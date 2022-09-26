U.S. markets open in 3 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,672.75
    -36.25 (-0.98%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,400.00
    -269.00 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,283.25
    -93.50 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,666.00
    -20.10 (-1.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.88
    -0.86 (-1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,651.00
    -4.60 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    18.63
    -0.28 (-1.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9664
    -0.0024 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.53
    +5.18 (+18.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0708
    -0.0149 (-1.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.0690
    +0.7490 (+0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,099.49
    +59.83 (+0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.30
    -7.24 (-1.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,976.70
    -41.90 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.55
    -722.28 (-2.66%)
     

Africa and Middle East B2C e-Commerce Market Report 2022: Market is Expected to Grow by 22.38% to Reach US$104.1 Billion in 2022 - Forecasts to 2026

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa and Middle East B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals, Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics - Q2 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Middle East and Africa B2C Ecommerce market are expected to grow by 22.38% annually to reach US$104.1 billion in 2022.

The medium to the long-term growth story of the B2C Ecommerce industry in the Middle East and Africa promises to be attractive. The B2C Ecommerce is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 15.19% during 2022-2026. The region's B2C Ecommerce Gross Merchandise Value will increase from US$85.1 billion in 2021 to US$183.4 billion by 2026.

With various stores stepping up their online services before the global pandemic outbreak in 2021, B2C e-commerce in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is swiftly catching up to global superpowers like the United States and China. One of the major contributors to the MENA region's e-commerce market is the United Arab Emirates (UAE) e-commerce sector.

The rising internet penetration rates largely drive the expansion of the e-commerce industry in the UAE. This, coupled with growing incomes, high possessions of smartphone devices, increasing presence of global players, and enhanced supply chain solutions, has supported the market growth over the last two years. While the country has been a cash-dominant society in the past, the global pandemic outbreak has forced consumers to quickly adopt digital payment methods.

The growing trust in digital payment services has supported the rise of cross-border e-commerce in the country. Notably, consumers prefer a wide range of products at lower prices from cross-border e-commerce providers. Some of the leading countries from which the consumers in UAE purchase include the United States, China, and India. The growing trend of cross-border e-commerce is expected to further support the growth of the overall B2C e-commerce industry in the country over the next three to four years.

With the current pace of developments in the United Arab Emirates e-commerce industry, the country has become an active region for attracting local and international investments in the e-commerce market. Over the next three to four years, consumer spending on e-commerce platforms is also expected to grow significantly amid the growing trust and convenience among customers in the country. The shift to online shopping channels over the last two years, amid the global pandemic outbreak, has accelerated the growth of the B2C e-commerce industry in the country.

More and more shoppers are now turning to online marketplaces to complete their purchases in the United Arab Emirates. In addition, consumers are expected to increase their spending on online shopping platforms in 2022. While the prominence of online shopping is growing in the country, consumers are looking for faster delivery of their products.

Moreover, the trend of cross-border shopping is also on the rise. Social commerce is also expected to gain more momentum over the next three to four years among consumers in the UAE as the trend continues to accelerate in the global market.

Social media platforms have turned more frequently to commercial endeavors in recent years as they look to boost their incremental earnings. The platforms of networking websites like Facebook and Instagram all offer buying options. As a result, social commerce is growing globally and in the Middle East region.

Globally, shoppers are always looking for better deals and prices when shopping online. Notably, the trends are similar in Saudi Arabia, where customers are increasingly shopping online because the products are available at better prices. Businesses are also running promotions regularly to boost their sales volume and growth to take advantage of this shopper behavior. Consequently, this is fueling Saudi Arabia's B2C e-commerce sector's growth.

Several players, including big giants like Amazon and noon.com, run promotional campaigns in the Kingdom. In the 2022 Ramadan sale, Amazon offered up to 50% discounts for its customers in Saudi Arabia. Notably, the firm was offering products at discounted prices in more than 30 categories, including groceries, appliances, fashion, and much more.

Moreover, with innovative startups and promotional campaigns entering the Middle East Region, the publisher also expects the competition to intensify further in short to medium-term.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of B2C ecommerce market dynamics, covering over 100 KPIs in Africa and the Middle East. It details market opportunities across key B2C verticals - Retail Shopping, Travel & Hospitality, Online Food Service, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Wellness, and Technology Products and Services. It provides market share by key players across key verticals along with sales channels (Platform to Consumer, Direct to Consumer, Consumer to Consumer).

The report also covers niche trends such as market size by live streaming engagement model and cross-border purchases. It also covers ecommerce spend share by operating systems, devices (mobile vs. desktop) and cities.

In addition, to detailed data-centric analysis, this report provides analyst commentary on key trends, drivers, strategies, and innovations in the B2C ecommerce industry in Africa and the Middle East region.

This title bundle combines 9 reports, covering regional insights along with data-centric analysis at regional and country levels:

  • Africa and Middle East B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook (2017-2026)

  • Egypt B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook (2017-2026)

  • Israel B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook (2017-2026)

  • Kenya B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook (2017-2026)

  • Nigeria B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook (2017-2026)

  • Saudi Arabia B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook (2017-2026)

  • UAE B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook (2017-2026)

  • South Africa B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook (2017-2026)

  • Turkey B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook (2017-2026)

Scope

B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Gross Merchandise Volume Trend Analysis

B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players

  • Retail Shopping Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (20+ Players)

  • Travel Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (20+ Players)

  • Food Service Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (20+ Players)

B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by B2C Ecommerce Segments (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

  • Retail Shopping ( breakdown by clothing, footwear & accessories, health, beauty and personal care, food & beverage, appliances and electronics, home improvement, books, music & video, toys & hobby, auto)

  • Travel and Hospitality (breakdown by air travel, train & bus, taxi service, hotels & resorts)

  • Online Food Service (breakdown by aggregators, direct to consumer)

  • Media and Entertainment (breakdown by streaming services, movies & events, theme parks & gaming)

  • Healthcare and Wellness

  • Technology Products and Services

  • Other segments

B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Shopping Sales Channel

  • Platform to Consumer

  • Direct to Consumer

  • Consumer to Consumer

B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

  • Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

  • Aggregator App - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Direct to Consumer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Online Food Service Sales Channel

  • Aggregator App

  • Direct to Consumer

B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Engagement Model (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

  • Website Based

  • Live Streaming

B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Location (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

  • Cross Border

  • Domestic

B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Device (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

  • Mobile

  • Desktop

B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Operating System

  • iOS/macOS

  • Android

  • Other Operating Systems

B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by City

  • Tier 1

  • Tier 2

  • Tier 3

B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

  • Credit Card

  • Debit Card

  • Bank Transfer

  • Prepaid Card

  • Digital & Mobile Wallet

  • Cash

  • Other Digital Payment

Companies Mentioned

  • 10bis

  • Akelni

  • Al Rostamani Travels

  • Almosafer

  • Amazon

  • Banabi

  • BCD Israel

  • Biletall

  • Bolt

  • Bubble Dan

  • Careem Now

  • Carrefour

  • Chopnownow

  • Deliveroo

  • Delta Galil Industries

  • DiDi

  • Dominos Pizza

  • Dubai Taxi

  • Dubizzle

  • Enuygun

  • eXtra

  • Flyin

  • Getir Yemek

  • Gett

  • GiDiCab

  • GoFood

  • Hava Net Limited

  • Hemingways Travel

  • Hepsiburada

  • HungerStation

  • inDriver

  • Infinity Travel

  • Jarir

  • Jeeny

  • Jiji

  • Jumia

  • Jumia Food

  • KaiianBidorBuy

  • Kilimall

  • Konga

  • Ksp

  • LetaFood

  • Little Cab

  • Lugmety

  • Macrocenter

  • Maramoja Transport

  • Marti

  • McDonald's

  • Momondo

  • Moovit

  • Mr D Food

  • Mr Price Group

  • Mrsool

  • MyDawa

  • N11

  • Namshi

  • Next Retail

  • Noon

  • oBilet

  • OLX

  • OpenSooq

  • OrderIn

  • PayPorte

  • Rida

  • Sahibinden

  • Sharaf DG

  • Shufersal

  • Skyscanner

  • Slot

  • SmartAirAvechi

  • SoFresh

  • Superbalist

  • Swvl

  • Takealot

  • Talabat

  • Tatilbudur Amazon

  • Travelstart

  • Trendyol

  • Uber

  • Uber Eats

  • Ucook

  • WakanowAmazon

  • Wasili Jiji

  • Wolt

  • Woolworths

  • Yango Deli

  • Yemeksepeti

  • Yum Deliveries

  • Zomato

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gs2tgp

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Oil prices: Expect a 'few years of pain' after 2022, analyst says

    Energy in the next few years is biased “towards higher prices," says one oil analyst.

  • Market Pessimism Returns, 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Are Fearful

    Stocks have taken a bumpy ride this year. The S&P 500 was in a free fall for the first six months of 2022, tumbling about 24% from peak to trough on fears that rising interest rates to combat inflation could cause a recession. With the market growing fearful again, our contributors think that some stocks are starting to look like great bargains.

