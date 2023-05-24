AfroCentric Investment (JSE:ACT) shareholders have earned a 29% CAGR over the last three years

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. For example, AfroCentric Investment Corporation Limited (JSE:ACT) shareholders have seen the share price rise 76% over three years, well in excess of the market return (32%, not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 28% in the last year , including dividends .

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over the last three years, AfroCentric Investment failed to grow earnings per share, which fell 2.4% (annualized).

Companies are not always focussed on EPS growth in the short term, and looking at how the share price has reacted, we don't think EPS is the most important metric for AfroCentric Investment at the moment. So other metrics may hold the key to understanding what is influencing investors.

The dividend is no better now than it was three years ago, so that is unlikely to have driven the share price higher. But it's far more plausible that the revenue growth of 13% per year is viewed as evidence that AfroCentric Investment is growing. It could be that investors are content with the revenue growth on the basis that the company isn't really focussed on profits just yet. And that might explain the higher price.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, AfroCentric Investment's TSR for the last 3 years was 113%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that AfroCentric Investment has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 28% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 8%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for AfroCentric Investment that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on South African exchanges.

