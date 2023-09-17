African Media Entertainment (JSE:AME) Has Some Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

When it comes to investing, there are some useful financial metrics that can warn us when a business is potentially in trouble. Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. This indicates to us that the business is not only shrinking the size of its net assets, but its returns are falling as well. So after we looked into African Media Entertainment (JSE:AME), the trends above didn't look too great.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on African Media Entertainment is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = R47m ÷ (R338m - R70m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, African Media Entertainment has an ROCE of 18%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 10% generated by the Media industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for African Media Entertainment's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how African Media Entertainment has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is African Media Entertainment's ROCE Trending?

In terms of African Media Entertainment's historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 23% that they were earning five years ago. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect African Media Entertainment to turn into a multi-bagger.

Our Take On African Media Entertainment's ROCE

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 18% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

One final note, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with African Media Entertainment (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) .

While African Media Entertainment may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

