African Equity Empowerment Investments Limited's (JSE:AEE) Low P/S No Reason For Excitement

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Capital Markets industry in South Africa have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") above 2.6x, African Equity Empowerment Investments Limited (JSE:AEE) looks to be giving off very strong buy signals with its 0.2x P/S ratio. However, the P/S might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Check out our latest analysis for African Equity Empowerment Investments

How African Equity Empowerment Investments Has Been Performing

With revenue growth that's exceedingly strong of late, African Equity Empowerment Investments has been doing very well. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to dwindle, which has kept the P/S suppressed. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Want the full picture on earnings, revenue and cash flow for the company? Then our free report on African Equity Empowerment Investments will help you shine a light on its historical performance.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, African Equity Empowerment Investments would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 65% last year. However, this wasn't enough as the latest three year period has seen the company endure a nasty 26% drop in revenue in aggregate. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing revenues over that time.

In contrast to the company, the rest of the industry is expected to grow by 11% over the next year, which really puts the company's recent medium-term revenue decline into perspective.

With this information, we are not surprised that African Equity Empowerment Investments is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. However, we think shrinking revenues are unlikely to lead to a stable P/S over the longer term, which could set up shareholders for future disappointment. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as recent revenue trends are already weighing down the shares.

Story continues

What We Can Learn From African Equity Empowerment Investments' P/S?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of African Equity Empowerment Investments confirms that the company's shrinking revenue over the past medium-term is a key factor in its low price-to-sales ratio, given the industry is projected to grow. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/S as they concede future revenue probably won't provide any pleasant surprises either. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for African Equity Empowerment Investments (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So if growing profitability aligns with your idea of a great company, take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a low P/E).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.