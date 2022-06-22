U.S. markets open in 3 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,710.75
    -57.00 (-1.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,131.00
    -394.00 (-1.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,377.50
    -199.75 (-1.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,668.00
    -25.40 (-1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.44
    -5.08 (-4.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.70
    -8.10 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    21.37
    -0.40 (-1.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0525
    -0.0013 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.32
    +0.29 (+0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2263
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0700
    -0.5870 (-0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,401.48
    -777.82 (-3.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.02
    -6.05 (-1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,047.85
    -104.20 (-1.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,149.55
    -96.76 (-0.37%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the Fed decision and more at 2 P.M. ET Wednesday.

African healthtech startups in the supply chain segment show rapid growth, spurring a $7M investment initiative

Tage Kene-Okafor
·6 min read

While Africa’s health systems are still reeling from the effects of the COVID pandemic, the adoption of digital health services has been revved in some countries. Telemedicine, the standout offering, witnessed massive adoption during the pandemic, and in the last five years, no other service has been launched more by healthtech startups.

However, a particular segment has achieved scale faster within the past year. These startups digitize the supply chain and distribution to providers. And according to a new report from Salient Advisory, a global healthcare consulting firm, this is the segment where the most impressive growth has occurred for Africa’s healthcare in the last 12 months.

Companies in this segment work with community pharmacies and lower-end providers such as drug shops to help stock products. Some include mPharma, Lifestores, Shelf Life, and Maisha Meds.

“The fastest traction we’re seeing are those helping the providers--those who interface with the customer like pharmacies, clinics, and hospitals--to digitize distribution to the consumer. That’s where the greatest traction has happened,” said Remi Adeseun, the director, Africa at Salient Advisory, to TechCrunch in an interview.

Salient surveyed over 80 companies across Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, and Uganda, 25% more than the number it tracked in its last report in 2021.

The models of these B2B companies mirror their retail e-commerce counterparts such as Wasoko and TradeDepot, as they use tech-enabled solutions to digitize medicine distribution to underserved pharmacies, drug shops, clinics, and hospitals.

As such, their growth has been rapid, Salient says. Lifestores, for instance, increased its outlets from 85 to 600 in Nigeria; Maisha Meds grew from 400 to 900 outlets across Kenya and Nigeria; Shelf Life has over 1,630 outlets in Kenya and Nigeria, up from 400 the year before.

The report says 36% of all-time funding reported by the health supply chain startups it profiled was raised in the last 12 months. However, the segment is yet to record the type of investments that have poured into B2B retail e-commerce in the previous two years.

For instance, medium-to-large scale players like MarketForce and Wasoko have raised between $40-$130 million in single rounds (some including debt). And save from mPharma, which has a network of Mutti pharmacies and recently raised $35 million to build out its telehealth and e-commerce offerings, funding has been few and far between for B2B distribution healthtech startups.

“Companies like Wasoko and other companies in B2B e commerce involved in FMCG are raising larger sums. But the point we’re making within the context of healthtech and within the smaller context of our research is that these B2B companies are growing the fastest. Over the last four months, they also raised the larger sums of money,” says Yomi Kazeem, senior consultant for West Africa at Salient Advisory. “And of course, funding in health tech is generally low. So we wouldn’t expect them to be raising large sums just yet. But there’s every possibility that as they grow, that might change.”

One way Adeseun reckons that might happen is if B2B e-commerce platforms in retail take an interest in pharmaceutical and health-based products. But he contends that since most of these startups haven’t scratched the surface of a vast FMCG space, it’ll take a long while before they invest in B2B medicine distribution.

Adeseun also cited two events that could push more funding into this segment. “We think one of the things that will also drive investor interest is when the scale matches the kind of appetite they have. Many startups operate in single or two countries, so expanding geographic footprints will be an enabler to draw in better funding.” The second is clearer and forward-thinking regulations.

But Salient notes in its report that regulatory frameworks governing this space, especially e-pharmacy activities, have evolved since last year. Online pharmacy regulations have been launched in Nigeria and Ghana and are in development in Kenya and Uganda. The report says all regulations currently require online pharmacies to have a licensed physical location under the control of a licensed pharmacist.

