions to Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.

“It’s an honor to join such a strong and vibrant organization that is deeply committed to providing top notch care at an affordable cost,” remarked Matt. “Nikhil and the AHN team have built an incredible foundation. As countries across Africa continue to expand access to care, AHN is creating one of the most compelling growth opportunities across healthcare globally.”

Matt joins AHN after eight years at DaVita, where he held a number of executive roles including CEO of DaVita Malaysia, Chief Strategy Officer of DaVita International, and Chief of Staff to DaVita’s Group Chairman and CEO. In his most recent role, Matt led DaVita’s operations across Malaysia, spanning 40 dialysis clinics, 2,000+ patients, and 350+ employees. Over the years with DaVita, Matt has played an integral role in major strategic and operational issues globally including M&A, resource allocation, organizational design, and team culture.

Prior to DaVita, Matt worked in consulting at McKinsey & Company and ZS Associates, and in the pharmaceutical industry at Pfizer Inc. He has led healthcare projects in 50+ countries, primarily across the developing world, and has lived abroad five times on international assignments.

“It is a rarity to pass the reigns to a mentor and friend of the past five years. I have built a tremendous respect for Matt’s thoughtfulness, creativity, energy and, most importantly, dedication to patient care,” said Nikhil. “Matt’s values align with the key tenets of the AHN mission and values and his dedication to expanding access to care is evident in his career. I am excited to see him shepherd AHN into a pan-African provider of choice for kidney care.”

“Matt’s deep knowledge of the developing world dialysis environment and proven company-building track record, combined with Nikhil’s strong relationships and understanding of the Africa healthcare environment, put AHN in a strong position for exponential growth in the years to come,” said Brian J. G. Pereira, MD, current Chairman of AHN.  

Nikhil will assume the position of Executive Chairman of AHN where he will be focusing on his Board responsibilities along with collaborating with Matt and the rest of AHN’s Senior Management in its expansion into West Africa, beginning with Ghana. Additionally, he will focus on opportunistic M&A opportunities for AHN as the company works to build the first pan-African renal care provider operating over 150 dialysis centers across the continent in the next 5 years.

“Nikhil has driven AHN’s remarkable growth and expansion and has built AHN to a position of strength in the kidney care marketplace. Matt will drive AHN’s strategy and growth, alongside Nikhil, to fulfill the vision of building Africa’s largest and highest-quality kidney care provider,” said Shigeru Handa, Director at AAIC Investment Pte Ltd and Director on the Board of AHN.

About Africa Healthcare Network

AHN has established the first and most expansive dialysis chain across East Africa, providing high-quality, life-saving dialysis at an affordable cost. AHN currently operates 27 dialysis centers with additional partnerships signed and under construction. The company expects to operate over 35 dialysis centers across East Africa, while launching in Western and Southern Africa by year end 2022 as it continues to grow throughout the continent. Learn more at www.africahealthcarenetwork.com or follow us at: instagram: africa_dialysis / twitter: africadialysis

Contact:
Nikhil Pereira-Kamath
press@africahealthcarenetwork.com

CONTACT: press@africahealthcarenetwork.com


Recommended Stories

  • ‘We are in a recession’: Long-time bull Cathie Wood warns investors about the ‘big problem’ in the economy. Here’s what she likes today

    The super investor still sees opportunities ahead.

  • Micron stock slumps after posting weak revenue guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith takes a look at Micron's stock following a slump in Q4 revenue guidance.

  • Tech stocks are having their worst year ever. Here's what history says happens next: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current market conditions – the NASDAQ is down 29% year-to-date, and the S&P 500 is down 21% – offer bargain hunters a target-rich environment. Plenty of sound stocks have seen their prices decline, pulled down by the general market headwinds and the overall stock trend, to levels that have left them too cheap to ignore. At this level, investors can find the benefits of cheap stocks, which offer both learning opportunities and strong upside potential. However, in evaluating stocks to buy, it

  • Technology Stocks Head for Historic Wipeout as US Economy Cools

    (Bloomberg) -- Skeptics have long made a sport of predicting that the decade-long rally in technology stocks was destined to reverse. At the halfway point of 2022, it seems like this is the year when they will be proven right.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Bide

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Why This Micron Warning May Be 'Good' News; Tesla Rivals On Tap

    The ailing market bounced off lows but still fell solidly. Micron gave grim guidance. Tesla EV rivals report June sales Friday.

