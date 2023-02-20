Africa and Middle East B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals, Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics - Q1 2023 Update

Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa and Middle East B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals, Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the publisher, B2C Ecommerce market in Middle East and Africa is expected to grow by 12.58% on annual basis to reach US$116.8 billion in 2023.

The Medium to long-term growth story of B2C Ecommerce industry in Middle East and Africa promises to be attractive . The B2C Ecommerce is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 9.64% during 2023-2027. The B2C Ecommerce Gross Merchandise Value in the region will increase from US$103.8 billion in 2022 to reach US$168.8 billion by 2027.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of B2C ecommerce market dynamics, covering over 100 KPIs in Africa and the Middle East. It details market opportunities across key B2C verticals - Retail Shopping, Travel & Hospitality, Online Food Service, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Wellness, and Technology Products and Services. It provides market share by key players across key verticals along with sales channels (Platform to Consumer, Direct to Consumer, Consumer to Consumer).



The report also covers niche trends such as market size by live streaming engagement model and cross-border purchases. It also covers ecommerce spend share by operating systems, devices (mobile vs. desktop) and cities.



In addition, to detailed data-centric analysis, this report provides analyst commentary on key trends, drivers, strategies, and innovations in the B2C ecommerce industry in Africa and the Middle East region.

This title is a bundled offering, combining 9 reports, covering regional insights along with data-centric analysis at regional and country levels:



1. Africa and Middle East B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook (2018-2027)

2. Egypt B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook (2018-2027)

3. Israel B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook (2018-2027)

4. Kenya B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook (2018-2027)

5. Nigeria B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook (2018-2027)

6. Saudi Arabia B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook (2018-2027)

7. UAE B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook (2018-2027)

8. South Africa B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook (2018-2027)

9. Turkey B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook (2018-2027)



Scope



This report provides a detailed data-driven look at the B2C Ecommerce industry, covering various segments and highlighting areas of interest across the verticals in the industry. In addition, it provides a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics and future forecast.



B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Gross Merchandise Volume Trend Analysis

B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players

Retail Shopping Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (20+ Players)

Travel Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (20+ Players)

Food Service Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (20+ Players)

B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by B2C Ecommerce Segments (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

Retail Shopping (breakdown by clothing, footwear & accessories, health, beauty and personal care, food & beverage, appliances and electronics, home improvement, books, music & video, toys & hobby, auto)

Travel and Hospitality (breakdown by air travel, train & bus, taxi service, hotels & resorts)

Online Food Service (breakdown by aggregators, direct to consumer)

Media and Entertainment (breakdown by streaming services, movies & events, theme parks & gaming)

Healthcare and Wellness

Technology Products and Services

Other segments

B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Shopping Sales Channel

Platform to Consumer

Direct to Consumer

Consumer to Consumer

B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

Aggregator App - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Direct to Consumer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Online Food Service Sales Channel

Aggregator App

Direct to Consumer

B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Engagement Model (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

Website Based

Live Streaming

B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Location (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

Cross Border

Domestic

B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Device (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

Mobile

Desktop

B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Operating System

iOS/macOS

Android

Other Operating Systems

B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by City

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3

B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2018-2027)

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallet

Cash

Other Digital Payment

Reasons to buy

In-depth Understanding of B2C Ecommerce Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2018-2027). Understand market dynamics through essential KPIs such as Gross Merchandise Value, Volume, and Average Value Per Transaction.

Insights into Opportunity by B2C Ecommerce Categories: Get market dynamics by sales channel to assess emerging opportunities across various segments.

Detailed analysis of market share by key players across key B2C ecommerce verticals.

Insights into Opportunities across key B2C verticals: Retail shopping, travel & hospitality, online food service, media and entertainment, healthcare and wellness, and technology products & services.

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate a B2C ecommerce strategy; assess market-specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the B2C ecommerce industry.

Get Insights into Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key B2C ecommerce KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level.

Companies Mentioned

10bis

Akelni

Al Rostamani Travels

Almosafer

Amazon

Banabi

BCD Israel

Biletall

Bolt

Bubble Dan

Careem Now

Carrefour

Chopnownow

Deliveroo

Delta Galil Industries

DiDi

Dominos Pizza

Dubai Taxi

Dubizzle

Enuygun

eXtra

Flyin

Getir Yemek

Gett

GiDiCab

GoFood

Hava Net Limited

Hemingways Travel

Hepsiburada

HungerStation

inDriver

Infinity Travel

Jarir

Jeeny

Jiji

Jumia

Jumia Food

KaiianBidorBuy

Kilimall

Konga

Ksp

LetaFood

Little Cab

Lugmety

Macrocenter

Maramoja Transport

Marti

McDonald's

Momondo

Moovit

Mr D Food

Mr Price Group

Mrsool

MyDawa

N11

Namshi

Next Retail

Noon

oBilet

OLX

OpenSooq

OrderIn

PayPorte

Rida

Sahibinden

Sharaf DG

Shufersal

Skyscanner

Slot

SmartAirAvechi

SoFresh

Superbalist

Swvl

Takealot

Talabat

Tatilbudur Amazon

Travelstart

Trendyol

Uber

Uber Eats

Ucook

WakanowAmazon

Wasili Jiji

Wolt

Woolworths

Yango Deli

Yemeksepeti

Yum Deliveries

Zomato

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sc70gw-and-middle?w=12

