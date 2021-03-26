U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,974.54
    +65.02 (+1.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,072.88
    +453.40 (+1.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,138.72
    +161.04 (+1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,221.48
    +38.36 (+1.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.72
    +2.16 (+3.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.60
    +6.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    25.11
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1795
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6600
    +0.0460 (+2.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3791
    +0.0053 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6670
    +0.5060 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,388.28
    +3,468.27 (+6.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,097.78
    +43.98 (+4.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,740.59
    +65.76 (+0.99%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,176.70
    +446.82 (+1.56%)
     

Ucore Grants Incentive Stock Options

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HALIFAX, NS, March 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Ucore Rare Metals Inc. ("Ucore" or the "Company") (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) advises that an aggregate of 190,000 options were granted to three senior officers of Innovation Metals Corp. as well as to a consultant of the Company, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (pursuant to the Company filing a Form 4G - Summary Form - Incentive Stock Options with the exchange). The options are exercisable at a price of C$1.30 per share and expire five years from March 26, 2021, the date of grant. One third of the options will vest after six months, with one third vesting every six months thereafter until fully vested.

About Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Ucore is focused on rare and critical metals resources, extraction, beneficiation and separation technologies with potential for production, growth, and scalability. Ucore has a 100% ownership stake in the Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Earth Element Project in Southeast Alaska. Ucore's vision and plan is to transition to become a leading advanced technology company that provides metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry. Innovation Metals Corp. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ucore.

Through strategic partnerships, this vision includes disrupting the People's Republic of China's dominance of the US REE supply chain through the development of a heavy rare earth processing facility - the Alaska Strategic Metals Complex in Southeast Alaska and the long-term development of Ucore's heavy rare earth element mineral resource property located at Bokan Mountain on Prince of Wales Island, Alaska.

Ucore is listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol "UCU" and in the United States on the OTC Markets' OTCQX® Best Market under the ticker symbol "UURAF".

For further information, please visit www.ucore.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release (other than statements of historical facts) that address future business development, technological development and/or acquisition activities (including any related required financings), timelines, regulatory approvals, events, or developments that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Regarding the grant of the stock options that are the subject of this press release, Ucore has assumed that the TSXV's final approval of the grant will be obtained without delay. In regard to the disclosure in the "About Ucore Rare Metals Inc." section above, the Company has assumed that it will be able to procure or retain additional partners and/or suppliers, in addition to Innovation Metals Corp. ("IMC"), as suppliers for Ucore's expected future Alaska Strategic Metals Complex ("Alaska SMC"). Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be found to prepare a new National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") technical report that demonstrates that the Bokan Mountain Rare Earth Elements project ("Bokan") is feasible and economically viable for the production of both REE and co-product mineral materials and metals and the then prevailing market prices based upon assumed customer off-take agreements. Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be secured to develop the specific engineering plans for the Alaska SMC and its construction. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, without limitation: IMC failing to protect its intellectual property rights in RapidSX™; RapidSX failing to demonstrate commercial viability in large commercial-scale applications; Ucore not being able to procure additional key partners or suppliers for the Alaska SMC; Ucore not being able to raise sufficient funds to fund the specific design and construction of the Alaska SMC and/or the continued development of RapidSX; adverse capital-market conditions; unexpected due-diligence findings; the emergence of alternative superior metallurgy and metal-separation technologies; the inability of Ucore and/or IMC to retain its key staff members; a change in the legislation in Alaska and/or in the support expressed by the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority ("AIDEA") regarding the development of Bokan and/or the Alaska SMC; the availability and procurement of any required interim and/or long-term financing that may be required; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined by the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2021/26/c2992.html

