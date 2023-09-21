New African grocery store opens in downtown Green Bay | Streetwise

Nyota Epapi stands outside her shop Makélélésho African Shop, at 521 E. Walnut St., Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

GREEN BAY − A new African grocery store offering a wide range of traditional items, from produce to beauty products, opened this Monday next to the former Green Bay Press-Gazette building in downtown.

Makélélésho African Shop, at 521 E Walnut St., adds new options for shoppers looking for products from African countries, as well as other countries across the globe.

Nyota Epapi, co-owner of the store, said she moved to Green Bay last month and saw there was an opportunity to bring products from African countries to the area.

"We have products from different parts of Africa, like Ghana, Nigeria, but also Jamaica and China," she said.

At her store, patrons can find palm oil, rice and other staple crops such as yuca root, plantains and yams. There are also beauty products, fish, sardines and meats.

"We opened this store because in this city, there are a lot of people that drive far away to find traditional foods," she said.

Epapi is from Congo originally, but she grew up in Tanzania and came to the United States in 2016. She has one young daughter.

"The reason we came here to America is because of the war, genocide and other things happening there," she said.

The name of the store, Makélélésho, she said is a word that means "to progress" or "progressing" in her mother's native language.

Right now, she is still organizing the shop, filling the shelves and working on prices. She said there will be a lot more products to offer in the coming weeks.

"I thought it was better to open while I organized, because there are people in need of these products," she said.

The store is open 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. from Monday to Saturday.

For more information, email quenchgloire19@gmail.com or call 509-217-5178.

