Africa Two-Wheeler Market, By Vehicle Type, By Engine Capacity, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2016- 2026

ReportLinker
·6 min read

Africa Two-Wheeler Market, By Vehicle Type (Motorcycle, Scooter & Moped), By Engine Capacity (Up to 125cc, 126-250cc, 251-500cc, Above 500cc), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2016- 2026

New York, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Africa Two-Wheeler Market, By Vehicle Type, By Engine Capacity, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2016- 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05949198/?utm_source=GNW

Africa two-wheeler market stood at USD2020.98 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.72% in the forecast period, 2022-2026, to reach USD2793.65 million by 2026F. The automotive industry is expanding in the African region and is supporting market growth. Major factors like increasing demand for two-wheelers for daily commutes and growing issues of road congestion and traffic are driving the Africa two-wheeler market’s growth in the upcoming five years. Affordability, easier purchases, lower maintenance cost as compared to four-wheelers, and advantages over more economical fueling further supports the growth of the Africa two-wheeler market in the next five years. The region accommodates most of the developing countries. Due to the lower economy, consumer preferences toward affordable and easy maintenance vehicles sustain and further drives market growth. Lack of public transportation systems in these developing countries has aided the rapidly growing demands for motorcycle taxis, thus supporting the growing demands for two-wheelers for the same purpose. Moreover, manufacturing units of the global giants profit well from cheap labor, easier raw material availability, etc., which further substantiates the futuristic growth of the Africa two-wheeler market in future five years. The two-wheeler motorcycles have dynamic engines, and in combination with their low weight, these are suited for higher acceleration than many other vehicles. Two-wheelers without gear, or scooters, as they are particularly known for, make the vehicles light and efficient. Gearless two-wheelers are also easy to ride for all ages of people. These specific advantages of owning two-wheelers also aid to the growing demand and thus the growth of the Africa two-wheeler market. Growing technological advancements, eco-friendly options, and electric vehicles are some of the other factors further driving the growth of the Africa two-wheeler market in the forecast years through 2026.
The Africa two-wheeler market is segmented by vehicle type, engine capacity, country analysis, and competitional landscape.Based on vehicle type, the market is further bifurcated into motorcycles and scooters & mopeds.

The motorcycle sub-segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market in the upcoming five years on account of its capacity to carry more fuel and thus has higher efficiency compared to other types. Moreover, the two-wheeler industry is expanding on the basis of increasing technological advancement such that they provide better maneuverability in the rugged road conditions and thus substantiates the growth of the Africa two-wheeler market in the next five years.
TVS Motor Company Limited, Honda Motor Company Limited, Bajaj Auto Ltd., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Suzuki Motor Corporation, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Lifan Technology (Group) Co., Ltd., Luoyang Northern EK Chor Motorcycle Co., Ltd, Sanyang Motor Co., Ltd., Kwang Yang Motor Co., Ltd., among others form a partial list of market players that are leading the automotive industry and the Africa two-wheeler market. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019
Base Year: 2020
Estimated Year: 2021
Forecast Period: 2022–2026

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and estimate the market size of Africa two-wheeler market from 2016 to 2020.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of Africa two-wheeler market from 2020 to 2021 and growth rate until 2026.
• To classify and forecast Africa two-wheeler market based on vehicle type, engine capacity, country analysis, and competitional landscape.
• To identify dominant region or segment in the Africa two-wheeler market.
• To identify drivers and challenges for Africa two-wheeler market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Africa two-wheeler market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Africa two-wheeler market.
• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Africa two-wheeler market.
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across Africa.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across Africa.
The analyst calculated the market size of Africa two-wheeler market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Organizations, forums and alliances related to two-wheeler vehicles
• Market research and consulting firms
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, Africa two-wheeler market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Africa Two-Wheeler Market, By Vehicle Type:
o Motorcycle
o Scooter & Moped
• Africa Two-Wheeler Market, By Engine Capacity:
o Up to 125cc
o 126-250cc
o 251-500cc
o above 500cc
• Africa Two-Wheeler Market, By Country:
o Egypt
o Nigeria
o Kenya
o Tanzania
o Morocco
o Uganda
o Algeria
o Angola
o South Africa
o Ethiopia
o Rest of Africa

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Africa two-wheeler market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05949198/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


