U.S. markets open in 8 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,567.25
    -20.25 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,548.00
    -65.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,638.25
    -126.50 (-0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,289.60
    -5.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.84
    +0.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.80
    -7.80 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    -0.19 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1673
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5680
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.53
    -0.45 (-2.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3793
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6200
    +0.0480 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,218.02
    +2,193.62 (+3.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,492.21
    +72.83 (+5.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,249.47
    -3.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,836.49
    +16.40 (+0.06%)
     

Africa Oil Announces Positive Prime Financing Update

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - (TSX: AOI) (Nasdaq-Stockholm: AOI)Africa Oil Corp. ("AOI", "Africa Oil" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that its investee company, Prime Oil and Gas Cooperatief UA ("Prime"), has successfully signed and closed a pre-export finance facility ("PXF Facility"). View PDF version

Prime's PXF Facility is for an initial amount of $150 million. The PXF Facility is arranged by Shell Western Supply and Trading Limited and Africa Finance Corporation ("PXF Lenders") and has a 7-year tenor, extending the duration of Prime's debt profile on very competitive cost terms that are comparable to its RBL facility. The use of proceeds of the PXF Facility is to partly repay the RBL and other general corporate purposes. The PXF Facility can be increased to an amount up to $300 million, subject to the PXF Lenders' approval.

Prime has satisfied all the conditions precedent with the drawdown of the $150 million expected by the end of this month.

Keith Hill, Africa Oil's President and CEO, commented: "Closing of the PXF facility marks an important milestone in Prime's efforts to extend the duration of its debt profile in a cost effective way. It is very encouraging to see the support from two strong lenders, building on Prime's excellent relationships with its RBL lenders. This reflects the quality of Prime's assets and operations."

Africa Oil also reports the following share capital and voting rights update in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. As a result of the exercise of 432,000 stock options under the Company's stock option plan, the Company now has 474,361,451 common shares issued and outstanding with voting rights as of October 29, 2021.

Africa Oil Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas company with producing and development assets in deepwater Nigeria; development assets in Kenya; and an exploration/appraisal portfolio in Africa and Guyana. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "AOI".

All dollar amounts are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated.

This information is information that Africa Oil Corp. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below on October 29, 2021 at 1:00 a.m. ET.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements and information contained herein constitute "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation). Such statements and information (together, "forward looking statements") relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities.

All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect, "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, ongoing uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including statements pertaining to the increase of amount available under Prime's PXF Facility. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Africa Oil Announces Positive Prime Financing Update (CNW Group/Africa Oil Corp.)
Africa Oil Announces Positive Prime Financing Update (CNW Group/Africa Oil Corp.)

SOURCE Africa Oil Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/29/c5034.html

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon stumbles after earnings miss

    Jared Blikre, Yahoo Finance, talks the internet retailer's latest numbers.

  • Why Twilio Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) fell 17.6% on Thursday after the communications software provider offered a tepid financial outlook and announced the departure of a key executive. Twilio's active customer base grew to over 250,000 accounts as of the end of September, up from 208,000 at the end of the year-ago quarter. Together, this helped to drive Twilio's revenue higher by 65% year over year to $740.2 million.

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • Apple says supply constraints worse than expected in Q4

    Neuberger Berman Managing Director Dan Flax joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss Apple's earnings results.&nbsp;

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Just Popped 8%

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped 8.1% as of 1 p.m. EDT on Thursday after the solid-state rechargeable battery start-up announced that independent third-party tests verified the performance of its batteries as described in the company's own December 2020 presentation. QuantumScape reported that testing of three single-layer cells by Mobile Power Solutions, an independent lab, showed that its batteries successfully completed a simulation of how a battery might work in the real world, being roughly equivalent to 240,000 miles driven by a vehicle with a 300-mile range. This was still a lab test, and it remains to be shown that QuantumScape's technology will work in a real-world application.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • Apple and Amazon are struggling, so investors may want to look to these tech stocks instead

    Both Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. had rare earnings disappointments on Thursday, which may lead investors to look at another area for big holiday returns.

