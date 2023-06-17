AfroCentric Investment Insider Ups Holding During Year \

Viewing insider transactions for AfroCentric Investment Corporation Limited's (JSE:ACT ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Check out our latest analysis for AfroCentric Investment

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At AfroCentric Investment

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non-Executive Director Willem Britz for R71m worth of shares, at about R6.00 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of R4.15. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Willem Britz was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

AfroCentric Investment Insiders Bought Stock Recently

There has been significantly more insider buying, than selling, at AfroCentric Investment, over the last three months. In total, Non-Executive Director Willem Britz bought R71m worth of shares in that time. On the other hand, Group CFO & Executive Director J. Boonzaaier netted R973k by selling. We think insiders may be optimistic about the future, since insiders have been net buyers of shares.

Does AfroCentric Investment Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 7.2% of AfroCentric Investment shares, worth about R171m, according to our data. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About AfroCentric Investment Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about AfroCentric Investment. Nice! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for AfroCentric Investment that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

Of course AfroCentric Investment may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here