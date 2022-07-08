Africa's B2C E-Commerce Market 2022-2025: Higher Adoption Rate of Card Usage for South Africa and Nigeria
Rapid B2C E-Commerce sales and Internet penetration growth in Africa projected
E-Commerce currently accounts for a small percentage share of total retail sales in Africa, indicating a major potential for future growth. Most of this growth comes from the rising Internet penetration across all countries in Africa, bringing a higher adoption of online shopping practices by Africa's emerging consumers.
South Africa and Nigeria display a higher card adoption than Egypt, Kenya and Morocco
Africa's largest B2C E-Commerce markets include South Africa and Nigeria, having the highest E-Commerce sales values in comparison to Egypt, Kenya and Morocco. In both countries, the majority of payments were conducted with cards, compared to a bigger share of the total payments stemming from cash-based payments in Egypt, Morocco and Kenya. In terms of local competition, one of the leading companies in these markets includes Nigeria-based Jumia. Jumia and other regional players face strong competition from cross-border online shopping platforms such as AliExpress and Amazon, which are gaining popularity among digital consumers in Africa.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Management Summary
2. Regional
Internet Users in Africa, in millions, and Share of Worldwide Internet Users, in %, 2021e-2025f
B2C Internet Penetration in Africa, in % of Population, by Sub-Region, February 2022
Internet Penetration in Africa, by Selected Countries, incl. Egypt, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, in % of Population, March 2021
Mobile Internet Users in Sub-Saharan Africa, in millions, and Mobile Internet Penetration, in % of Population, 2020-2025f
Breakdown of Internet Traffic in Africa, by Device, in %, by Country, incl. Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Madagascar, Morocco, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Togo, Tunisia, Zambia, Compared to Africa and Worldwide, January-March 2022
M-Commerce Sales Share in the Middle East and Africa, in % of Total Retail E-Commerce Sales, Compared to other Regions Worldwide, May 2021
Breakdown of Payment Methods Used in B2C E-Commerce, in %, by Selected Countries, incl. Egypt, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria and South Africa, 2021e
3. South Africa
B2C E-Commerce Market Overview, December 2021
Breakdown of Internet Traffic by Device, in %, Q1 2022
Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Sales by Domestic and Cross-Border, in %, 2020
B2C E-Commerce Sales, in ZAR billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2018-2022f
B2C E-Commerce Share of Total Retail Sales, in %, 2020-2022f
Number of Monthly Internet Users, in millions, 2019 & 2020
Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Internet Users, 2019 & 2020
Top Reasons for Accelerated Online Shopping Behavior, in % of Consumers, November 2020
Breakdown of Frequency of Shopping Online, by Selected Product Categories, in % of Consumers, November 2020
Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Consumers, November 2020
Breakdown of Payment Methods Used in B2C E-Commerce, in %, 2021
Share of Respondents Who Made Mobile Payments, in %, 2019 & 2020
Card Payments Value, in ZAR trillion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2016-2024f
B2C E-Commerce Players Overview, December 2021
Top 4 E-Commerce Websites, incl. Total Number of Visits on Desktop and Mobile, in millions, Average Visit Duration, Pages Per Visit and Bounce Rate, January 2022
4. Nigeria
B2C E-Commerce Market Overview and International Comparisons, April 2022
Breakdown of Internet Traffic by Device, in %, Q1 2022
Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Sales by Domestic and Cross-Border, in %, 2020
B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, 2020 & 2021e
Internet Penetration, in % of Population, 2017-2021 & January 2022
Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Population, 2021e
Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Sales by Product Category, in %, 2021e
Breakdown of Payment Methods Used in B2C E-Commerce, in %, 2021e
Number of Mobile Payment Transactions, in millions, and Value, in NGN billion, 2017-2021
Payment Options Offered by Two Major B2C E-Commerce Players, March 2022
Delivery Options Offered by Two Major B2C E-Commerce Players, March 2022
Top 5 Online Shopping Apps, by Downloads in Google Play Store, Apple App Store (iPhone and iPad), March 2022
Jumia Key Performance Indicators, incl. Annual Active Customers, Orders, GMV, TPV, JumiaPay Transactions, and Loss, 2019-2021
5. Egypt
B2C E-Commerce Market Overview and International Comparisons, April 2022
Breakdown of Internet Traffic by Device, in %, Q1 2022
Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Sales by Domestic and Cross-Border, in %, 2020
Breakdown of Platform Types Used for Online Shopping, in % of Online Shoppers, September 2021
B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, 2021-2024f
Number of Internet Users, in millions, January 2019-January 2022
Shopping-Related Activities Carried Out Online, in % of Internet Users, Q3 2021
Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Sales by Product Category, in %, 2021e
Breakdown of Payment Methods Used in B2C E-Commerce, in %, 2021e
Top Drivers of Online Shopping, in % of Internet Users, Q3 2021
Top 10 Retail Brands, incl. 3 B2C E-Commerce Brands, 2021
6. Morocco
B2C E-Commerce Market Overview and International Comparisons, April 2022
Breakdown of Internet Traffic by Device, in %, Q1 2022
Smartphone Penetration, Compared to the Region and Worldwide, in % of Population, 2021
Share of Online Shoppers Making Purchases via Mobile, Compared to the Region and Worldwide, in %, 2021
B2C E-Commerce Volume, in USD million, 2020-2024f
Number of Online Transactions Made with Bank Cards, in millions, and Value, in MAD billion, by Domestic Credit Cards and Domestic and Foreign Cards (Total), First 9 Months of 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021
Internet Users, in millions, January 2021 & January 2022
Shopping-Related Activities Carried Out Online, in % of Internet Users, Q3 2021
Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Sales by Product Category, in %, 2021e
Breakdown of Payment Methods Used in B2C E-Commerce, in %, 2021e
Top 3 Online Shopping Websites, incl. Total Number of Visits on Desktop and Mobile, in millions, Average Visit Duration, Pages Per Visit and Bounce Rate, February 2022
7. Kenya
B2C E-Commerce Market Overview and International Comparisons, April 2022
Breakdown of Internet Traffic by Device, in %, Q1 2022
B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, 2022f-2024f
B2C E-Commerce Share of Total Retail Sales, in %, 2021
Internet Penetration, in % of Population, 2017-2021 & January 2022e
Internet Users, in millions, January 2021 & January 2022
Preferred Shopping Method, in % of Respondents, 2021
Top 3 Online Payment Methods, in % of B2C E-Commerce Payments, 2021
Mobile Payment Statistics, incl. Number of Transactions, in Millions, Value of Transactions, in KES Billion, Number of Accounts, in Millions, and Number of Agents, in Thousands, 2011-2021
Top 5 Online Shopping Apps, by Downloads from Google Play Store, Apple App Store (iPhone and iPad), March 2022
Companies Mentioned
Alibaba
Aliexpress
Amazon.com
ASOS
Avito
B tech
Carrefour
Gumtree
Ikea
Jumia
Kazyon
Kepios
Konga
Lucky Ten
Makro.co.za.
OLX
Olx.co.za
Shein
Souq
Takealot
ThankUCash
Ubereats
Wish
Woolworth
