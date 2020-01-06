Into Africa: tech leaders weigh in on Jack Dorsey’s planned move to the continent

It's not every day that the CEO of a large Silicon Valley tech company decides to relocate to a different part of the world in order to learn more about it -- particularly when it has been frequently maligned and often overlooked by big business.

But Jack Dorsey, the American tech entrepreneur who co-founded and leads not one, but two publicly listed companies (Twitter and Square) is not your typical CEO. Dressed down, bearded, often wearing a wooly hat and speaking in a slow, quiet voice, you might even call Dorsey the anti-CEO. He eschews many of the stereotypical trappings of the executive life and mannerisms in favor of taking silent retreats and traveling to countries like Burma.

In November 2019, Dorsey's itchy feet took him to Africa, where he visited Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa and Ethiopia on a listening tour. He had meetings at incubators in Lagos and Addis Ababa, and talked to a number of African tech leaders, including Tayo Oviosu, the CEO of Nigerian payments startup Paga, and Yeli Bademosi, the director of Binance Labs.

And before he departed back for the U.S., he did something more: he announced that he would return in 2020 to live somewhere on the continent for up to six months.

"Africa will define the future (especially the bitcoin one!). Not sure where yet, but I’ll be living here for 3-6 months mid 2020," he Tweeted from Ethiopia.

Why Africa?

And where? And when? If you have ever spoken to Dorsey — or more likely read an interview with him — you'll note that he can be somewhat oblique. It's rare that he gives straight answers to straight questions, even if he always responds with something.

So when spokespeople from both Twitter and Square declined to comment on what his plans will be and if they will relate to those two companies, it might be just as likely that they don't want to disclose anything as they don't actually know.

But one thing is clear: Africa's 54 countries and 1.2 billion people represent one of the last blue oceans for global tech growth (one that not only Dorsey has identified).

To that end, TechCrunch talked to several people from Africa's tech world to get their thoughts on what he could do, and what bears remembering as the world follows Dorsey's spotlight.

The state of the market

When you look at year-over-year expansion in VC investment in the region, startup formation and incubators, the African continent is one of the fastest-growing technology markets in the world — even if today, by monetary value, it's tiny by Shenzhen or Silicon Valley standards.

Three of the top destination countries for startup investment — Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa — collectively surpassed $1 billion in investment for the first time in 2018, with fintech businesses currently receiving the bulk of the capital and dealflow, according to Partech and WeeTracker stats.

By most accounts, Dorsey's first foot forward last November was to make himself a student of the continent's innovation scene — but specifically as it relates to fintech (and by association, his affiliation with Square and latterly Bitcoin).

"It was more them listening than anything else. Not just Jack, but the other senior members of his team," CcHub's CEO Bosun Tijani said of Dorsey's meetings at the incubator.

After acquiring Kenya’s iHub, CcHub is the largest incubator in Africa. Other members of Dorsey’s team who joined him there included Twitter CTO Parag Agrawal and Product lead Kayvon Beykpour.

"[Dorsey] said the main reason [he was in Ethiopia and Africa] was to listen and to learn what's going on in the region," said Ice Addis' Markos Lemma .

Jack Dorsey CcHub Bosun Tijani Damilola Teidi More