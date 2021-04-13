U.S. markets open in 3 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,121.50
    +1.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,656.00
    +25.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,804.00
    -4.75 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,231.70
    +1.10 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.08
    +0.38 (+0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,728.30
    -4.40 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    25.00
    +0.13 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1903
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.86
    +0.17 (+1.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3768
    +0.0026 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2590
    -0.1170 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,565.85
    +1,825.41 (+3.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,326.20
    +31.61 (+2.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,884.54
    -4.58 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,751.61
    +212.88 (+0.72%)
     

African crypto usage spurs Luno as customers reach 7M

Tage Kene-Okafor
·4 min read

The crypto industry as a whole has seen a momentous year of growth, heavily spurred on by the entrance of institutional investors adopting bitcoin due to its store of value properties. The 2020 spike bitcoin experienced was also accelerated by its global adoption as the number of global cryptocurrency users surpassed 100 million in Q3 2020.

For Luno, a U.K.-based crypto company founded by Marcus Swanepoel and Timothy Stranex in 2013, it grew to 6 million customers from January 2020 to January 2021. However, that number has since gone up to 7 million. Today the company, headquartered in London, has nearly 400 employees across London, South Africa, Malaysia, Indonesia, Nigeria and Singapore, with customers in 40 countries globally.

According to CEO Swanepoel, Luno's numbers have been increasing month-on-month over the last seven years. However, this is the first time it is observing an acceleration of this magnitude.

There are a couple of reasons for Luno's surge in numbers (like any other crypto exchange startup). Generally, despite talks of bitcoin being used in everyday life by crypto enthusiasts and interests from institutional entrants like BNY Mellon, Mastercard and Tesla, it is a long shot before becoming mainstream.

For now, crypto mainly serves investment purposes. This singular factor has particularly made it very popular with Africans -- a demographic that has been a major part of Luno's growth and the huge traction it is witnessing.

Last year, the company surveyed the markets in which it currently operates. It featured 15,000 respondents from South Africa, U.K., France, Italy, Indonesia, Malaysia and Nigeria; the answers helped Luno understand how the pandemic influenced attitudes towards the current financial system. According to the survey, 54% of Africans were ready to adopt a single global digital currency, compared to 41% for Asia and 35% for Europe.

Luno raises $9M to bring its bitcoin wallet, exchange and services to Europe

Africa's dominance also shows in its numbers. Out of the 7 million customers it has globally, 4.7 million people are in Africa. This number was 2.3 million in January 2020. Luno's app installs across the continent have increased by 271% within this time frame, and trading volumes skyrocketed 12x, from $555 million to $7 billion. For context, Luno did $8.3 billion in total trading volume.

But a large part of this growth is down to Luno's early play in the market. Over the last few years, infrastructure in parts of the world that could not previously support the crypto market has improved substantially. Luno has played a vital role as one of the first platforms to improve the crypto marketplace experience by including local currencies. It also helped to lay the groundwork for educating people on digital currencies.

"The last time bitcoin went up as it did during the past year was in 2017 and 2018, and it was mostly driven by retail, but it was still very difficult to buy crypto. There were trust issues; it would take days to get your account verified and even set up a wallet," Swanepoel told TechCrunch. "Now, over the last three years, companies like ours, especially in Africa, have built up this infrastructure, KYCs, new payment methods, customer experience and support. The experience is much better and education levels are a lot higher. To me, I think that's played a large role in crypto adoption in the continent."

In September last year, Luno got acquired by Digital Currency Group (DCG), an investment firm that builds, buys and invests in blockchain companies. Some of its portfolio companies include Coindesk, Genesis and Grayscale Investments. Before acquiring Luno, BCG first invested in the company's seed round in 2014. Then last year, Swanepoel said he saw the opportunity to take Luno to a larger scale after noticing the immense growth and adoption on its platform.

"The first five to six years for us was on a small scale and now, we want to go big. So it helps to have a global platform like DCG to do it from because they have large amounts of capital and are committed to investing in Africa as well as outside the continent," he remarked.

The CEO adds that DCG has more visibility on the crypto industry and trends. The acquisition was simply for Luno to leverage DCG's insights and stay ahead of the curve, which looks to have paid off. Since the acquisition, Luno has seen the number of active users increase by 167%. As of January, the average user held more than $7,000 in their wallet, up 56% from December 2020.

Nothing lasts forever, but if the crypto market bull run is anything to go by, crypto isn't the fad people once thought it was. In Q1 2021, companies like Coinbase (going public Wednesday) and Robinhood experienced monster numbers showing strong growth projections. For Luno, it expects to continue growing exponentially, a trajectory that sets the company on track to reach 1 billion customers by 2030.

