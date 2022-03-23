U.S. markets open in 2 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,486.00
    -19.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,593.00
    -116.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,562.50
    -91.50 (-0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,072.50
    -9.80 (-0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.87
    +2.60 (+2.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.20
    +11.70 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    25.25
    +0.35 (+1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1006
    -0.0027 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.70
    +0.17 (+0.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3218
    -0.0045 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.9760
    +0.1600 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,168.35
    -676.23 (-1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    967.43
    -5.12 (-0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,503.86
    +27.14 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,040.16
    +816.05 (+3.00%)
     

Africa & Middle East Embedded Finance Market Report 2022-2029: Strategic Partnership with Global Players to Drive Financial Inclusion Through Embedded Lending

·7 min read

DUBLIN, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Africa & Middle East Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities - 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Africa & Middle East's Embedded Finance industry in the region is expected to grow by 45.3% on annual basis to reach US$10,359.2 million in 2022.

The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 27.8% during 2022-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the region will increase from US$10,359.2 million in 2022 to reach US$39,820.0 million by 2029.

Strategic partnership with global players to drive financial inclusion through embedded lending in the Africa and Middle East region

In the Africa and Middle East region, there is a large proportion of the young population who do not have access to financial services. Targeting such consumer demographics, firms are entering into strategic alliances with global players to drive financial inclusion in the region.

  • In June 2021, Aafaq Islamic Finance entered into a strategic partnership with The Social Loan Company, a Singapore-based artificial intelligence-powered cutting-edge, big data-driven credit enablement platform company.

  • Under the collaboration with The Social Loan Company, the firm is planning to launch embedded lending services, thereby offering credit to the underserved young population in the region.

  • Notably, The Social Loan Company has had a phenomenal upward trajectory through its flagship embedded lending brand CASHe in India over the past four years.

The publisher expects more such strategic alliances with global players in the embedded lending industry over the next four to eight quarters, which will subsequently drive the growth of the market in the Africa and Middle East region from the short to medium-term perspective.

Strategic collaboration with online and offline businesses will be the key to driving the growth of embedded lending in the Africa and Middle East

To provide an increasing number of consumers and businesses with embedded lending solutions, the publisher expects that strategic alliances with both online as well as offline businesses will be the major driving factor for the growth of the industry in the Africa and Middle East region. Notably, buy now, pay later (BNPL) firms have adopted this strategy widely in the region.

  • In the Middle East, BNPL firms are aggressively partnering with various businesses across industry verticals. Dubai-based Tabby, for instance, has partnered with 2,000 global brands, which also include small and medium-sized businesses in the region. Similar, Tamara, the Saudi Arabian BNPL firm, has entered into a strategic collaboration with 1,000 merchants to offer consumers short-term loans in the UAE as well as Saudi Arabia.

While the BNPL sector is growing strongly in the online space, the publisher expects that strategic partnerships in the offline space will remain a key factor in driving the industry's future growth in this region. This is primarily because businesses are reopening again as the effect of the global pandemic subsides and consumers return to physical stores. Consequently, future growth will be driven by partnerships with offline retailers in the region.

Embedded insurance market gained a huge traction in mobility sector in the Africa & Middle East region

The Africa & Middle East region witnessed significant growth in the embedded insurance demand by the mobility sector. Moreover, the embedded insurance market has already crossed the growth stage in the mobility embedded insurance product life cycle and now are moving towards the maturity stage at a considerable pace. The market witnessed numerous collaborations among ride-hailing, driver-sharing, and embedded insurers.

  • Uber (India) launched in-ride embedded insurance for its drivers and delivery partners across Saudi Arabia in 2018.

  • Additionally, in In December 2019, UAE based ride-hailing app Careem (Uber's subsidiary) launched in-ride insurance for passengers and drivers across 15 cities. The insurance policy will cover up to $20,000 in expenses incurred due to death or major injury sustained during a Careem ride.

The developments mentioned above show that the mobility sector has provided embedded insurance to its clients and drivers for years. Additionally, the market for mopeds and e-bikes is expanding rapidly due to the surge in food and grocery delivery requirements due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As a result, insurtech firms have been drawn to capitalize on the expanding market for usage-based insurance for e-bike and moped fleets.

Market participants are introducing new products through newly obtained funds. The launch of new products will assist fleet businesses by providing flexible and seamless embedded insurance options.

  • In August 2020, Israel-based mobility insurtech firm Bambi Dynamic raised US$ 6 million led by MS&AD Ventures and backed by existing investor The Phoenix Insurance Company. The newly raised funds were utilized to enhance its offerings across the mobility sector.

The Africa & Middle East embedded payment industry is going through a trial phase, and incumbents in the payments market ecosystem must evolve to stay relevant in the industry, as the everchanging demand from clients is making the current system outdated.

Established and new-age fintech companies have invested heavily in embedded payment solutions in the last four to six quarters, resulting in market growth.

Moreover, customers expect e-commerce platforms to provide a smooth buying experience. Embedded payment can be the solution to this ever-growing client requirements. This also allows the companies to provide value-added benefits to clients and increase loyalty. Consequently, the publisher expects strong market growth over the next four to eight quarters.

The embedded payments industry is still in its nascent stages of development in most of the big economies such as Egypt and the UAE. However, in the last six to eight quarters, it was observed that a spike in the number of start-ups in the embedded payment market, spurred by the collaborative efforts of the governments and other stakeholders, enhanced the payment systems.

