U.S. markets open in 6 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,423.25
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,610.00
    +15.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,442.00
    +9.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,958.40
    -7.20 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.85
    +1.03 (+1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.40
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    22.34
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1164
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.66
    -2.83 (-9.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3419
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4660
    +0.2760 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,155.86
    -998.12 (-2.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    849.99
    +7.53 (+0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.07
    -88.24 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.98
    +284.64 (+1.07%)
     

AFRICA OIL ANNOUNCES POSITIVE AMENDMENTS TO ITS CORPORATE FACILITY

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AOIFF

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - (AOI–TSX, AOI–Nasdaq-Stockholm) Africa Oil Corp. ("AOI", "Africa Oil" or "the Company") is pleased to announce a number of positive amendments to its Corporate Facility. View PDF Version

All lenders have approved increasing the available amount to $100 million from the current unutilised amount of $62 million, and extending the availability period to December 31, 2022, from May 13, 2022. The Corporate Facility maturity date of May 13, 2024, and interest margins are unchanged. The lenders have also waived certain conditions in support of the Company's plans to implement a shareholder returns program, and have agreed to release their security over the Company's shares in Africa Energy Corp., Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. and Impact Oil and Gas Limited.

The Corporate Facility was signed on May 13, 2021, for an amount of up to $150 million. The facility and commitments were subsequently increased to $160 million with $98 million drawn, to repay the Company's Term Loan arranged in January 2020, for the acquisition of a 50% shareholding in Prime Oil & Gas Cooperatief UA ("Prime). The Company has repaid the balance of $98 million from the dividends received from Prime and is currently debt-free.

Interest charges are unchanged with future drawn amounts incurring interest at rate of LIBOR plus a margin of: 6.5% until May 2022; 7.0% from May 2022 to May 2023; and 7.5% from May 2023 until maturity. The Corporate Facility can be utilised for general corporate purposes, subject to customary covenants.

Keith Hill, Africa Oil's President and CEO, commented, "The amended Corporate Facility provides us with standby credit at attractive costs and supports our 2022 plans, including the acquisition of producing assets. Together with our debt-free balance sheet and our share of dividends from Prime, we are in a very strong position to take advantage of growth opportunities."

Pascal Nicodeme, Africa Oil's CFO, commented, "I am delighted with the strong support of our lenders in agreeing to the amendments. This is an endorsement of our business and strategic plans and reflects the quality of our assets, cash flows and financial strength. I thank our lenders for their continuing support of Africa Oil."

Africa Oil also reports the following share capital and voting rights update in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. As a result of the exercise of 128,100 stock options under the Company's stock option plan, the Company now has 474,783,455 common shares issued and outstanding with voting rights as at January 31, 2022.

Africa Oil Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas company with producing and development assets in deepwater Nigeria; development assets in Kenya; and an exploration/appraisal portfolio in Africa and Guyana. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "AOI".

All dollar amounts are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated.

This information is information that Africa Oil Corp. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below on January 31, 2022 at 2:00 a.m. ET.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements and information contained herein constitute "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation). Such statements and information (together, "forward looking statements") relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities.

All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect, "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, ongoing uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

AFRICA OIL ANNOUNCES POSITIVE AMENDMENTS TO ITS CORPORATE FACILITY (CNW Group/Africa Oil Corp.)
AFRICA OIL ANNOUNCES POSITIVE AMENDMENTS TO ITS CORPORATE FACILITY (CNW Group/Africa Oil Corp.)

SOURCE Africa Oil Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/31/c2466.html

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Can Thrive With Rising Interest Rates

    Recent comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell confirmed the U.S. central bank intends to raise interest rates in the near future, and investors are coming to terms with the likelihood that multiple hikes are imminent. With interest rates set to rise and a multitude of other risk factors on the horizon, being selective has taken on added importance. A panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three companies that look poised for success despite the shifting macroeconomic climate.

  • Our Top Stocks to Buy Amid the Stock Market Correction

    The stock market has done an abrupt about-face. While stock market corrections can be tough to stomach, they often present great opportunities to buy high-quality stocks at lower prices. Here's why they believe Nucor (NYSE: NUE), NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), and Nio (NYSE: NIO) look like great buys during the current sell-off.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential

    Small-capitalization stocks have been hit particularly hard over the past months. A look at the Russell 2000, the leading index of small caps, tells the story. The Russell last hit a record high back in November of last year, and it's gone mostly downhill from there -- falling 20%. But low prices now could translate into investor opportunities later on. In fact, Jefferies strategist Steven DeSanctis believes that the small caps are in a "bottoming out process." DeSanctis argues that “valuations

  • 20 Bargain Stocks to Buy Now, According to Barron’s Roundtable Experts

    From Peru to Palo Alto, our Roundtable panelists see plenty of opportunities in increasingly challenging markets.