Five takeaways from Coinbase’s S-1

Recommended Stories

  • Grubhub’s Buyer Says Order Growth Is Strong and Profitability Isn’t a Priority

    STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG (TKWY) on Tuesday reported stellar numbers on the metric it cares about—order growth. The Amsterdam-based operator of food delivery services in countries including the U.K., Germany and Canada said its first-quarter orders grew 79%, and that gross merchandise value, at constant currencies, rose 89%.

  • Pine Labs acquires Southeast Asian startup Fave for $45 million

    Pine Labs said on Tuesday it has acquired Southeast Asian startup Fave in a deal valued at $45 million as the Indian firm looks to strengthen its consumer-focused offerings in the domestic and international markets. Fave helps an offline merchant connect and retain customers by using gift cards and vouchers. The startup allows merchants to accept digital payments by having a customer scan a QR code.

  • Semi-truck Driver Deliberately Crashes Into Murder Suspect's Car to End Police Chase in San Diego

    A semi-truck driver crashed his vehicle into a murder suspect’s car fleeing a police pursuit in Pomona, California, on April 6.The suspect drove a black pickup truck through several counties as police tailed him, according to local news reports.A GoFundMe was set up for Ahmed Shaaban’s truck as he believes insurance would not cover the cost due to the deliberate action, according to news reports. Credit: Ahmed Hosny Shaaban via Storyful

  • The Latest: Britain meets target on jabs for over-50s

    Britain says it has hit its target of giving at least one dose of vaccine to everyone over 50 and others in groups at highest risk from the coronavirus by mid-April. The government says everyone in those groups has been offered a jab, and about 95% of eligible people have received a shot. On Tuesday the vaccination drive was expanded to people aged 45-49, the start of the second phase of the inoculation campaign.

  • Lebanon extends area claimed in border dispute with Israel

    Lebanon’s outgoing minister of public works said Monday that he has signed a decree that would increase the area claimed by the Mediterranean country in a maritime border dispute with Israel. Public Works Minister Michel Najjar told reporters that he has signed an amendment of the decree that would formally extend Lebanon’s claims by 1,430 square kilometers (550 square miles). The unilateral move by Lebanon is likely to anger Israel and the U.S. who are not expected to recognize Beirut's extension of the disputed area.

  • Twitter Targets Appointment Of First African Engineering Team, Product

    Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) aims to appoint its first product and engineering team in Africa, Bloomberg reports based on Twitter’s blog post. Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo applauded Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for the initiative. Dorsey expressed his keen interest in Africa’s internet users and his plans to live in Africa part-time after visiting the continent in late 2019 at an entrepreneur meeting. However, the pandemic ruined the plans. Some investors panned Dorsey’s plan to live in Africa as a marketing gimmick. Some considered it as Dorsey’s attempt to explore the African for digital payments, further insinuated by the 2019 tweet “Africa will define the future (especially the bitcoin one!)”. Dorsey, who also runs payments company Square Inc (NYSE: SQ), is known for his deep interest in cryptocurrencies via his tweets. Price action: TWTR shares traded lower by 0.45% at $70.87 on the last check Monday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaMuslim Advocacy Group Sue Facebook For Failure In Controlling Anti-Muslim Hate Speech: BloombergPinterest Rolls Out Creator Code Guidelines, Moderation Tools, Creator Fund For Platform Sanctity© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Eric Shawn: US warns China over military incursion against Taiwan

    FOX News correspondent reports on new warnings from Washington after maneuver by Chinese Air Force on 'Your World'

  • The mismatched economy: Jobs growth could be curbed by demands for higher wages

