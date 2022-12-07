African Data Center Gigawatt Report 2022: State of Supply - A Boom of African Hosting Capacity

Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The African Data Center Gigawatt - 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

African markets are witnessing an unprecedented wave of data center capacity build-out, driven by the awesome pressure to harness the explosive flows of data traffic sweeping the region, the gravity-like pull of physics and network latency, and the rising but no less powerful demands for national data sovereignty.

Africa's commercial hosting capacity has surged and is now doubling every three years. This new report looks deep into the drivers of African hosting capacity growth, analyzes key questions facing the sector, from overbuild risk to true demand potential, likely hyperscaler destinations, edge strategies, sustainability in the face of power and water shortages and overall investor value.

This analysis lays out why data centers have become some of the most highly-valued assets in Africa's digital infrastructure fabric. The reference research for all investors, data center providers and market participants in the growing African data center sector. This report includes a report in PDF format and key chart data in Excel.

Summary:

For much of the past decade, data centers were the weak link of Africa's digital infrastructure buildout, a market segment too small and too insular to be meaningful. No longer.

As broadband penetration continues to increase, African markets have witnessed an unprecedented wave of data center capacity buildout, driven by the awesome pressure to harness the explosive flows of data traffic sweeping the region, the gravity-like pull of physics and network latency, and the rising but no less powerful demands for national data sovereignty.

The African market is now in the midst of a seminal phase of construction activity. Around 70 new facilities have been built over the past five years, with 2022 the biggest year of construction to date. Africa's commercial hosting capacity has surged and is now doubling every three years.

Story continues

Global investors are taking notice; Digital Realty and Equinix, the world's largest data center colocations providers have entered the market with acquisitions, perhaps the clearest indication yet of the mainstreaming of African networks into global interconnected platforms.

Today, African data centers are some of the most highly-valued assets in the region's digital infrastructure fabric. They are one of the most essential pillars of Africa's emerging age of cloud, a phase of prodigious explosion in Internet traffic, cloud adoption, and integration of software into daily life and business operations.

The rise of the data center market has unleashed a new set of questions around overbuild risk, true demand potential, likely hyperscaler destinations, edge strategies, sustainability in the face of power and water shortages, and overall investor value.

This report explores all these questions, providing arguably the most in-depth view into the growth, economics and overall potential of Africa's burgeoning data center industry.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Executive Summary: the African Data Center Market in 8 Indicators

Executive Summary: on the State of the Market

Executive Summary: on Africa's Data Center Market Outlook

Executive Summary: on Burning Investor Questions, from Overbuild Risk to Edge Computing

I. State of the Market: a Surge in Data Center Construction

Systemic Forces Are Boosting Demand for African Local Hosting Capacity

A Spike in Data Center Construction

African Facilities Are More Focused on Commercial Colocation

African Facilities Are Getting Larger - to Accommodate Cloud and Hyperscale

Africa's Largest Facilities - a Marked Change Over Time

Africa's Top 15 Facilities: a Ranking

II. State of Supply: a Boom of African Hosting Capacity

It's Not Early Anymore - from Dawn to Morning, Market Take-Off is Now Effective

The Potential It Load Has Crossed the 600Mw Mark

Data Center Capex: Nearly $3Bn Spent in Building African Hosting Infrastructure

Four Major Data Center Maturity Clusters, With South Africa Leading the Way

A Ranking of Africa's Top 10 Data Center Markets

Africa's Main Hyperscaler Market: South Africa

The Next Hyperscaler Cluster: Kenya and Nigeria

The High-Potential Market Cluster: Deep Underlying Potential - But Highly Constrained

The Small Market Cluster - Rest of Ssa, Striving to Catch Up, But on a Smaller Scale

Sharp Differences - Country Attractiveness to Data Center Investment

African Colo Metros - All About Johannesburg, Cape Town, Cairo, Lagos and Nairobi

III. The African Data Center Competitive Landscape: Pan-African Providers, Global Platforms and the Next Cycle of M&A

Who Controls Africa's Colocation Capacity? Carrier-Neutrality is a Sign of Maturity

The Global Colo Platforms Are Here

Africa Top 10 Providers by Size

African Pan-African Providers: Accelerating Expansion Outside of South Africa

At Last, the Global Providers Are Here

The Country-Focused Providers: Getting Stronger at Home

The Telcos: Strengthening Their Position - or Exploring Exits

Africa Key Colo Providers: Summary Market Presence and Gaps

IV. The African Data Center Demand Case: from Hyperscalers to the Enterprise

Demand for Data Center Capacity: Complex and Polymorphous

Connectivity Demand - the Glue That Binds the Data Center User Ecosystem

CDNS - Still Some Room to Grow

Content and Managed Services Providers: a Mostly Unrealized Demand Potential

Enterprise Demand - Colocation as a Complementary Path to the Cloud

Hyperscalers: Still a Considerable Presence Gap in Africa

V. Looking Ahead: Africa's Billion-Dollar Data Center Revenue Outlook

Summary Highlights - Accelerated Growth to Support the Age of Cloud

The Construction Boom Will Continue

Sample Africa Hyperscale Construction Projects

Market Outlook - the African Colo Market Has Come of Age, Will Double in Size

Looking to 2030 - a Gigawatt Horizon

Market Outlook: South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria to Lead the Way

High-Potential Cluster and Other Markets: Strong Potential, on a Smaller Scale

Revenue Outlook: Cracking the Billion-Dollar Mark

Capex Outlook: ~$3Bn in Data Center Capex Over the Next Five Years

Market Outlook: Key Colocation Revenue Indicators by Cluster

VI. Exploring Some Burning Investor Questions, from Overbuild Risk to Edge and Dc Valuations

What is the Risk of Capacity Overbuild in African Markets?

A Case for Patient Capital, as Harsh Micro Realities Trail the Macro Potential

Making the Demand Case - Key Charts

Africa's Emerging Case for Edge Computing

The Workload-Driven Edge Will Be More Impactful - But Mostly Needs 5G, Iot

Charting Africa's Progress Towards the Edge

Valuing African Data Centers - Well Above Other African Digital Infrastructure Assets

Africa's Expanding Interconnect Market: ~4 Tbps of Peering Traffic

The Evolution of the African IXP Market

On Colocation Pricing and Mrr: Competitive Pressures Vs. Inflationary Pressures

On African Data Center Sustainability: An Explosion of Data Center Electricity Usage

On African Data Center Sustainability: Downward Pressure on High Pues

VII. Country Snapshots

South Africa

Nigeria

Kenya

Ghana

Egypt

Ethiopia

Morocco

Cote-d'Ivoire

Companies Mentioned

Acronis

Africa Data Centres

Akamai

Alibaba

AMS-IX

Asteroid

AWS

Canal+

DE-CIX

Digital Parks Africa

Digital Realty

Dimension Data

Distributed Power Technologies

Equinix

Ethio Telecom

Google

GPX

Huawei

IBM

Inq

Inwi

IXAfrica

KasiCloud

LINX

Liquid Intelligent Technologies

MainOne

Maroc Telecom

MaxCDN

Microsoft

MTN

Multichoice

N+One

NTT Data

Onix

Open Access Data Centres

Oracle

Orange

OVH

PAIX

Paratus

Rack Centre

Raxio

ST Digital

Stackpath

Symantec

Telecom Egypt

Telkom/BCX

Tencent

Teraco

Vantage Data Centers

Vodacom

Wingu

WIOCC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/28eqte

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