Recommended Stories

  • Airtight Reopening Trade Springs a Leak With Bonds Rebounding

    (Bloomberg) -- This past week was a warning to bulls that the rotation trade, in which billions of dollars have been plowed into smaller companies battered by the coronavirus, is far from foolproof.Even with a 4.1% two-day rally, the Russell 2000 ended the week 2.9% lower for its worst drop in four weeks. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 gained 0.9% for the week, a reversal of the market leadership that prevailed throughout 2021.Upsetting the equity leaderboard was a rally in Treasuries, where yields dropped after a seven-week climb. While an ambitious U.S. vaccine rollout, brightening economic forecasts and $1.9 trillion of government aid have pressured rates higher, the selloff cooled after hitting oversold levels and as traders reassessed the inflation outlook. That sent a shudder through small caps, which have surged as markets priced in expectations of booming growth.“The stock market had already priced a continuous selloff in the bond market. The shock is when the bond market doesn’t sell off, and that’s when you see the rotation back into tech,” said Gina Martin Adams, chief equity strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence, in a Bloomberg Television interview. “The shock now is not yields rise, the shock is, oh maybe yields don’t rise, and the result of that is really messy leadership.”Relatively placed moves in major indexes masked harrowing volatility in several corners of the stock market this week. Losses were pronounced in Chinese technology stocks, with depository receipts of Tencent Music Entertainment plummeting 34%. Baidu Inc. fell 19%.And even as reopening trades were getting battered, a group of stocks that became fashionable as pandemic lockdowns kept people indoors -- media companies that sell streaming services -- were some of the week’s biggest losers. ViacomCBS Inc. and Discovery Inc., which ran up in almost identical 150%-plus rallies between January and mid-March, both lost roughly half their value over the five days as Wall Street valuation warnings came fast and furious.The Russell 2000 has rallied 12.5% so far this year as benchmark 10-year Treasury yields climbed to pre-pandemic highs, breathing life into cyclical sectors such as banks and industrials. That compares with a 5.8% rise in the S&P 500 and a 0.7% gain for the Nasdaq 100. The Russell 2000 is roughly 88% higher over the past year, trouncing gains of 64% and 51% for the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500, respectively.The scale of that outperformance prompted Morgan Stanley to downgrade small caps last week, followed by UBS Group AG analysts walking back their call for small caps to best their larger peers. Stocks considered most sensitive to 10-year Treasury yield fluctuations are priced for another 15 to 25 basis point rate rise, leaving them vulnerable should it not materialize, the UBS analysts wrote.“The outsized rotation also suggests there could be some tactical reversal if yields settle down,” analysts led by Keith Parker wrote in a note this week. “Reopening and reflation trades outperformed their respective rate-implied moves -- with airlines and hotels as well as metal and construction well above what was implied.”Helping to stoke the rebound in Treasuries was Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who reiterated over four separate public appearances that the Fed won’t put away its toolkit until the economy is “all but fully recovered” from the coronavirus shock. That echoes his sentiments from last week’s Fed policy decision, where Powell said it’s not yet time even to begin discussing reducing the central bank’s asset purchases.While the fall in 10-year yields from 1.71% on Monday to about 1.67% on Friday rattled the rotation trades, small-cap believers such as RBC Capital’s Lori Calvasina remain bullish -- though she concedes that the rally won’t be straight-up.“We’ve viewed this as a longer-term call and have been prepared to ride out any short-term underperformance that might occur in a broader pullback, something we have viewed as inevitable this year,” wrote Calvasina, the bank’s head of U.S. equity strategy.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lenders Are Seizing Equity Stake in Minnesota’s Mall of America

    (Bloomberg) -- Lenders are seizing minority stakes in Minnesota’s Mall of America and another massive shopping center that were used as collateral for debt on the long-troubled American Dream project in New Jersey.Developer Triple Five Worldwide had pledged 49% of its equity stakes in Mall of America and the West Edmonton Mall in Canada as collateral for the $5 billion shopping and entertainment center located west of Manhattan in East Rutherford.As cash flow problems hit American Dream, the stakes in the other two mall are being seized by lenders, according to a representative for Triple Five. That comes after an executive at the company said earlier this month that investors were likely to take that step.JPMorgan Chase & Co. is the administrator for the senior lenders on American Dream, according to project filings. Other lenders include Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and CIM Group, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The lenders declined to comment. The Financial Times reported earlier Friday that lenders were set to take the stake in Mall of America.Triple Five is owned by Canada’s Ghermezian family. A representative for Triple Five said the move by lenders would not affect operations at the retail properties. All three malls have reopened with capacity restrictions after closing for months because of the pandemic.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil’s Most Volatile Week In Months Closes With a Whimper

