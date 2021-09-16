U.S. markets open in 3 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,474.75
    -7.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,781.00
    -38.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,465.50
    -38.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,229.70
    -5.30 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.59
    -0.02 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.60
    -12.20 (-0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    23.51
    -0.29 (-1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1773
    -0.0053 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.50
    -0.96 (-4.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3817
    -0.0018 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4230
    +0.0630 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,964.54
    +823.88 (+1.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,235.01
    +37.79 (+3.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,054.32
    +37.83 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,323.34
    -188.37 (-0.62%)
     

African genomics startup 54gene raises $25M to expand precision medicine capabilities

Tage Kene-Okafor
·4 min read

Less than 3% of genetic material used in global pharmaceutical research is from Africa. The staggering gap is quite surprising because Africans and people of African descent are reported to be more genetically diverse than any other population.

Since launching in 2019, African genomics startup 54gene has been at the forefront of bridging this divide in the global genomics market. Today, the company has secured $25 million in Series B funding to bolster its efforts.

This round comes a year after the company, founded by Dr Abasi Ene-Obong, raised $15 million in Series A and two years after closing a $4.5 million seed round.

In total, 54gene has raised more than $45 million since its inception.

With the world's analyzed genomes coming mostly from anywhere that isn't Africa, the continent remains a valuable source of new genetic information for health and drug discovery research.

This is where 54gene's work is relevant. The company conducts and leverages this research to ensure Africans are recipients of upcoming drug and medical discoveries.

Last year when we covered the company last year, CEO Ene-Obong disclosed that for 54gene to conduct this research, it recruits voluntary participants who donate genetic samples via swab or blood tests.

It still very much works this way. However, instead of depending on third-party health centres like hospitals and sending the samples abroad for analysis, 54gene launched its own genetics sequencing and microarray lab in Lagos last September. The company did this in partnership with U.S.-based biotech company Illumina.

Speaking with TechCrunch, Ene-Obong says in addition to the genotyping capabilities offered, the lab also provides whole-genome sequencing (WGS) and whole-exome sequencing (WES).

Not to bore you with the jargon but here's why this is important. Genotyping tends to show only 0.02% of an individual's DNA; however, WGS can show almost 100% of the same person's DNA.

For WES, although it represents only 1.5% of the human genome, it shows approximately 85% of known disease-related variants.

With these three in place, the company can advance genomics research and expand its ability to help scientists and researchers in Africa.

Unlike fintech and other fast-moving sectors like e-commerce, innovation in healthtech takes some time to take shape finally. 54gene is one of the few startups in the sector and even in Africa to have moved from seed stage to Series B in under two years.

It's this sort of frightening speed that makes one wonder what the company is doing right. So I ask the CEO whether the company is indeed seeing significant progress in advancing African genomics; he answers in the affirmative.

"Though the arc of conducting early research through drug approval can be long in biotech, we have taken the approach to building the backbone that is needed for short-term successes to long-term gains that provide better healthcare delivery and treatment outcomes from diseases," he added.

In addition to setting its first lab, the CEO says the company increasing its biobanking capacity by 5x and is counts that as a major success.

During its last raise, 54gene had a biobank capacity for 60,000 samples. If Ene-Obong comments are anything to go by, the two-year-old company currently has a biobank capacity for 300,000 samples, close to its longer-term aim to manage up to 500,000.

Another one is the recruitment and training of talent to generate and process data needed to produce insights for the company's drug discovery efforts.

Nigeria has a dearth of experienced clinicians and with the remaining few leaving in droves, it is not hard to see why it is a win for the company. Knowing this, 54gene plans to use part of the new funding to recruit and train more professionals.

Other use of funding will be to expand its capabilities in sequencing, target identification and validation, and precision medicine clinical trials. Also of great importance is its expansion across the African continent.

54gene will have to sign off partnerships to aid this expansion. A recent partnership was made between the company and the Tanzania Human Genetics Organization and Ene-Obong says 54gene is in varying stages of conversations with more partners. However, he was tight-lipped on who they might be.

"We are excited about our Africa-first approach which will see us expand to countries within East and West Africa in the coming year," he added.

54gene made some hires to this end: Michelle Ephraim, Colm O'Dushlaine, Peter Fekkes, Teresia Bost, Jude Uzonwanne -- all of who have decades of experience working with companies like Leica Biosystems, Regeneron Genetic Center, Novartis, Celgene, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Pan-African venture capital firm Cathay AfricInvest Innovation Fund led this round. Lead investor from the company's Series A funding, Adjuvant Capital invested once again with participation from other VCs including KdT Ventures, Plexo Capital, Endeavor Catalyst, and Ingressive Capital.

African genomics startup 54gene raises $15M led by Adjuvant Capital

Recommended Stories

  • Africa’s top DNA research startup has secured $25 million for drug discovery and pharma talent

    54gene, the genomics research startup, says it has raised $25 million in a Series B round led by Cathay AfricInvest Innovation Fund.