“Uniquely, Ghana is going beyond enacting online pharmacy regulations to embark on broader digital transformation of pharmaceutical care, through a government-run, centralized e-pharmacy platform to house all online pharmacy transactions across the country,” its authors wrote.

“This could transform the availability of product data and confer end-to-end visibility for product movement in the online pharmacy space. Once fully established, the platform’s scope could be expanded to include health products currently being distributed through offline models and serve as a model for similar initiatives beyond Ghana.”

mPharma raises $35 million in round joined by Tinder co-founder’s JAM fund, Bharti executive

Field Intelligence targets 11 African cities to expand its pharmacy inventory-management service

The research found that while many startups, retail pharmacies, and e-commerce players such as Jumia and Copia remain active in digitizing distribution, customers ordering over-the-counter products from their online channels appeared small.

On competition between these platforms, Adeseun said a few of these chain pharmacy incumbents, such as MedPlus and HealthPlus, are taking on a digital strategy by adding telemedicine capabilities, thus responding to the innovation that startups introduced. However, a direct path to multi-national telemedicine scale through these chains is not clear, the report contended.

Regarding how they influence their market, 94% of companies surveyed claimed to have an impact on medicine supply. 60% said theirs was on quality, while 43% of innovators claimed an effect in lowering pharmaceutical and drug prices.

Last year, two talking points from Salient’s report were the need for increased capital from Africa-based investors and more money to flow into women-led startups. There’s been an improvement on the former: 58% of innovators that raised funding in the last 12 months cited Africa-led investors as a source of financing. But nothing has changed for the latter category as women-led startups are not still receiving the funding they need. According to the report, female-led startups with black CEOs accounted for 2% of the total funding raised by healthtech startups featured in this report. In 2021, they received just $1.6 million.

Spurred by the findings, a consortium of global and continental organizations, with funding from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, is set to launch a $7 million pan-African healthtech initiative. Adeseun said the initiative, dubbed the Investing in Innovation (I3), will focus on women’s access to funding: supporting and funding 60 early and growth-stage African health supply chain startups over two years--and providing access to skills development.

“Women founders are disadvantaged,” the director said. “And that’s one of the things the investment in innovation will try to address: to take that gender and disadvantaged African founder lens and prioritize them when selecting the potential beneficiaries who will participate in the program.”

The pan-African initiative will have four hubs in east, north, south, and west Africa. It will give these startups access to market opportunities and showcase them to impact investors and venture capitalists. The expectation for the initiative is that after the two years elapses, additional funding will come from development partners who have already indicated interest but want proof of success before committing, Adeseun said.

Nigerian e-health pharmaceutical distribution startup DrugStoc secures $4.4 million Series A funding, embarks on expansion drive

Recommended Stories

  • Google News launches a new desktop design with topic customization

    Google News is refreshing its desktop site with a new design that allows you to track global and local news on one screen. The redesign puts Your Briefing, Local news, and Top Picks section on a single page in different columns so it's easier to catch up with news on topics and regions you care about. Until now, if you logged on to Google News, you'd see the headlines section first, along with the weather widget on the side.

  • Activision Blizzard shareholders reject board seat for employees

    As Activision Blizzard faces numerous sexual harassment lawsuits and investigations, employee activists have rallied to get a seat on the company board to represent the voice of the staff. Despite major victories, like testers of Raven Software QA, an Activision division, winning the first union election at a major U.S. gaming company, shareholders quashed the organizers' request to give the workers a voice on the board. In November, a Wall Street Journal report found that top Activision Blizzard executives did not notify the board about alleged rape at the company, and a minority group of shareholders demanded that board directors Brian Kelly and Robert Morgado retire by the end of 2021.

  • Boeing expects supply chain problems to last through most of 2023

    DOHA (Reuters) -Boeing expects supply chain problems to persist almost until the end of 2023, led by labour shortages at mid-tier and smaller suppliers, partly due to the faster-than-expected return of demand, its chief executive said on Wednesday. Boeing said last month that production of its 737 aircraft had been slowed by shortages of a single type of wiring connector, while some of its airline customers had been forced to cancel flights due to a lack of staff in the post-pandemic recovery. "The shift from demand to now supply issues ... is remarkable, the speed with which it happened," Boeing Chief Executive David Calhoun said at Bloomberg's Qatar Economic Forum in Doha.