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil in New York barely nudged this week despite whipsawing over several days, as renewed lockdowns in some regions blunted near-term demand outlooks and muted the impact of a standstill at the Suez.West Texas Intermediate futures fell less than 1% to close the week at $60.97, while Brent crude just barely eked out a gain, snapping a streak of back-to-back weekly declines. Futures rose almost 6% and fell nearly 5% in sessions this week as traders recalibrated their positions from day-to-day. Market volatility reached the highest since November.While optimism remains over the long-term outlook for a global demand rebound, the downbeat developments surrounding European lockdowns and rising case counts exacerbated an abrupt unwinding of long positions in a market that was signaling it may have rallied too far, too fast. Still, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said crude’s decline in recent weeks had overshot market fundamentals, and demand should still increase sharply through the northern hemisphere’s summer season.The stage is set for crude’s rally “but the whole recovery trade got a little bit ahead of itself and oil got a little bit ahead of itself,” said Jay Hatfield, CEO at InfraCap in New York. “Once we get the real demand coming back, we can start to see prices heading to $70, $80 or even a superspike.”Meanwhile, the Suez Canal remained blocked, with efforts to dislodge a massive container vessel expected to take until at least Wednesday. The impact on headline prices was muted.The grounding of the Ever Given ship on Tuesday set off a chain of events that’s wreaking havoc on global seaborne trade -- shipping rates have increased, hundreds of vessels remain backed up in the channel and ships are rerouting to avoid the logjam. Yet the impact on the oil market is likely smaller than it would have been in the past, with flows from the Middle East to Europe declining due to a long-term realignment of trade. And while plenty of oil is shipped from the North Sea to Asia, it’s usually carried on tankers that are too large to pass through the canal.See also: What a Long Suez Closure Means for the Oil Price: Julian LeeNevertheless, “the last days feel like oil investors are on a rollercoaster,” said Giovanni Staunovo, a commodity analyst at UBS Group AG. “Drops are followed by a rise the day after, with fundamental news not being able to explain those shifts.”Oil prices have come under renewed pressure recently amid softening physical demand, a strengthening dollar and the unwinding of long positions. The increased volatility over the past two weeks has been felt across oil markets. Combined open interest in WTI and Brent has fallen nearly 7% to the lowest since January, refined product prices have slipped from the highs they hit after last month’s deep freeze and crude’s underlying market structure weakened.“The choppiness in oil prices this month is causing CTAs and risk-parity funds to de-leverage in unison and this week was no exception,” Ryan Fitzmaurice, commodities strategist at Rabobank, said in a note. “This dynamic is clear from the aggregate open interest data in oil, which started declining last week and which continued into this week, in large part due to this mechanical selling and portfolio re-balancing.”Still, prices are up roughly 25% this year and there’s confidence in the longer-term outlook as vaccination rates climb and OPEC+ keeps supply in check. The group meets next week to decide on its production policy for May.Beyond headline crude prices, the prompt timespread for global Brent crude flipped back into a bullish backwardation structure, where near-dated contracts are more expansive than later-dated ones, after briefly moving into a bearish contango earlier this week.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks rebound in late-day rally on Wall Street

    U.S. stocks rose in a late-day rally on Thursday as investors bought stocks likely to do well in the recovery and picked up beaten-down Apple and Tesla shares in anticipation that the U.S. economy grows at its fastest pace in decades this year. President Joe Biden cited as economic progress Labor Department data that showed a declining number of Americans claimed unemployment insurance, news investors shrugged off earlier as Wall Street traded lower most of the session. The labor report on Thursday showed claims for unemployment benefits dropped to a one-year low last week, a sign that the U.S. economy is on the verge of stronger growth as the public health situation improves and temperatures rise.

  • Want to Buy a Tesla With Bitcoin? It Ain’t Easy

    The difficulty underscores how even in a roaring bull market, crypto still struggles to gain widespread acceptance as a payment method.

  • Exclusive: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi to make EVs using Great Wall's plant - sources

    China's Xiaomi Corp plans to make electric vehicles (EVs) using Great Wall Motor Co Ltd's factory, said three people with direct knowledge of the matter, making it the latest tech firm to join the smart mobility race. Xiaomi declined to comment, while Great Wall said in an exchange filing late on Friday it had not discussed such a partnership with Xiaomi. Xiaomi's shares closed up 6.3% after Reuters reported the plan.

  • Exclusive: U.S. regulator opens inquiry into Wall Street's blank check IPO frenzy - sources

    The U.S. securities regulator has opened an inquiry into Wall Street's blank check acquisition frenzy and is seeking information on how underwriters are managing the risks involved, said four people with direct knowledge of the matter. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in recent days sent letters to Wall Street banks seeking information on their special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, dealings, the four people said. SPACs are listed shell companies that raise funds to acquire a private company with the purpose of taking it public, allowing such targets to sidestep a traditional initial public offering.