  • You Need This Much to Live Off Dividends

    Dividends can be used to create passive income in an investment portfolio or grow wealth over the long term through reinvestment. Knowing how to live off dividends may be central to your retirement planning strategy if you want to avoid … Continue reading → The post How Much Do You Need to Live Off Dividends? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Weaker Demand for Goods From Asia Marks End of Shipping Bonanza

    (Bloomberg) -- The cost of shipping goods from China has slumped to the lowest level in more than two years as the world economy stumbles, dimming prospects for container carriers that turned in record profits during the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since

  • This Is This Best Age to Retire

    Part of a sound retirement planning strategy involves choosing the best age to retire. The normal retirement age is typically 65 or 66 for most people; this is when you can begin drawing your full Social Security retirement benefit. It … Continue reading → The post What Are the Best Ages to Retire? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Profitable Is Shopify Exactly After Accounting for Stock-Based Compensation?

    After years of rapid expansion, the jury is now out on Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock. The last I wrote about Shopify following the second-quarter report, I discussed what accounted for the company's massive $2.68 billion net loss (using GAAP, or generally accepted accounting principles) through the first half of 2022. GAAP net income or net loss doesn't really tell the true profitability of Shopify's actual operations.

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway Could Be Among Top Payers of New Minimum Tax

    Researchers analyzed securities filings to determine what companies would have paid if the tax had been in place last year and found just six would have paid half of the estimated $32 billion the levy would have generated.

  • If chip production is recovering, why are automakers still making fewer cars?

    Car makers will 3.23 million fewer vehicles this year than planned, even though global microchip production is beginning to recover. What's going on?

  • 3 Blue Chip Stocks With Growth Potential You Can't Miss

    These companies face near-term risk coming from a slowing economy, but they are all transforming their businesses for long-term growth.

  • APPEC: Vitol expects Russian oil to flow to Asia and Mideast

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Russian oil is expected to come to Asia and the Middle East, while refined fuel produced in these regions will flow to the West as the global oil trade is disrupted by sanctions, Vitol's Chief Executive Officer Russell Hardy said on Monday. The Russia-Ukraine war has made energy security the top issues for governments as they grapple with inflation, and with bans on Russian oil looming and Moscow slashing gas supplies to Europe, policymakers are setting aside sustainability concerns for now. More than a million barrels per day of U.S. crude is expected to go to Europe to fill the gap in Russian supplies, he told a forum at the 38th Annual Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference (APPEC) 2022 conference, adding that Russian commodities would need to find a home in places outside the United Kingdom, United States and European Union.

  • California Gov. Gavin Newsom Vetoes Crypto Bill That May Have Transformed Industry

    If it had become law, the bill would have brought many regulations to the crypto industry that consumer advocates had long sought.

  • Why Bosses Should Ask Employees to Do Less—Not More

    Too many leaders think the key to success is to pile on staff, technology, meetings, training, rules and more. The opposite is true.

  • Oil prices fall for a second day on concerns for expected recession

    Oil prices fell for a second day on Monday on fears of lower fuel demand from an expected global recession sparked by rising worldwide interest rates and as a surging U.S. dollar limits the ability of non-dollar consumers to purchase crude. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for November delivery dropped $1.15, or 1.46%, to $77.59 a barrel. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies climbed to a 20-year high on Monday.

  • Better Software Stock: Adobe vs. Unity

    Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) and Unity (NYSE: U) might initially seem like two very different types of software companies. Adobe develops a wide range of cloud-based design, document, and enterprise software, while Unity mainly provides development and monetization tools for game developers. Adobe's stock has plunged nearly 60%, while Unity's stock has fallen over 80%.

  • China’s Commodities Demand Faces Another Headwind in Weaker Yuan

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities in China dropped as a surge in the dollar heaped pressure on markets already plagued by concerns over Chinese growth.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949Interpol Issues Red Notice for Terra’s Do Kwon, Korea SaysTin led losses among bas

  • Why Warren Buffett Loves Kraft Heinz

    His Kraft Heinz stock buy hasn't worked out as Buffett expected, but investors can still learn some important lessons.

  • Your Car Will Likely Be More Expensive

    For more than two years now, buying a new car has cost a small fortune. The delivery times given by car manufacturers fluctuate, changing according to the availability of parts. Blame it on supply chain disruptions that have been exacerbated by the covid-19 pandemic and the microchip shortage.

  • Thai Aug exports close to forecast, Chinese market slump

    Thailand's exports rose slightly less than expected in August as global demand for food products increased, but oil-related shipments fell and exports to China slumped, the commerce ministry said on Monday. Exports, a key driver of Thai growth, increased 7.5% in August from a year earlier, versus a forecast 7.7% rise in a Reuters poll, and against July's 4.3% increase. In January-August, exports rose 11.0% from the same period a year ago, already exceeding the ministry's full-year target of 4% to 5% growth, Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit told a news conference.

  • What to learn from bear markets of the past

    Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer explains what investors can learn from historical bear markets.&nbsp;