  • SPAC Led by Former Apple Executive Goes Bankrupt Less Than a Year After Going Public

    (Bloomberg) -- Enjoy Technology Inc., a retail startup founded by former Apple Inc. executive Ron Johnson, filed for bankruptcy on Thursday -- less than a year after going public through a merger with a blank-check company.Most Read from BloombergStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s

  • Germany seizes three Gazprom tankers in new blow for Putin - live updates

    Camelot loses legal battle to keep hold of National Lottery A defence spending cut – disguised by Boris Johnson's fiscal sleight of hand FTSE 100 falls 0.8pc as recession fears return Ben Marlow: Heathrow risks killing off the golden age of air travel Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Why Amazon, Apple, and Nvidia Are Falling Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were all falling this morning after the Commerce Department reported its latest inflation figures, which showed inflation remains persistently high. The report said that the core personal consumption expenditures index rose 4.7% in May, only slightly less than expected and still a four-decade high. Technology investors have been watching inflation figures very closely, and with today's report, Amazon plunged 3.5%, Apple fell 2.4%, and Nvidia dropped 2.2%.

  • AMD Stock Approaches Key Support Amid Fall to New Lows

    Advanced Micro Devices is declining to new 52-week lows and is now down 54% from its all-time high just just seven months ago. For now, Micron's earnings report after the close remains a bit of a wildcard for semi-stock investors, as it sits on a critical support level. Regarding AMD stock specifically, the valuation has been pummeled, as the stock price has been more than halved while earnings estimates remain steady — at least so far.

  • Analysis-Some investors bet top growth stocks will thrive in U.S. recession

    Concerns about a possible U.S. recession are prompting some fund managers to rotate back into the big tech and growth winners of the last decade in the hope that they can better weather an economic storm. Many stalwarts like Microsoft Corp, Apple and Google-parent Alphabet Inc have suffered declines on par with or exceeding those in broader stock indexes this year, as jumbo rate hikes delivered by an inflation-fighting Federal Reserve hit the tech and growth names that led markets in previous years. Since growth companies tend to be less affected by the broader economy’s performance, however, some investors believe the category’s most profitable names may outperform the rest of the market if the Fed’s hawkish policy stance drags the U.S. into recession.

  • Micron Stock Falls After Chipmaker Delivers Dismal Outlook

    Memory-chip maker Micron Technology badly missed estimates with its guidance for the current quarter. MU stock fell on the news.

  • Walgreens earnings top estimates, sales drop 4.2%

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Walgreens.

  • These 10 stocks in the S&P 500 lost $4.2 trillion of investors’ money during the first half of 2022

    DEEP DIVE The first half of 2022 is over, and good riddance for investors: The S&P 500 Index declined 20.6%. Below are two lists of the worst-performing stocks in the S&P 500 (SPX) this year. First, here are the 10 companies whose market capitalizations dropped the most during the first six months of 2022.

  • Bitcoin Pares Jump Amid Dip Buying in Hope of Better Second Half

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin dip buyers are hoping things won’t get much worse for cryptocurrencies in the remainder of this year judging by the latest surge in the virtual coin.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPAThe largest digit

  • Palo Alto Networks Is Almost Profitable. Its Stock Is Too Cheap, Morgan Stanley Says.

    The security software company is nearing GAAP profitability, Morgan Stanley predicts. Inclusion in the S&P 500 could follow.

  • 10 Extreme Dividend Stocks With Upside Potential

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 extreme dividend stocks with upside potential. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Extreme Dividend Stocks with Upside Potential. Dividend investing has been an attractive prospect for individual investors and hedge funds alike for many years. […]

  • How can I 'quiet' my portfolio? Here are 3 top dividend stocks for stable cash return and inflation protection — one of them even offers an incredible 14.9% yield

    Look beyond the popular growth stocks. A healthy stream of income awaits.

  • 60-Year Wall Street Veteran Says S&P 500 Will Sink to 3,100

    (Bloomberg) -- Not many industry experts would shrug off a 35% drop for the S&P 500, but six-decade Wall Street veteran George Ball says a fall of that magnitude would be a normal adjustment.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidDisquiet Over the Housing Market Is Only GrowingBall, chairman

  • Exclusive-Meta slashes hiring plans, girds for 'fierce' headwinds

    (Reuters) -Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc has cut plans to hire engineers by at least 30% this year, CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees on Thursday, as he warned them to brace for a deep economic downturn. "If I had to bet, I'd say that this might be one of the worst downturns that we've seen in recent history," Zuckerberg told workers in a weekly employee Q&A session, audio of which was heard by Reuters. Meta has reduced its target for hiring engineers in 2022 to around 6,000-7,000, down from an initial plan to hire about 10,000 new engineers, Zuckerberg said.