  • Oil jumps 4% on fears Suez Canal blockage may last weeks

    Oil prices rose more than 4% on Friday, rebounding on concerns it could take weeks to dislodge a giant container ship blocking the Suez Canal, which would squeeze supplies of crude and refined products. Brent crude rose $2.62, or 4.2%, to $64.57 a barrel at 1:01 p.m. EDT (1701 GMT), after dropping 3.8% on Thursday. Brent was on track to end the week up 0.1%.

  • U.S. Mortgage Rates Hit Highest Level in More Than Nine Months

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. mortgage rates jumped for the sixth straight week, climbing to the highest level in more than nine months.The average for a 30-year, fixed loan was 3.17%, up from 3.09% last week and the highest since June 11, Freddie Mac data showed Thursday.While borrowing costs remain low by historical standards, rates have been climbing since reaching a nadir of 2.65% in January. The increase threatens to crimp a housing rally that was built on cheaper mortgages.Housing prices have surged across the U.S. amid strong demand for properties in the pandemic. Limited inventory has fueled bidding wars, which is making it hard for some potential buyers to afford homes.“Since January, mortgage rates have risen, leaving potential homebuyers with less purchasing power,” said Sam Khater, chief economist at Freddie Mac. “Unfortunately, this has disproportionately affected the low end of the market, where supply is the slimmest.”The mortgage industry also got a boost from sliding rates in the pandemic, posting record profits as a flood of Americans refinanced debt and applied for loans to buy homes.Rates have been tracking a surge in yields for 10-year Treasuries, which last week reached their highest levels since January 2020 -- before the pandemic started roiling global financial markets.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Evergrande’s $20 Billion Online Arm Considering U.S. IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group’s online home and car sales platform FCB Group is weighing an initial public offering in the U.S. as soon as the fourth quarter, according to people familiar with the matter.FCB Group is working with advisers including Bank of America Corp. and CLSA Ltd. on its U.S. offering plan, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. The portal, currently valued at about 130 billion yuan ($20 billion), has separately reached out to prospective investors for a pre-IPO funding round, the people said.Considerations are at an early stage and details of the fundraising plans are subject to change, the people said. A representative for Evergrande did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Representatives for Bank of America and CLSA declined to comment.Shares in Evergrande fell as much as 1% in Hong Kong on Friday. They have declined nearly 4% this year, giving the company a market value of more than $24 billion.Evergrande was among the first Chinese developers to start selling homes online, and ran promotional campaigns as the coronavirus outbreak halted on-site sales. FCB, or Fangchebao, comprises a suite of platforms for buying and selling real estate and other assets including new and used cars in China. The portal has more than 21 million property agents signed up with an annual transaction volume of 1.2 trillion yuan, according to Evergrande’s website.Evergrande is still under pressure to slash debt under new requirements imposed by China’s regulator, known as the three red lines. Developers must comply with the rules in order to increase their borrowing, and Evergrande’s latest financial figures suggested it had breached all three. The firm last month offered discounts to buyers who purchase via the FCB app, which showcases projects using virtual-reality technology and live-streaming shows.Online marketplaces in China are increasingly tapping markets for funding to capture the rise of e-commerce in the country. Car sales platform Autohome Inc. raised $689 million in a second listing in Hong Kong this month, while the U.S. IPO for SoftBank Group Corp.-backed real estate portal KE Holdings Inc. took in $2.4 billion last year.(Updates with share price on Friday in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Pares Weekly Drop as Dollar Wavers and Yield Gains Ebb

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold advanced, paring a weekly loss as the dollar slipped and bond yields retreated from session highs.The dollar fell against most Group-of-10 currencies, making bullion more attractive for investors holding other currencies. Treasury futures pared losses while cash yield curves retreated from the steepest levels of the session after softer-than-expected U.S. personal spending figures.The precious metal is still heading for its first weekly loss in three, underscoring its fitful comeback from a nine-month low. Optimism over a recovery from the pandemic, a resilient dollar and a rise in bond rates that reduce the appeal of non-interest-bearing bullion continue to thwart a sustained rebound in the metal.“Gold prices remain in limbo despite recent weakness in real yields, highlighting the change in regime from an inflation-hedge product into a safe-haven asset today,” TD Securities analysts led by Bart Melek said in a note. “This continues to place a wet blanket on the prospects of increasing investment flows.”President Joe Biden set a goal of administering 200 million Covid-19 vaccine doses by the end of April, doubling his target for his first 100 days in office. U.S. stocks rose Friday on optimism over the vaccine rollout and after the Federal Reserve freed banks from restrictions on dividends.U.S. household spending declined in February and incomes fell as the initial boost from stimulus checks at the start of the year faded. A key measure of inflation remained tepid. Due to the very weak inflation prints seen at the start of the pandemic, year-over-year increases in the price metrics will appear large starting with March data, although Federal Reserve officials expect any surge in prices will prove temporary.“While there will be higher inflation in the U.S., it is important to keep in mind that this is first a reflection of the strong growth backdrop and, second, unlikely to last,” Carsten Menke, an analyst at Julius Baer Group Ltd., wrote in a note. “It is not the kind of inflation that will lift safe-haven demand and lead to lastingly higher gold and silver prices.”Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,730.41 an ounce by 2:18pm in New York, and is on track for a 0.8% fall this week. Futures for June delivery on the Comex rose 0.4% to settle at $1,734.70 an ounce. Spot silver fell, while palladium and platinum rose. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.1%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tech Stocks Aren't A Buy Right Now But One Giant Is An Exception, Says Analyst