  • Elon Musk: Billionaire's daughter cuts ties with her father

    The tech billionaire's 18-year-old daughter has applied to legally change her name and gender.

  • Two Chinese rights lawyers face trial for state subversion

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Two prominent Chinese rights lawyers are set to go on trial behind closed doors this week on charges of state subversion, campaign groups said, part of a clampdown on dissent and rights activism under President Xi Jinping. Hearings for Xu Zhiyong and Ding Jiaxi were scheduled in Linshu county court in the northeastern province of Shandong on Wednesday and Friday, respectively, relatives and friends told Reuters. China's justice ministry also did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • EU Aims to Require Halving Pesticide Use Under Green Food Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union is sticking with a plan to halve the use of the pesticides by 2030 even as agriculture comes under pressure from shortages sparked by Russia’s tactics in its war against Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapMortgage Lenders Timed the Market PerfectlyElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession

  • Former Tesla contractor rejects $15 million payout in racial abuse lawsuit

    Former Tesla contractor rejects $15 million payout in racial abuse lawsuit

  • Proteus is Amazon's first fully autonomous warehouse robot

    Amazon has also introduced a new robotic arm and scanning technology for fulfillment centers.

  • PCI Express 7 will be eight times faster than PCI Express 5

    The PCI-SIG committee has unveiled the latest PCI Express 7.0 standard with blazing speeds, even as we wait for PCIe 5 devices to arrive.

  • India to Resist Anti-US Messaging at BRICS Summit

    In today's "India Focus" segment, Officials in the country are expected to push back against an anticipated effort by Chinese President Xi Jinping to use this year's BRICS summit as a platform to highlight his efforts to build an alternative to the US-led global order, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Sudhi Ranjan Sen reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • 'Artist' or 'illustrator'? A cheeky tweak to your job title could save you on car insurance

    Get one over on the insurers with a simple, legal trick.

  • First Mover Americas: Altcoins Lead as BTC Struggles to Stay Above $21K

    The latest price moves in bitcoin ($BTC) and crypto markets in context, for June 21, 2022.

  • U.S. stock futures drop as Powell testimony looms, recession worries return to the spotlight

    Equities were set to give back gains seen at the start of the week, with recession worries and expectations for continued tighter Fed policy in focus.

  • Airport service providers could sue over flight caps, says Swissport boss

    Airports capping flight numbers this summer could face legal challenges from service providers to recoup costs after recruiting workers based on original schedules, the chief executive of aviation services company Swissport said on Monday. Airports including London's Gatwick and Amsterdam's Schiphol have said in recent days that they would offer fewer flights this summer than originally planned, citing a labour crunch that has left them struggling to cope with surging travel demand. "I think that there's going to be some challenges, I suspect legally, to putting caps on airlines," Swissport CEO Warick Brady told Reuters at an airline industry event in Qatar.

  • Brazil's Ebanx lays off 20% of employees as cuts sweep tech sector

    Brazilian payments fintech Ebanx said on Tuesday it had laid off about 20% of its staff, joining billion-dollar tech companies across the country bracing for a gloomy economic landscape. Ebanx's dismissal of 340 employees is the latest in a wave of large Brazilian startups who have announced they are slimming down amid high inflation, shrinking capital pools, and rising interest rates. Facily, Brazil's e-commerce darling, also recently cut around 30% of its workforce, while local cryptocurrency exchange Mercado Bitcoin and investment platform Empiricus have also announced layoffs.

  • iShares To Close 11 ETFs In August

    The issuer typically closes a handful of funds during the month every year.

  • ETFs To Combat Inflation

    Inflation is seemingly ever-present, but there are times when it is a bigger problem than others.

  • Bitcoin (BTC) Consolidated Sunday’s Rally but Remains Under Pressure

    Bitcoin recovered from sub-$20,000 to end the start of the week flat. A move back through to $21,000 levels would support a breakout today.

  • Bitcoin Sees Resistance at $21K as Investors Record Losses of Over $7B: Glassnode

    On-chain data shows investors exited positions acquired at much higher prices over the past three-day period.

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Rise Despite a Dip in Gold

    Home sales slide on higher mortgage rates