Africa & Middle East Embedded Finance Business Report 2023: Market is Expected to Grow by 45.3% to Reach $11.49 Billion in 2023 - 50+ KPIs on Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments 2020-2029
DUBLIN , April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Africa & Middle East Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities - 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Embedded Finance industry Africa & Middle East is expected to grow by 45.3% on annual basis to reach US$11,498.7 million in 2023.
The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 33.2% during 2023-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from US$11,498.7 million in 2023 to reach US$44,200.2 million by 2029.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of market opportunities in embedded finance industry at regional and country level.
A Bundle Research Offering: 1 Regional and 8 Country Reports:
Africa & Middle East Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities
Egypt Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities
Israel Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities
Kenya Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities
Nigeria Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities
Saudi Arabia Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities
South Africa Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities
Turkey Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities
United Arab Emirates Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities
Key Topics Covered for Each Report
1. About this Report
2. Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast
3. Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Industry
4. Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model
5. Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model
6. Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029
7. Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Industry
8. Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segment
9. Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Offering
10. Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model
11. Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model
12. Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel
13. Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Insurance
14. Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Non-Life Insurance
15. Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029
16. Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segment
17. Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business to Business (B2B) Sectors
18. Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business to Consumer (B2C) Sectors
19. Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Lending
20. Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model
21. Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model
22. Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029
23. Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment
24. Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segment
25. Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model
26. Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model
27. Embedded Wealth Management Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029
28. Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029
29. Asset Based Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Assets
30. Asset Based Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by End User
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gly542
