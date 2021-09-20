Africa Oil Announces the Addition of Key Senior Management

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - (TSX: AOI) (Nasdaq-Stockholm: AOI) – Africa Oil Corp. ("AOI", "Africa Oil" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the addition of two key staff members to its management team. View PDF version.

Mr. Craig Knight has joined Africa Oil as the Company's Vice President Production, based in Africa Oil's London office. Mr. Knight is a Petroleum Engineer with over 16 years of experience in field appraisal, development, reservoir management, brownfield production optimization and well interventions. He has worked on both onshore and offshore assets across Australia, Denmark, Norway, Netherlands and the UK. Prior to joining Africa Oil, Mr. Knight held roles in Asset Management, Subsurface Team Leadership, and Production, Reservoir and Completion Engineering. Most recently, he was the Production Director at Spirit Energy where he was responsible for the Company's production management, hydrocarbon accounting and establishing the company's carbon emissions reporting processes.

Ms. Amy Bowe has been appointed as the Company's Vice President ESG. Ms. Bowe has almost 20 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, with a focus on ESG and climate risk and strategy specifically. Ms. Bowe joins Africa Oil from Wood Mackenzie, where she held various positions within the Upstream Consulting team and most recently served as Head of Carbon Research. In that capacity, she launched Wood Mackenzie's suite of Emissions Benchmarking Tools, which provide transparency into emissions performance and risks associated with Oil & Gas and Metals & Mining operations down to the asset level. Prior to Wood Mackenzie, Ms. Bowe served as an Environmental Affairs Advisor at Hess Corp. and helped to develop the company's inaugural climate change strategy as a member of the Corporate Strategy team.

Keith Hill, President and CEO of Africa Oil, commented, "I am very pleased that Craig and Amy have joined Africa Oil. Craig will be able to use his strong knowledge of production optimization to manage the Company's Prime Oil & Gas Coöperatief U.A. portfolio and drive Africa Oil's search for new accretive acquisition opportunities. With the Company's ongoing commitment to its ESG transition, reporting, and goals, Amy will be a very valuable addition to the Africa Oil team."

Story continues

Africa Oil Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas company with producing and development assets in deepwater Nigeria; development assets in Kenya; and an exploration/appraisal portfolio in Africa and Guyana. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "AOI".

All dollar amounts are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated.

This information is information that Africa Oil Corp. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below on September 20, 2021 at 2:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements and information contained herein constitute "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation). Such statements and information (together, "forward looking statements") relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities.

All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect, "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, ongoing uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

AFRICA OIL ANNOUNCES THE ADDITION OF KEY SENIOR MANAGEMENT (CNW Group/Africa Oil Corp.)

SOURCE Africa Oil Corp.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/20/c6203.html