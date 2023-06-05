African Media Entertainment (JSE:AME) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

African Media Entertainment Limited (JSE:AME) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 10th of July to ZAR2.50, which will be 25% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of ZAR2.00. This takes the dividend yield to 9.4%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

African Media Entertainment's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. The last payment made up 70% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

Unless the company can turn things around, EPS could fall by 1.1% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 68%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was ZAR2.00 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was ZAR3.00. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.1% a year over that time. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

African Media Entertainment May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Unfortunately, African Media Entertainment's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think African Media Entertainment's payments are rock solid. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, African Media Entertainment has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about. Is African Media Entertainment not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

