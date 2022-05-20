U.S. markets closed

Aftermarket Struts and Shocks Manufacturer PRT Signals Strong Commitment to APAC Region with High-Quality and Durable Products

·2 min read

BUFORD, Ga. and SINGAPORE, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the challenges presented by the on-going pandemic, car owners are finding ways to maximize their vehicles for better performance and longevity. In this regard, shocks and struts manufacturer PRT has been providing high-quality aftermarket parts, specifically in the Asia-Pacific region.

Leading Coverage For Commercial Vehicles in Asia
Leading Coverage For Commercial Vehicles in Asia

Aftermarket upgrades made easy

While some private car owners and businesses using commercial vehicles refrain from using aftermarket parts because of their complicated nature, PRT's strut assemblies feature premium strut, bearing plate, coil spring, dust cover, and spring seat in one clean package, making them very convenient and easy to install.

Thus, customers get optimal performance and durability from their vehicles, especially for business owners who need them for commercial use.

Better vehicles for challenging conditions

These benefits are very much needed in the APAC region, whose commercial vehicle market is expected to be valued at $67.97 billion by 2027 according to Mordor Intelligence.

While this projected growth is indeed good news, countries are struggling to keep up with constructing quality infrastructure, which highlights the need for reliable and durable commercial vehicles that can withstand less-than-ideal road conditions.

Available and reliable products

"With the APAC commercial vehicle industry expected to bounce back in 2022, PRT is well-positioned to supply high quality Shocks and Struts to Aftermarket. As OEM manufacturer, we are continually investing in research and development of brand new products, bringing the best solutions to our Aftermarket clients in Asia," says Bruno Bello, Category and Marketing Manager at PRT.

PRT has a wide range of products available in APAC with over 27,000 OEM references coverage, including important models such as Toyota Hilux, Ford F-150, Nissan Titan, Isuzu D-Max, Toyota Commuter, and Mazda BT-50.

PRT shock absorbers have advanced features such as being nitrogen pressurized to eliminate foaming and cavitation, having Teflon piston seals, as well as having multi-state shim valve design, among others.

About PRT

PRT (Performance Ride Technology) has been operating for more than 27 years and has a major presence in over 67 countries. PRT produces parts that can be used in almost all types of vehicles, from cars, to SUVs, and even trucks. PRT is ISO-certified and adheres to the strictest quality standards of car manufacturers.

For more information, please visit: www.prtautoparts.com

 

 

 

SOURCE PRT (Performance Ride Technology)

