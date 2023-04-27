Africa & Middle East Embedded Finance Business Report 2023: Market is Expected to Grow by 45.3% to Reach $11.49 Billion in 2023 - 50+ KPIs on Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments 2020-2029

DUBLIN , April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Africa & Middle East Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities - 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Embedded Finance industry Africa & Middle East is expected to grow by 45.3% on annual basis to reach US$11,498.7 million in 2023.

The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 33.2% during 2023-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from US$11,498.7 million in 2023 to reach US$44,200.2 million by 2029.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of market opportunities in embedded finance industry at regional and country level.

A Bundle Research Offering: 1 Regional and 8 Country Reports:

Africa & Middle East Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities

Egypt Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities

Israel Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities

Kenya Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities

Nigeria Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities

Saudi Arabia Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities

South Africa Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities

Turkey Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities

United Arab Emirates Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities

Key Topics Covered for Each Report

1. About this Report

2. Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast

3. Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Industry

4. Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model

5. Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model

6. Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

7. Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Industry

8. Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segment

9. Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Offering

10. Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model

11. Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model

12. Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel

13. Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Insurance

14. Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Non-Life Insurance

15. Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

16. Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segment

17. Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business to Business (B2B) Sectors

18. Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business to Consumer (B2C) Sectors

19. Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Lending

20. Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model

21. Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model

22. Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

23. Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment

24. Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segment

25. Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model

26. Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model

27. Embedded Wealth Management Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

28. Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

29. Asset Based Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Assets

30. Asset Based Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by End User