    Veteran wall street tech analyst Brent Thill has cautioned against buying stocks in the underperforming tech sector, with the exception of social media giant Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB). What Happened: The Jefferies analyst said on Yahoo Finance Live that tech is “off limits right now” as investors put more money into travel and airline stocks amid hopes of a strong economic recovery from the pandemic. According to the analyst, valuation combined with the tech names could currently be frustrating a lot of investors. Thill said that compared to other companies in the tech sector, Facebook is a “cheap name.” “$15 of earnings power and a mid 20 [P/E] multiple on it, and you are at $350 to $375 on the stock. So you got a lot of upside still on Facebook. We like that,” the analyst added. See Also: After Months Of Bitter Fighting, Zuckerberg Now Sees Facebook Benefiting From Apple's Privacy Rule Changes Why It Matters: On Thursday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index showed a substantial recovery to end the day higher by 15.79 points or 0.1 percent at 12977.68, after tumbling 1.4 percent. The NYSE FAANG+ Index closed 2.3% lower. FAANG constitutes the stocks of Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Google parent Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG). Facebook’s shares are up just more than 1% for the year-to-date period. Tech stocks that have underperformed so far this year include Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE), Salesforce.com Inc. (NYSE: CRM) and DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU). Adobe’s shares are down almost 10% for the year-to-date period, while salesforce.com’s shares are down almost 8% and DocuSign’s shares are also down almost 10%. Price Action: Facebook shares closed 1.2% lower on Thursday at $278.74. Read Next: Apple Acquired The Highest Number Of AI Startups In Last 5 Years Latest Ratings for FB DateFirmActionFromTo Feb 2021Loop CapitalMaintainsBuy Jan 2021BMO CapitalMaintainsOutperform Jan 2021MKM PartnersMaintainsBuy View More Analyst Ratings for FB View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaApple Acquired The Highest Number Of AI Startups In Last 5 YearsApple Warns App Makers: Don't Even Think About Unauthorized Tracking© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Here’s What Could Be Next for China’s Wrath as European Retail Feels the Pressure

    The boycott of Western retail plays for their pledge not to use Chinese cotton allegedly produced with forced labor has sent a shock wave through European stock markets.

  • Asda loses 'watershed' equal pay case at Supreme Court

    Asda bosses have lost an equal pay fight with tens of thousands of store workers in a Supreme Court ruling in a "watershed moment" for the industry. More than 44,000 current and former workers, about two-thirds of whom are women, brought equal pay claims saying staff working in distribution depots, most of whom are men, are paid more. The Supreme Court backed an earlier Court of Appeal judgment that ruled store workers are entitled to compare themselves to distribution staff for equal pay purposes. The decision, a landmark precedent for the private sector, will send shockwaves through the industry, paving the way for compensation claims against other supermarkets totalling as much as £8bn. Equal pay cases have historically been seen as a public sector issue, but the ruling demonstrates that private sector firms are not immune and could open the floodgates to more claims. "It is a watershed moment for the rest of the retail industry, particularly those that have similar staffing models and pay structures," said Anne Pritam, partner and employment lawyer at Stephenson Harwood.

  • Bitcoin is wooing the millions of workers who send their earnings abroad

    Nowhere is this clearer than in Nigeria, where the central bank is so worried about Nigerians choosing cryptocurrencies over the naira for overseas remittance payments that it is now paying them to use official channels for those transfers instead. The central bank announced the scheme after international remittances inflows plummeted last year, as more Nigerians abandoned official banking channels by turning to cheaper cryptocurrency exchanges. The move came on the heels of a nationwide crackdown on banks dealing in cryptocurrencies, which the government enacted in an attempt to counteract the naira’s declining value.