    As job growth finally starts to take off thanks to improving vaccine numbers and increasing optimism, the economy is confronting an unusual quandary: a mismatch of expectations between workers and employers that's becoming a standoff.Why it matters: The jobs growth bonanza economists and asset managers are predicting for 2021 and beyond could be inhibited by a market where American workers — particularly those at lower income levels — demand higher wages and employers refuse to pay them.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's happening: Even with nearly 10 million fewer Americans employed than before the pandemic hit, more business surveys are showing companies struggling to find workers.Driving the news: Last week's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey showed a record 7.4 million job openings in February, the most since January 2019.However, actual hiring rose to just 5.7 million jobs, which was the lowest total (excluding the pandemic) since May 2019.Similarly, 40% of small businesses surveyed in February by the National Federation of Independent Business said they had jobs they couldn’t fill — the highest percentage in the history of the data, which dates back to 1974. In March 91% of those owners trying to hire reported few or no "qualified" applicants for the positions they were trying to fill, even though a net 28% (seasonally adjusted) of owners reported raising compensation, the highest level in the past 12 months.What we're hearing: Hiring is breaking down along the lines of the K-shaped recovery, says Joseph Brusuelas, chief economist at tax policy firm RSM."While [lower-wage] workers are plentiful, firms are going to find it difficult to recruit workers unless they are willing to pay higher wages," he tells Axios, something large companies especially have shown they are unwilling to do."Thus firms then must choose: Hold down wage costs or substitute technology for labor. Either way, it results in historically low labor force participation rates and employment to population ratio."Take a look around: The mismatch is already clear in fast-food and restaurant hiring, as my former colleague Hilary Russ wrote for Reuters last week."Total nightmare" is the way FAT Brands CEO Andy Wiederhorn described the staffing situation to Russ for franchisees of his company’s restaurants like Johnny Rockets and Fatburger."The most recent stimulus check and unemployment benefits have been a catalyst for people to stay at home" instead of looking for work, he added.The bottom line: Employers will face a dilemma — "Either pay higher wages to recruit workers or prepare to pull forward a decade's worth of productivity enhancing capital expenditures into the near term," Brusuelas says. "Either way the pre-pandemic status quo ante is not returning."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The island where Prince Philip is worshipped

    Ten thousand miles from Windsor Castle, the people of Ikunala planned to hold a special ceremony this week to remember Prince Philip, who died last week at the age of 99. You see, in this part of the South Pacific, the Prince was considered to be…more than just a prince. Here in this village on Tanna Island in Vanuatu, the indigenous population revered Prince Philip as something of a demigod, stemming from a local legend about the pale-skinned son of a local mountain god who ventured across the seas to look for a rich and powerful woman to marry. IKUNALA VILLAGE CHIEF YAPA: "The connection between the people on the Island of Tanna and the English people is very strong. We are sending condolence messages to the royal family and the people of England." In 2007, Yapa and four other men from the village traveled to England to participate in a three-part British television documentary. They visited Windsor Castle and met Philip and took photos with him which they now cherish.Anthropologists believe the late husband of Queen Elizabeth became linked to the legend in the 1960s when Vanuatu was an Anglo-French colony.The villagers' special interest in Philip manifested itself in daily prayers for his blessing of their banana and yam crops and the posting of photos in village homes. One such photo was from 1980 and showed the prince, dressed in a suit, holding a club used to kill pigs that had been made by the islanders and sent to London.While Philip had a reputation for being gruff and outspoken with a propensity for the occasional gaffe, it's said he maintained a respectful 50-year relationship with the group.Back in England, the royal family will gather for his ceremonial funeral at Windsor Castle on Saturday where he will be remembered as a prince and husband to the Queen - one who served his country in his role longer than any other in British history.

  • Bitcoin hits record high before landmark Coinbase IPO

    LONDON (Reuters) -Bitcoin hit a record of $62,741 on Tuesday, extending its 2021 rally to new heights a day ahead of Coinbase's initial public offering. The largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange's listing on the Nasdaq on Wednesday is considered a landmark victory for cryptocurrency advocates. The world's biggest cryptocurrency, which has growing mainstream acceptance as an investment and a means of payment, rose as much as 5% on Tuesday.

  • Rupee Tumbles With Stocks as Virus Cases in India Hit New Record

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s deepening coronavirus crisis slammed the nation’s stocks and currency on concern it will deliver a fresh blow to an economy that’s only just recovering from the worst contraction in nearly seven decades.The Indian rupee dropped past 75 to a dollar for the first time since August 2020, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex Index declined 3.4%, the most in almost two months. India reported a record 168,912 new infections for a day, taking the tally to 13.53 million cases, the government said Monday.Many provinces across the nation, from the financial hub Mumbai to capital New Delhi, are bringing back stricter restrictions on movement of people to curb the surge in cases. Reports are emerging of hospital beds running short and immunization centers turning away people as they run out of vaccines.That and a vaccine shortage “are unnerving markets and no one is sure whether lockdowns will help bring cases under control,” said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities. Given the uncertainty, “the incentive to try and bottom-fish at this point is limited for traders.”Taking a BeatingThe NSE Nifty 50 Index dropped 3.5%, making India’s key stock indexes the worst performers in Asia on Monday. All 19 sector sub-indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. slipped, led by a gauge of property and industrial shares.India’s virus resurgence has prompted some brokerages to reconsider their preference for stocks, which are most sensitive to the economic recovery. Nomura cut the weight of financials and cement shares in its model portfolio, while Jefferies downgraded Indian banks to underweight from overweight.Not everyone is pessimistic. India’s long-term outlook remains strong and any decline in equities due to infections should be used as an entry point by investors, according to Prabhudas Lilladher Ltd. India’s gross domestic product is forecast to grow by as much as 12.5% this fiscal year, which would make it the world’s fastest-growing major economy.Bonds held on to last week’s gains, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year notes near the lowest since mid-February, amid optimism the central bank may keep its policy accommodative for long to support the economy. The rupee fell 0.4% to close at 75.0550 per dollar on Monday.“We expect the rupee to weaken versus the USD as have other EM currencies,” and given the slow progress of vaccination, the economy “will be slower to recover,” R Venkataraman, managing director at IIFL Securities, wrote in a note.(Updates with closing prices; adds IIFL analyst’s comment in last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • After sanctions, Huawei turning to businesses less reliant on high-end U.S. tech

    Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies is making business resilience its top priority with a push to develop its software capabilities as it seeks to overcome U.S. restrictions that have devastated its smartphone business. Huawei was put on an export blacklist by former U.S. President Donald Trump in 2019 and barred from accessing critical technology of U.S. origin, affecting its ability to design its own chips and source components from outside vendors. The ban put Huawei's handset business under immense pressure.

  • While the Indian government was busy banning Chinese apps, Indians were busy buying Chinese smartphones

    China's Xiaomi held on to its pole position in the world's second-largest smartphone market throughout 2020.

  • “Er xuan yi”: The business tactic that led to Alibaba’s $2.8 billion antitrust fine

    The regulator's statement offers the most detailed look so far at how companies like Alibaba use a controversial business tactic.

  • Bitcoin Nears Record Before Largest U.S. Crypto Exchange Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin neared an all-time high on Monday as bullish sentiment gathered steam ahead of a listing by the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange.The token rose as much as 2.6% to $61,229, the highest in nearly a month, before falling back to trade little changed. On March 13, Bitcoin reached a record of $61,742. The cryptocurrency is up almost ninefold in the past year, a return that towers above that of more familiar assets like equities or bullion.Against the backdrop of Wall Street’s growing embrace of crypto, the direct listing of digital-token exchange Coinbase Global Inc. is fanning interest. Coinbase is due to go public on the Nasdaq on April 14, the first listing of its kind for a major cryptocurrency company and a test of investor appetite for other start-ups in the sector.Meanwhile, exchange tokens, such as Binance Coin, are seeing their value rise ahead of Coinbase’s public debut as well. Binance’s, known as BNB, rose 23% Monday, according to CoinMarketCap.com. Huobi Token and KuCoin Token, among others, also gained.“A crypto company moving to IPO is a big milestone,” said Nick Jones, CEO and co-founder at cryptocurrency wallet Zumo. “It’s moves like this that make consumers feel safer with crypto and ultimately boost confidence in the space.”A growing list of companies are looking at or even investing in Bitcoin, drawn by client demand, price momentum and arguments that it can hedge risks such as faster inflation. Tesla Inc. earlier this year disclosed a $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin and more recently started accepting it as payment for electric cars.Elsewhere, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has said it’s close to offering investment vehicles for Bitcoin and other digital assets to private wealth clients. Morgan Stanley plans to give rich clients access to three funds that will enable crypto ownership. The deck of exchange-traded funds tracking the token is expanding, while Paypal Inc. and Visa Inc. have begun using cryptocurrencies as part of the payments process.A study by Dutch asset manager Robeco suggests that despite its high volatility, a 1% allocation to Bitcoin in a diversified multi-asset portfolio could be beneficial given its resemblance to gold and its near zero correlation to other asset classes.“In recent months, a clear and emphatic narrative that Bitcoin is becoming a store of value in the form of digital gold has developed,” according to Jeroen Blokland, a portfolio manager at Robeco.Other cryptocurrencies, such as second-ranked Ether, have also been climbing. The overall value of more than 6,600 coins tracked by CoinGecko recently surpassed $2 trillion.(Adds paragraph about exchange tokens)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • HSBC and Huawei CFO reach agreement on document publication linked to extradition case

    HSBC and Huawei Technologies' Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou have reached an agreement in a dispute about the publication of documents relating to U.S. fraud allegations against her, their lawyers told a Hong Kong court. The legal dispute reached the Hong Kong court last month after a British judge in February blocked the release of internal HSBC documents relating to the fraud allegations against Meng.

