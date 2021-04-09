Africa Oil and Gas Projects Outlook to 2025 - Development Stage, Capacity, Capex and Contractor Details of All New Build and Expansion Projects
Summary The total number of oil and gas projects in the Africa expected to start operations from 2021 to 2025 are 428. Out of these, upstream and midstream sectors would witness the highest project starts with 129 projects each.
Refinery and petrochemical segments would witness the start of operations of 65 and 105 projects, respectively.
Scope
- Updated information on oil and gas, planned and announced projects in the Africa with start years up to 2025
- Provides projects breakdown by sector, project type, and project stage at regional and country level
- Provides key details such as project development stage, capacity, and project cost for planned and announced projects in the Africa, wherever available
- Provides EPC contractor, design/FEED contractor, and other contractor details for oil and gas projects, wherever available
Reasons to Buy
- Obtain the most up to date information available on planned and announced projects in the Africa across the oil and gas value chain
- Identify growth segments and opportunities in the Africa oil and gas industry
- Facilitate decision making based on strong oil and gas projects data
- Assess key projects data of your competitors and peers