The region has several diverse factors driving the market growth, including a vast economy, a large young population, and an abundant skilled workforce. As a result, the region has enormous potential to grow its fintech industry in 2022 and beyond.

Scope

Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments, 2020 - 2029

  • Business Lending

  • Retail Lending

Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods

  • Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services

  • Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure

  • Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution

  • Embedded Lending in Real Estate

  • Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping

  • Embedded Lending in Home Improvement

  • Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment

  • Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness

  • Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Insurance by Industry, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products

  • Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality

  • Embedded Insurance in Automotive

  • Embedded Insurance in Healthcare

  • Embedded Insurance in Real Estate

  • Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics

  • Embedded Insurance in Others

Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Insurance in Life Segment

  • Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Insurance in Product Segment

  • Embedded Insurance in Service Segment

Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments, 2020 - 2029

  • B2B

  • B2C

Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector, 2020 - 2029

  • Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods

  • Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services

  • Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment

  • Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality

  • Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment

  • Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness

  • Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment

  • Embedded Payment in Other

Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v7hfi0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/africa--middle-east-embedded-finance-market-report-2022-2029-strategic-partnership-with-global-players-to-drive-financial-inclusion-through-embedded-lending-301508821.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Oppenheimer Predicts Over 90% Rally for These 2 Stocks

    After a period of sustained losses, the stock market has been staging a comeback, with valuations across the board moving in one direction – higher. Between March 14 and March 23, the S&P 500 rose ~8%, while the NASDAQ was up ~12%. Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus offers an explanation for the powerful rally: “In our view it wasn’t so much that investor sentiment had turned broadly positive last week but rather that enough investors started to see numerous positives among

  • Adobe earnings beat estimates, stock falls after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down Adobe's latest quarterly earnings.

  • ‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

    Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer. “The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift in activity, which will trigger a steep decline in the rate of increase of home prices, starting perhaps as soon as the spring,” Shepherdson wrote in a research note distributed Sunday.

  • Here's what Warren Buffett is reminding everyone about investing

    Warren Buffett is channeling one long-held investing philosophy.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood did an interesting thing last week as stocks were rallying. The CEO, co-founder, and ace stock picker for the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) stood pat on her buying urges. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) are the three stocks that Ark Invest bought.

  • Market check: Stocks move higher, Tesla stock surges, Nvidia shares fall

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre looks at the market action heading into the day's final trading hour, in addition to checking out volatility levels, yield curves, and Nasdaq leaders Tesla and Nvidia.

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • India is the first country to approve the Novavax vaccine for teens, as the world readies for another COVID wave

    It's the first country to approve Novavax's COVID vaccine for those aged between 12 and 18.

  • The yield curve is ‘scaring the bajeezus out of most investors,’ strategist says

    Sanders Morris Harris Chairman George Ball and Jeff Klingelhofer, Thornburg Investment Management Co-head of Investments, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Fed, market outlook, inflation and oil prices compounding Fed tightening, President Biden's sanctions on Russia, and FAANG stocks.

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • War Is Raging, But Russia Is Still Paying Ukraine for Gas Flows

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been a month since the war started, but Russia is actually shipping more natural gas through Ukraine and Moscow is still paying Kyiv in full for transiting the fuel to Europe.Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsChina Eastern Boeing 73

  • Will Stock Market Rally Continue? Morgan Stanley Weighs In.

    Equity prices jumped last week, with the S&P 500 index rising 6.2%, its biggest gain since November 2020.

  • The Worst Way to Withdraw From Your Retirement Accounts

    When it comes time to start taking your retirement income, you'll hopefully have an array of options available to you. Just be sure to avoid these mistakes.

  • Does Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

    Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to...

  • S&P 500 Approaching the Crucial 4500 Level

    The S&P 500 has rallied again during the trading session on Tuesday to reach the crucial 4500 level. If we can get through this on some type of daily close, then it is possible that we continue to go much higher.

  • Exclusive-Chinese regulators ask some U.S.-listed firms to prepare for audit disclosures - sources

    Chinese regulators have asked some of the country's U.S.-listed firms, including Alibaba, Baidu and JD.com, to prepare for more audit disclosures, sources said, as Beijing steps up efforts to ensure domestic companies remain listed in New York. This comes as China's regulators are considering a proposal to allow their U.S. counterparts to inspect audit working papers of some Chinese firms that do not gather sensitive data, two of the sources said.

  • Gas prices: 'We're starting to see demand destruction', says expert

    High gasoline prices are already impacting demand, according to one energy expert.

  • This Is Now The Worst Drawdown on Record for Global Fixed Income

    (Bloomberg) -- Global bond markets have suffered unprecedented losses since peaking last year, as central banks including the Federal Reserve look to tighten policy to combat surging inflation.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsThe Bloomberg Global Aggreg

  • Keep on Buying Tesla Stock, Says Analyst Ahead of ‘Master Plan Part 3’

    That Tesla (TSLA) is a law unto itself is already well-established. And assessing the current state of the auto industry, Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois thinks the EV leader is once again operating on another level. “We have been trimming estimates across our OEM coverage, but we are raising them at Tesla on price increases more than compensating risk from volume and battery cost inflation. With cash accumulating at a faster pace than Tesla's ability to grow physically, we look forward to E

  • GameStop Earnings Pull Back the Covers a Little Further on Its Turnaround

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) knows what it did wrong in the past, but it's a different company today than what it was even at the start of last year. It's put out help wanted ads, set up a website, and called for creators to participate in a new NFT gaming platform and marketplace it's developing.