  • Aussie Dollar Bulls Unbowed Despite Disappointing March

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds look steadfastly bullish on the Australian dollar despite its decline against the greenback in March. The nation’s employment data this week may provide an insight into why.The currency saw its worst performance in five months against the dollar in March, falling 1.4%, as a combination of rising Treasury yields and confirmation of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s dovish monetary policy weighed. However, signs are emerging that the Aussie could be due for a rebound after key support around the $0.75 level remained intact, a closely-watched gauge of momentum known as slow stochastics turned bullish and the economy continues to trump expectations.Leveraged funds are certainly signaling that they think the currency will strengthen. Speculators increased their net long Aussie positions to the highest since November by the end of March despite the currency’s weakness, before a modest pullback last week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data.Bulls searching for catalysts to spur the currency higher may have to look no further than this week’s Australian employment data. The unemployment rate fell to an eleven-month low of 5.8% in February, and a further decline this week could boost the Aussie as confirmation the economy is on a strong footing.Gross domestic product grew by a larger-than-expected 3.1% year-over-year in the final three months of 2020.A falling unemployment rate isn’t the only positive factor for Australia’s currency. Treasury yields look to have put a near-term high in place, retreating from their recent peak despite strong U.S. employment and ISM data. In addition, iron ore prices remain close to this year’s highs, helping to support the Aussie.The Australian dollar “can appreciate further because it is undervalued relative to its fundamentals,” Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategists including Kim Mundy wrote in a recent note. “We forecast a further strengthening in commodity prices over 2021.”There are still headwinds facing the Aussie, including an expected cut in Chinese steel production and carbon border fees which could weigh on the currency, the strategists added.But the risks still appear skewed to the currency appreciating against the dollar over coming months, with a rise to $0.80 possible by June, they concluded. The Aussie traded around the $0.7620 level Monday.Below are the key Asian economic data and events due this week:Monday, April 12: India CPI and industrial production, Japan PPITuesday, April 13: Australia business confidence, China trade balance, New Zealand retail card spendingWednesday, April 14: RBNZ policy decision, Singapore 1Q GDP and MAS policy decision, Japan core machine orders, India wholesale pricesThursday, April 15: Australia employment, Bank of Korea policy decision, Indonesia trade balance, Philippine overseas remittances, India trade balanceFriday, April 16: China 1Q GDP, industrial production, retail sales and fixed assets ex-rural, New Zealand BusinessNZ manufacturing PMI, Singapore NODXFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drift slightly higher

    Stock futures opened in slightly positive territory Monday evening following a mild session of market moves earlier in the day, with the S&P 500 and Dow closing narrowly below record levels.

  • U.S. Oil Output Nears Levels Not Seen Since Pandemic’s Start

    (Bloomberg) -- The Permian Basin, the U.S.’s most prolific shale patch, will produce crude oil at levels not seen since the start of the pandemic in the latest sign the global economy is heating back up.Higher prices are buoying drillers’ confidence. Benchmark Nymex oil gained nearly 35% in the past four months after OPEC and its alliance cut production to strike a balance between demand and supply. The fossil fuel is also getting a bump as Covid-19 vaccinations progress and Americans travel again, boosting gasoline consumption.Output in the basin will reach 4.466 million barrels a day in May, the most in a year, and rig counts have touched a one-year high, according to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration. By comparison, production peaked at over 13 million barrels a day last year before the global pandemic crushed oil prices, forcing scores of drillers to file for bankruptcy and shutter wells.The increase is also coming from explorers who are trying to complete the drilling and finishing of wells that were disrupted by the extreme cold weather that swept across the U.S. south last month, while trying to meet targets for this quarter, said Artem Abramov, head of shale research for Rystad Energy. The company’s own supply estimates for next month are slightly higher than the government’s forecasts.Before the interruptions in February, output in the Permian was recovering, with drillers finishing wells at 57% of their pre-pandemic speed, or about 250 a month. The patch should return to a path of increasing output if producers can sustain the current momentum, BNEF analyst Tai Liu said in a note to clients last week.But growth across the U.S. shale patches will likely be kept in check by producers seeking to limit spending in tune with promises to shareholders to boost dividends instead of supply.“It would be very hard for the US oil and gas industry to get back to over 13 million barrels a day. I don’t think that’s going to happen,” Occidental Petroleum Corp. Chief Executive Officer Vicki Hollub said at a conference Tuesday. “Too much investment would be required.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Big Oil’s Dwindling Reserves Are A Major Problem

    The oil reserves of international oil companies have collapsed over the last 5 years, and now the stability of the entire oil market is under threat