Africa Pay TV Market Forecast Report 2022-2027: Few New Players are Expected, Instead, the Three Protagonists will Battle for Supremacy - Often by Cutting Prices

Africa will add 18 million pay TV subscribers between 2021 and 2027 to take the total to 57 million.

Subscriber numbers will climb by 46% over this period, but pay TV revenues will rise by only 35% - indicating that subscribers will pay less. Pay TV revenues will reach $6.46 billion by 2027, up from $4.78 billion on 2021.

Three groups account for 90% of Africa's pay TV subscribers. Multichoice, through its DStv and GOtv platforms, will continue to lead - with 20.8 million subscribers expected by 2027. StarTimes (18.4 million) and Canal Plus (11.2 million) will follow.

Simon Murray, Principal Analyst said: "Few new players are expected. Instead, the three protagonists will battle for supremacy - often by cutting prices."

Published in January 2022, this 232-page PDF, PowerPoint and excel report comes in three parts:

Outlook: Forecasts for 35 countries in a 77-page PowerPoint document full of charts, graphs and bullet points;

Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2027 for 35 countries by household penetration, by pay TV subscribers, by pay TV revenues and by major operator. As well as summary tables by country and by platform;

Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 77-page PDF document.

