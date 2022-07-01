Africa Healthcare Network names Matt Williams as new CEO, as Co-Founder Nikhil Pereira Transitions to Executive Chairman

Africa Healthcare Network

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Africa Healthcare Network (“AHN”), East Africa’s largest kidney care and dialysis provider across Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda, today announced that Matt Williams has been appointed as the company’s CEO and Director on the Board as Co-Founder Nikhil Pereira-Kamath transitions to Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.



“It’s an honor to join such a strong and vibrant organization that is deeply committed to providing top notch care at an affordable cost,” remarked Matt. “Nikhil and the AHN team have built an incredible foundation. As countries across Africa continue to expand access to care, AHN is creating one of the most compelling growth opportunities across healthcare globally.”

Matt joins AHN after eight years at DaVita, where he held a number of executive roles including CEO of DaVita Malaysia, Chief Strategy Officer of DaVita International, and Chief of Staff to DaVita’s Group Chairman and CEO. In his most recent role, Matt led DaVita’s operations across Malaysia, spanning 40 dialysis clinics, 2,000+ patients, and 350+ employees. Over the years with DaVita, Matt has played an integral role in major strategic and operational issues globally including M&A, resource allocation, organizational design, and team culture.

Prior to DaVita, Matt worked in consulting at McKinsey & Company and ZS Associates, and in the pharmaceutical industry at Pfizer Inc. He has led healthcare projects in 50+ countries, primarily across the developing world, and has lived abroad five times on international assignments.

“It is a rarity to pass the reigns to a mentor and friend of the past five years. I have built a tremendous respect for Matt’s thoughtfulness, creativity, energy and, most importantly, dedication to patient care,” said Nikhil. “Matt’s values align with the key tenets of the AHN mission and values and his dedication to expanding access to care is evident in his career. I am excited to see him shepherd AHN into a pan-African provider of choice for kidney care.”

“Matt’s deep knowledge of the developing world dialysis environment and proven company-building track record, combined with Nikhil’s strong relationships and understanding of the Africa healthcare environment, put AHN in a strong position for exponential growth in the years to come,” said Brian J. G. Pereira, MD, current Chairman of AHN.

Nikhil will assume the position of Executive Chairman of AHN where he will be focusing on his Board responsibilities along with collaborating with Matt and the rest of AHN’s Senior Management in its expansion into West Africa, beginning with Ghana. Additionally, he will focus on opportunistic M&A opportunities for AHN as the company works to build the first pan-African renal care provider operating over 150 dialysis centers across the continent in the next 5 years.

“Nikhil has driven AHN’s remarkable growth and expansion and has built AHN to a position of strength in the kidney care marketplace. Matt will drive AHN’s strategy and growth, alongside Nikhil, to fulfill the vision of building Africa’s largest and highest-quality kidney care provider,” said Shigeru Handa, Director at AAIC Investment Pte Ltd and Director on the Board of AHN.

About Africa Healthcare Network

AHN has established the first and most expansive dialysis chain across East Africa, providing high-quality, life-saving dialysis at an affordable cost. AHN currently operates 27 dialysis centers with additional partnerships signed and under construction. The company expects to operate over 35 dialysis centers across East Africa, while launching in Western and Southern Africa by year end 2022 as it continues to grow throughout the continent. Learn more at www.africahealthcarenetwork.com or follow us at: instagram: africa_dialysis / twitter: africadialysis

Contact:

Nikhil Pereira-Kamath

press@africahealthcarenetwork.com

