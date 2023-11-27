AfroCentric Investment Insider Ups Holding During Year

Viewing insider transactions for AfroCentric Investment Corporation Limited's (JSE:ACT ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At AfroCentric Investment

The Non-Executive Director Willem Britz made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for R71m worth of shares at a price of R6.00 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being R3.21). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Willem Britz.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of AfroCentric Investment

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data suggests AfroCentric Investment insiders own 1.7% of the company, worth about R44m. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About AfroCentric Investment Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in AfroCentric Investment and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that AfroCentric Investment has 4 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