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Might Double Soon

    Read more to find out why we think Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE), and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) will close out 2021 with a bang. Taylor Carmichael (Novavax): Novavax stock has already doubled this year, running from $112 back in January to $233 this week. Right now, Moderna enjoys a $169 billion market cap, and BioNTech sports a $79 billion valuation.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees These 2 Stocks Surging Over 70%

    The first half of this year saw a hefty surge in consumer demand and economic growth, as people started climbing out of the COVID lockdowns. The pent-up consumer demand fueled the growth – but that’s starting to fade back a little now. The resurgence of the corona virus isn’t helping matters, even though most governments are loathe to impose further draconian lockdowns. Goldman Sachs strategist Ronnie Walker believes that the late-year economic pullback will be modest, and that strong growth wil

  • Cathie Wood Keeps Selling Tesla, Unloading $62 Million of Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s exchange-traded funds sold more Tesla Inc. shares, taking the total value of the electric vehicle maker’s stock they’ve offloaded this month to about $266 million.The ARK Innovation and ARK Next Generation Internet ETFs sold over 81,600 shares in Tesla on Wednesday, according to ARK Investment’s daily trading update. At closing prices, that puts the value at about $62 million.Ark funds have sold more than 350,000 Tesla shares in September so far. Still, the Elon Musk

  • Forget fourth stimulus — these stocks offer income checks growing as fast as 11%

    Nail down a growing income stream with these big-name blue chips.

  • Cathie Wood Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood Is Selling These 5 Stocks. There are few institutional investors who are willing to take risks on high growth stocks because of the price volatility and the […]

  • Dutch Bros Soars in Trading as Dairy Farmer Becomes Billionaire

    (Bloomberg) -- When third-generation dairy farmers Dane and Travis Boersma were looking for something to do outside the family business, they decided to try coffee. Not only could they make a little money, they’d be able to hang out with friends and listen to music. They pooled their savings to buy a coffee cart and an espresso machine and began selling in downtown Grants Pass, Oregon, in the early 1990s. Pretty soon they had five carts.After losing his older brother Dane in 2009 to amyotrophic

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • BofA Identifies Tech ‘Moonshots’ to Catch Next Apple, Amazon

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. strategists just came out with a fresh list of what they call technology “moonshots” to help guide investors in their search for the next Amazon.com Inc. or Apple Inc. From the sixth-generation telecom network that could download the entire collection of the New York Public Library in 20 seconds to wireless electricity, things that could radically change people’s lives are not far into the future as one might think, according to strategists led by Haim Israel

  • Explainer-How China Evergrande's debt troubles pose a systemic risk

    China Evergrande Group has raised fresh warnings of default risks, as it scrambles to raise funds to pay lenders and suppliers with regulators and financial markets worried that any crisis could ripple through China's banking system and trigger social unrest. WHAT IS EVERGRANDE? Founded in 1996 by Chairman Hui Ka Yan in Guangzhou, Evergrande is China's second-largest property developer with $110 billion in sales last year.

  • Why Canaan's Stock Dropped 13.8% on Wednesday

    What happened  Shares of computing solution and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining supplier Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN) fell as much as 13.8% in trading on Wednesday after the company announced second-quarter 2021 financial results.

  • Lucid is the ‘Tesla/Ferrari’ of electric vehicles, B. of A. says

    The "Tesla/Ferrari" of electric vehicles gets a buy rating from B. of A. Securities and a price target that is more than 50% higher than current share prices.

  • At end of the day, if bitcoin is successful governments will ‘kill it,’ says Ray Dalio

    Ray Dalio, billionaire investor and founder of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund, says that the more successful that bitcoin becomes, the more likely that it will get neutralized by governments and regulators supporting traditional monetary systems.

  • Should You Consider Investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)?

    First Eagle Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of 4.73% was delivered by the fund for the first half of 2021. The Fund underperformed the MSCI World Index which returned 13.05% for the same period. You can […]

  • Why GreenSky Stock Soared 53% Today

    Shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ: GSKY) surged 53.2% on Wednesday after the specialty lender agreed to be acquired by Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS). GreenSky struck a deal with financial services powerhouse Goldman Sachs. Investors will receive 0.03 shares of Goldman Sachs' stock for each share of GreenSky they own.

  • General Electric: J.P. Morgan’s Take on Recent Investor Update

    General Electric (GE) is in the midst of a restructuring process, with a focus on reducing its debt load and pivoting the company toward a leaner and simpler business model. The industrial giant recently provided investors with an update on its outlook and GE skeptic J.P. Morgan’s Stephen Tusa has been sifting through the details. “The update seemed cautionary on Q3, though with a reaffirmed 2021 financial outlook and ‘confidence in (their) long term growth prospects’”, the 5-star analyst said.

  • When will Amazon stock skyrocket again?

    Amazon's stock may have a ways to go before it's loved again by investors, argues this veteran tech analyst.

  • SoFi Stock Could Hit $28, Says Analyst

    SoFi Technologies (SOFI) -- if you haven't heard of it -- is an $11.5 billion "social finance" company that lost $224 million last year -- and $343 million more in just the first six months of this year. Nevertheless, says Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev, SoFi has potential. Initiating coverage of the stock with a "buy" rating and a $28 price target that implies a near-85% profit over the course of the next year, Dolev declared SoFi stock "SoFi(ne)," and predicted the company will over the next few yea

  • 15 Dividend Stocks People Buy for Early Retirement

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 15 dividend stocks people buy for early retirement. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks People Buy for Early Retirement. Investors looking at dividend stocks are typically looking to set up a passive income […]

  • China Is Breaking Up Alipay: Time to Sell Alibaba?

    One year ago, Alibaba was the starting point for the regulatory crackdown on Chinese tech giants, when regulators canceled the IPO of Alibaba financial subsidiary Alipay following inflammatory comments by founder Jack Ma. Nearly one year later, Beijing returned to the subject of Alipay, with a new plan for the fintech giant. It will involve a breakup, bringing in the government as an investor, and turning over proprietary data.