African Media Entertainment (JSE:AME) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of ZAR1.00

African Media Entertainment Limited (JSE:AME) will pay a dividend of ZAR1.00 on the 18th of December. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 9.5%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

African Media Entertainment's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. The last dividend was quite easily covered by African Media Entertainment's earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 0.6% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 61% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was ZAR4.00, compared to the most recent full-year payment of ZAR3.50. The dividend has shrunk at around 1.3% a year during that period. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. However, African Media Entertainment's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year. Growth of 0.6% may indicate that the company has limited investment opportunity so it is returning its earnings to shareholders instead. This isn't necessarily bad, but we wouldn't expect rapid dividend growth in the future.

Our Thoughts On African Media Entertainment's Dividend

Overall, a consistent dividend is a good thing, and we think that African Media Entertainment has the ability to continue this into the future. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for African Media Entertainment (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is African Media Entertainment not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

