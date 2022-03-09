Africa & Middle East Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Market Report 2022: Market is Expected to Increase to $94.61 Billion in 2026, from $56.52 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 13.7%
The prepaid card market (value terms) in Africa & Middle East increased at a CAGR of 10.8% during 2017-2021. Over the forecast period of 2022 to 2026, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 13.7%, increasing from US$56.52 billion in 2022 to reach US$94.61 billion by 2026.
The demand for prepaid cards surged significantly as an alternative to cash in the last four to six quarters in the Africa & Middle East region. The growth in the adoption of prepaid card payment methods in this region is primarily because of the rise in technology-driven products and services. Moreover, governments are persuading the consumers in the region to use cashless payment methods such as digital and mobile wallets, thereby supporting the growth of prepaid cards in the region.
Prepaid cards are also gaining increasing adoption among consumers who do not have a good credit score or an existing bank account in the region. Moreover, prepaid cards are also gaining traction among students, expatriate workers, and blue-collar service providers, as the payment solution offers a range of services such as sending remittances, payroll processing, gifting, government benefit disbursement, and several others.
Telecom providers are integrating virtual prepaid cards in their digital wallets in South Africa
With the rise in online shopping among South Africans, digital wallet providers are developing virtual payment solutions with fintech partners.
In June 2021, South African wireline and wireless telecommunications provider Telkom, introduced a virtual card for use on WhatsApp for its digital wallet, Telkom Pay, users.
Telkom collaborated with Mastercard, Nedbank, and leading fintech enablement partner Ukheshe Technologies to launch this virtual prepaid card.
The virtual prepaid card will be linked to the wallet, and users can transact online through this card.
Banks are building partnerships with digital payments providers to launch virtual 'buy now pay later' prepaid cards in the UAE
With the popularity of buy-now, pay-later (BNPL) solutions in the UAE, partnerships are building up to gain market share.
In September 2021, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), an Islamic financial institution has partnered up with Spotii, a digital payments provider, to launch a virtual BNPL prepaid card for the first time in the UAE.
Through the virtual prepaid card, customers will make in-store and online purchases with merchants and spread out the cost of their purchases across several installments with zero interest rates.
All the users can access the virtual prepaid card via the Spotii Mobile app and load money to fund the cost-free installment payments.
Ride sharing companies are building partnerships with fintechs to introduce mobile app-based payments in Turkey
With the country adopting cashless initiatives, technology firms are partnering with taxi firms and banking providers to explore a convenient payment method where the taxi drivers will not need any separate point of sale (POS) terminal or any other additional hardware to receive payments.
In August 2021, Turkish taxi firm, Taxi 724 piloted a software POS (sPOS) solution provided by Payneer Technology. The technology will enable NFC enabled Android devices to make contactless payment through an app.
The company also partnered with Yapi Kredi bank to facilitate consumers.
The app will be accompanied by a prepaid card, where the collected money can be transferred and used to withdraw cash from ATMs or making card payments.
Amazon collaborated with local artists to launch theme-based gift cards in Saudi Arabia
Online platforms are collaborating with local artists and influencers to design gift cards for special occasions or festival greetings.
In May 2021, Saudi artist Majd Shaker Jaha created a new collection featuring artistic designs for Amazon for the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr. These Eid-themed electronic gift cards are available on Amazon.ae.
The special edition Eid-themed eGift Cards are also available in different denominations. Moreover, the Amazon.ae Gift Card can be redeemed by the user while entering the code during the time of check out or even can add to their Amazon.ae account.
Scope
Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast
Transaction Value Trend Analysis
Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Average Value per Transaction
Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments
Retail Shopping (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
Travel (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
Entertainment and Gaming (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
Restaurant (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
Recharge and Bill Payment (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness
Load Value Trend Analysis
Transaction Value Trend Analysis
Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Average Value per Transaction
Number of Cards
Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2016 - 2025
Market Share Analysis by Prepaid Card Categories
Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2016 - 2025
Transaction Value Trend Analysis
Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Average Value per Transaction
Number of Cards
Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2016 - 2025
Transaction Value Trend Analysis
Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Average Value per Transaction
Number of Cards
General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Gift Card Market Size and Forecast
Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute
By Open Loop Gift Card
By Closed Loop Gift Card
By Retail Consumer Segment
By Corporate Consumer Segment
Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories
Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion
Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location
Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute
By Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card
By Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card
Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
By Small Scale Business Segment
By Mid-Tier Business Segment
By Enterprise Business Segment
By Government Segment
Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
By Small Scale Business Segment
By Mid-Tier Business Segment
By Enterprise Business Segment
By Government Segment
Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
By Small Scale Business Segment
By Mid-Tier Business Segment
By Enterprise Business Segment
By Government Segment
Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
By Retail
By Small Scale Business Segment
By Mid-Tier Business Segment
By Enterprise Business Segment
By Government Segment
Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast
Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast
