Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 3 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,723.75
    +15.50 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    37,206.00
    +95.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,640.00
    +76.25 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,987.80
    +16.60 (+0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.62
    +1.15 (+1.66%)
     

  • Gold

    2,049.50
    +52.20 (+2.61%)
     

  • Silver

    24.32
    +1.39 (+6.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0912
    +0.0036 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0330
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    12.00
    -0.19 (-1.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2660
    +0.0033 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.5940
    -0.8650 (-0.61%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    42,981.17
    +1,894.85 (+4.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    887.34
    +39.39 (+4.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,717.45
    +169.01 (+2.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,686.25
    -240.10 (-0.73%)
     

African Agriculture Holdings Third Quarter 2023 Earnings: US$1.04 loss per share (vs US$0.22 loss in 3Q 2022)

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

African Agriculture Holdings (NASDAQ:AAGR) Third Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$483.0k (up 79% from 3Q 2022).

  • Net loss: US$9.93m (loss narrowed by 12% from 3Q 2022).

  • US$1.04 loss per share.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

African Agriculture Holdings shares are down 89% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before we wrap up, we've discovered 7 warning signs for African Agriculture Holdings (5 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Advertisement