  • 5 Surefire Stocks to Buy During This Stock Market Correction

    Whereas 24 of the past 38 double-digit percentage declines in the S&P 500 reached a bottom in 104 or fewer calendar days, bull markets are typically measured in years. Put another way, every stock market correction is a buying opportunity for the patient. If you have capital ready to put to work during this stock market correction, the following surefire stocks appear ripe for the picking.

  • Cathie Wood Boosts Robinhood Buying With Stock at Record Low

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood stepped up buying of Robinhood Markets Inc. shares as the online broker’s stock dropped to a record low following earnings that fell short of Wall Street expectations. Most Read from BloombergAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealNad

  • The 60%-40% portfolio will deliver anemic returns over the next decade — here’s how to adapt

    Investors must add alternative investments to their asset-allocation mix. These three model portfolios deliver similar returns with less risk.

  • Elliott and Vista nears $13 billion deal to buy Citrix - source

    Elliott Management Corp and Vista Equity Partners are close to buying Citrix Systems Inc in a deal that values the U.S. cloud computing company at about $13 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter. The deal, which could be announced as soon as early this week, came after Elliott and Vista jointly tapped the loan market to fund their cash bid for Citrix at $104 per share. Once taking Citrix private, Vista plans to merge it with Tibco, another data analytics software firm it owns.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Faces Loyalty Test After Tech-Stock Rout

    One of the hottest funds of the stimulus era confronts a market that doesn’t appear to be moving in its direction.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Still Must Take This Step; 5 Key Earnings

    Dow Jones futures were little changed Sunday night, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. A stock market rally attempt showed whipsaw action last week, but closed with strong gains Friday. Tech titans Apple and Microsoft led the way, having positive reactions on earnings.

  • ConocoPhillips to sell Permian Basin assets to another Houston-based co. for $440M

    When ConocoPhillips announced in September it would purchase Royal Dutch Shell’s Permian business for $9.5 billion cash, CEO Ryan Lance said his company would start selling off other oil and gas producing acreage to the tune of $4 billion to $5 billion by 2023.

  • Better Buy: Block vs. Shopify

    Few companies seem as equally matched as Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Block (NYSE: SQ). Both have been instrumental in allowing entrepreneurs to launch their businesses, and both platforms are currently expanding beyond just helping individuals and small businesses get their starts. Do the new markets they're targeting present better growth opportunities, or do they increase the risks investors face?

  • What CEOs Are Saying About Inflation: ‘The World Has Changed’

    Leaders from Apple, McDonald’s, Southwest and other companies share what they are seeing and doing about rising prices.

  • Stocks Up on China Tech; Ukraine Tension Spurs Oil: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose Monday amid a rally in Chinese technology shares, while U.S. equity futures stabilized as some of the angst over the prospect of tighter Federal Reserve monetary policy eased.Most Read from BloombergAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar

  • Better Buy: Nvidia vs. AMD

    Computers in many forms are becoming increasingly vital for both business and personal use. Two leading computer component suppliers are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) (NASDAQ: AMD).

  • After the Crash: How to Buy Tech Stocks as Rates Begin to Rise.

    Microsoft has restored the market’s faith in the cloud, while IBM reminded investors there was still value in a legacy business.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With Ultra-High Yields Above 10% You Can Trust to Crush Inflation

    These income stocks, with respective yields of 11%, 11.4%, and 14.2%, can put inflation in its place.

  • Stock futures inch into positive territory overnight after a wild week on Wall Street

    U.S. stock-index futures recovered from early-session losses Sunday, after Wall Street narrowly avoided its fourth straight weekly loss Friday.

  • 3 Value Tech Stocks to Buy After the Market Sell-off

    With that in mind, three Fool.com contributors think Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and Kulicke & Soffa Industries (NASDAQ: KLIC) are a buy right now. Billy Duberstein (Micron): DRAM and NAND flash producer Micron had held up better than high-flying growth stocks from November through early January, but even this outperforming value stock cracked amid the big market sell-off over the past two weeks. It's possible supply could be squeezed even more in the near future amid the ongoing chip shortage.

  • Tesla Stock Is a Better Buy Than GM or Ford

    Tesla’s price/earnings multiple is down about 23% from recent averages, as estimates have gone up while the stock price has gone down.