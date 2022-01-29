U.S. markets closed

AFSA Statement on H.B. 132

·2 min read

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today (Saturday, January 29, 2022) the New Mexico House of Representatives Consumer and Public Affairs Committee will consider H.B. 132, which caps interest rates at 36% for consumer loans. The following statement can be attributed to Danielle Fagre Arlowe, Senior Vice President for State Government Affairs for the American Financial Services Association:

"H.B. 132 is not only a bad bill for the citizens of New Mexico; it is a cruel bill. In a time when thousands of New Mexican households have little-to-no savings, H.B. 132 would deny those with poor credit scores or no credit scores access to consumer credit products to address real financial needs. In other states where policymakers supported similar interest rate cap proposals, consumers were left with less access to credit, increased bounced checks, and fell further behind in covering expenses.

"Traditional installment loans are safe, reliable and transparent for consumers. Imposing additional restrictions on New Mexico installment lenders will not affect the demand for credit. While borrowers among New Mexico's elite may find other sources of credit or afford larger loans, lower income individuals will likely be left in credit deserts or forced to turn to unregulated or illegal options.

"Rather than eliminate what for many New Mexicans may be their only consumer credit option, policymakers should take the time to understand the needs of their constituents and to ensure they have access to safe and affordable credit options. We stand ready to work with the New Mexico legislature and the Governor's office to grow, not hinder, consumer access to safe and reliable credit products."

###

Based in Washington, D.C., the American Financial Services Association (AFSA) is the national trade association for consumer credit, committed to protecting access to credit and consumer choice. Its 450 members include traditional installment lenders, vehicle finance companies, consumer and commercial finance companies, mortgage lenders and servicers, payment card issuers, industrial banks and industry suppliers. For more information, visit www.afsaonline.org.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Dan Bucherer

Ed McFadden

Director, Communications

SVP, Communications

dbucherer@afsamail.org

emcfadden@afsamail.org

(301) 503-6061

(703) 402-5036




View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/afsa-statement-on-hb-132-301471037.html

SOURCE American Financial Services Association

