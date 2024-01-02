Afternoon Briefing: Naperville on list of safest cities in US

Good afternoon, Chicago.

More than 300 new state laws took effect on Jan. 1, affecting everything from education and criminal justice to employee benefits and indoor vaping, with most reflecting the priorities of Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his allies in the Democratic-controlled legislature.

Here’s a look at some of the laws that kick in with the new year.

Naperville is the eighth safest city in America for 2024, according to a study by online personal finance data company MoneyGeek. Read more here.

The infrastructure unit of New York-based private equity giant Blackstone has completed the acquisition of a just under 20% stake in the Northern Indiana Public Service Company, the companies said in a Tuesday release. Read more here.

Here in the final week of the season, Tribune writers Dan Wiederer and Colleen Kane talk through four Bears-related topics in a “true or false” format to set the stage for all that’s ahead. Read more here.

The concert is titled “Court, Convent and Stage: Redefining the Early Modern Woman” and features the early-music multinational ensemble Black Tulip. Read more here.

LaPierre, 74, faces his gravest challenge, as a legal showdown with New York Attorney General Letitia James goes to trial in a Manhattan courtroom. Read more here.