  • Positive Earnings Pushed Teladoc Health Shares Higher on Thursday

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) are rising sharply in response to the company's third-quarter earnings call. Teladoc didn't raise the top end of its full-year revenue outlook, but the company did tighten up the expected range. Teladoc Health lost $84.3 million during the third quarter, according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

  • What Investors Should Pay Attention to in AbbVie's Q3 Earnings Report

    With AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) third-quarter earnings report scheduled for Oct. 29, shareholders and prospective investors should be on alert. AbbVie is in the middle of transitioning its revenue base away from dependence on its blockbuster drug Humira, as its exclusivity protections are starting to expire outside the U.S. That means the company's stock is in a particularly sensitive time, as the prospective replacements for Humira are still in the process of ramping up. The earnings report will likely give investors updates on progress in the clinical trial pipeline, but the main dish will be the story about the pace of its revenue growth in Humira's replacements, or lack thereof.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Climbing Over 50%

    2021 has been marked by a litany of worries; from inflation getting out of hand, to the Fed’s tapering of its stimulus program, to fears of a slowdown in economic recovery amidst global shortages, supply chain issues and rising energy prices. Still, all these haven’t affected the stock market’s performance, with the main indexes constantly notching new highs. Even after September’s sharp drop, October has seen a swift bounce back. So, where to now? J.P. Morgan appears confident the bull run has

  • U.S. congresswoman Greene bought Trump SPAC shares

    (Reuters) -U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, an ally of Donald Trump, bought as much as $50,000 worth of shares in the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that has agreed to merge with the former president's new social media venture. Greene bought shares worth between $15,001 and $50,000 on Oct. 22, the day they rose in value by as much as 1,650% from what they were worth before the deal, as amateur traders and Trump supporters snapped them up, according to a regulatory filing published on Wednesday. The shares of the SPAC, Digital World Acquisition Corp, have given up most of their gains since Greene invested on Friday.

  • Ford Stock Breaks Out As Auto Giant Resumes Dividend, Hikes Outlook

    Ford Motor joined General Motors with a mixed report for the third quarter Wednesday. But Ford hiked full-year guidance and reinstated its dividend, after GM guided toward the "high end" of its 2021 earnings forecast.

  • Why Shopify Stock Surged Today

    Investors breathed a sigh of relief following the e-commerce specialist's latest earnings report.

  • Starbucks reports quarterly earnings as pandemic continues to hit

    Greg Portell, partner and consumer practice lead at Kearney, talks about the latest figures out from the U.S. coffee chain.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Apple, Amazon Fall After Nasdaq Hits High; What To Do Now

    The Nasdaq rallied to record highs before weak results from Apple and Amazon. Facebook is changing its name.

  • U.S. Steel Stock Is Jumping — and Not Just Because It Crushed Earnings

    U.S. Steel reported $5.36 in adjusted per-share earnings for the third quarter. Wall Street was projecting about $4.87 a share. The company is also raising its dividend payment.

  • Exxon Mobil Raised Its Dividend, Ensuring It Remains a ‘Dividend Aristocrat’

    Integrated oil giant Exxon Mobil raised its dividend, ensuring it will remain in the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.

  • Twilio Stock Plunges. Buy the Dip or Stay Away?

    Twilio shares fell as much as 20% on Thursday. Here's how to trade the stock now as it approaches a key level.

  • How Gilead's Covid Drug Carried Its Third-Quarter Beat — And Why Shares Fell

    A big beat from Gilead's Covid treatment, Veklury, offset mixed sales for its other products, an analyst said Thursday as GILD stock toppled.

  • Why Ultra Clean Holdings Shares Flew 19% Higher Today

    The maker of ultra-clean filtration equipment for the semiconductor industry published a stunning third-quarter report last night.