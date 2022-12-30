U.S. markets closed

AFRICA OIL SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS UPDATE

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec 30, 2022 /CNW/ - (TSX: AOI) (Nasdaq-Stockholm: AOI) – Africa Oil Corp. ("Africa Oil", or the "Company") reports the following share capital and voting rights update in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. View PDF version

As a result of the exercise of stock options under the Company's Stock Option Plan, Africa Oil now has 462,790,680 common shares issued and outstanding with voting rights as at December 31, 2022.

About Africa Oil

Africa Oil Corp. is a Canadian oil and gas company with producing and development assets in deepwater Nigeria; development assets in Kenya; and an exploration/appraisal portfolio in Africa and Guyana. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "AOI".

Additional Information

This information is information that Africa Oil is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 5:30 p.m. ET on December 30, 2022.

AFRICA OIL SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS UPDATE (CNW Group/Africa Oil Corp.)