  • QuantumScape Just Might Kill the EV Bull Market

    Another stock sale by the battery maker sent shares on a wild ride. Have investors lost their patience for high-growth companies?

  • The Suez Canal Is Still Blocked. These Stocks Could Benefit.

    The risk associated with shipping parts across the globe could encourage companies to manufacture more goods, and obtain more components, closer to home.

  • Cineworld Gets New Lending, Eyeing Perilous Path Post-Covid

    (Bloomberg) -- Cineworld Group Plc said new lending and a U.S. tax refund will carry it to the end of the year even if its theaters remain closed, but spelled out plausible risks that cast “significant doubt” over its survival.London-based Cineworld announced a new $213 million convertible bond due 2025 alongside its full-year results. Paired with a U.S. tax refund, that provides liquidity through to the end of the year, and it added it has debt covenant waivers until June 2022. It will also seek shareholder approval to temporarily suspend its borrowing limit.Shares fell as much as 10.7% in early London trading. The stock has recovered in recent months with vaccination prospects after more than two thirds of its value was wiped off at the outbreak of the pandemic last March.The world’s second-largest cinema chain hemorrhaged money after a year in which its theaters were often closed or empty due to the coronavirus pandemic. It swung to an operating loss of $2.3 billion for the 12 months to Dec. 31 and wrote down its assets’ book value by $1.34 billion. It assumes admissions will return to 90% of 2019 levels by the end of 2021, but won’t recover to pre-Covid levels even through 2023.Watch: Mooky Greidinger of Cineworld Group Plc on Bloomberg TVIt also acknowledged the “existence of material uncertainties that may cast significant doubt upon the group’s and company’s ability to continue to operate as a going concern,” if moviegoers return slower than it plans, for instance.“Our responsibility as a management is really to secure for any development that might happen,” said Chief Executive Officer Mooky Greidinger in an interview with Bloomberg TV Thursday. “We really believe when we look at the vaccination situation in the U.S. and in the U.K. that business will be growing quite rapidly, May, June and July.”The company said Tuesday that it plans to open some screens as early as April 2 in its core U.S. market, and in the U.K. from May 17 in line with government guidance.(Updates with shares and CEO quote from third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Has Dropped To Below $51,000 And Analyst Says Further Downside On The Horizon

    Bitcoin (BTC) slipped below the psychologically important $51,000 mark in a 24-hour period leading up to press time late night Thursday and an analyst thinks more pain is yet to come. What Happened: The apex cryptocurrency by market capitalization touched an intraday low of $50,856.57. At press time, BTC was 0.51% lower at $52,019.04. In a seven-day trailing period, BTC has fallen 9.57%. From its all-time high of $61,683.86 — reached twelve days ago — the cryptocurrency has fallen 15.77%. Analysts expect the downwards momentum to continue and are warning that BTC may breach the $50,000 levels. “Judging by recent events, traders seem happy to be selling into the rallies rather than buying the dip. So, don’t be surprised if we see renewed weakness in the markets later on in the session,” wrote Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets, as reported by MarketWatch. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) Razaqzada said that further bad news could be in store for BTC. “The crypto has been correlating positively with risk assets over the past year and if that relationship remains strong then the digital currency could follow risk assets lower.” Why It Matters: Razaqzada urged Bitcoin traders to exercise caution as according to him “appetite for risk” is slowly fading, MarketWatch reported. Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) announcement that it would accept BTC for payments also led to profit-taking, as per Shane Ai, head of research and development at crypto exchange Bybit, Business Insider reported. See Also: How Tesla Plans To Tackle Bitcoin Volatility In Payments For Its Vehicles Another factor that contributed to BTC’s decline is the expiration of $5 billion worth of options, due on Friday, as per Ai. The expiration of contracts and some investors pushing the price lower to make money from bets against the cryptocurrency in the options market “have led to spot-selling pressure into quarter-end,” according to the analyst. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhat's Going On WIth Theta, Theta Fuel Cryptocurrencies Today?Fidelity Looks To Launch ETF That Tracks The Price Of Bitcoin© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Concerns over the Suez Canal accident tilt toward natural gas

    Oil's taking a break Thursday from the rally driven by the Suez Canal mishap, but if the issue isn't resolved in the next few days, tighter global supplies of liquid natural gas may turn out to be just as big of a concern.