After Math: Apple debuts devices running on its own silicon
The world tuned in on Tuesday to watch Apple CEO Tim Cook unveil the company’s latest technological advancement, the M1 chipset, as well as the brand new devices that will be running on it. But that was far from all the news from last week, here are some of the top headlines.
Nintendo Switch sales topped 735,000 in October
US gamers can’t get enough of the Nintendo Switch! More than a decade after hitting store shelves nearly three quarters of a million units of the portable gaming system sold in October, the second highest monthly sales total since November, 2008.
Twitter has labeled 300,000 tweets for election misinformation
Looks like Twitter is finally getting serious about the spread of political misinformation on its platform... well, serious by Twitter’s standards at least. The company announced last week that it had flagged some 300,000 posts during the run-up to this month’s presidential elections — a whopping 0.2 percent of the overall messages posted during that period.
Amazon's in-garage delivery is now available in over 4,000 US cities
This is sure to turn out well. In our security-obsessed nation where everybody and their cousins are installing networked home security systems and purchasing firearms “for home defense,” we’re going to make a bunch of overworked, underpaid delivery drivers entering random people’s houses with armfuls of shipping boxes. Right.
BMW's iX is a flagship electric SUV with 300 miles of range
Sure BMW’s new flagship eSUV doesn’t have the most horsepower in its class, or the fastest acceleration or even the longest range. But what it does have that its competition doesn’t is a fake front grille that makes the entire front end of the vehicle look like a surprised beaver.
Take-Two is buying F1 developer Codemasters for almost $1 billion
The powerhouse distributor behind Rockstar Games and 2K is apparently getting into the autoracing scene. The company announced on Tuesday that it plans to drop almost a billion dollars to purchase Oxforshire-based Codemasters, the company that created F1, Dirt, and the upcoming World Rally Championship series.