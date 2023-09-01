Afternoon Briefing: Oversight commission sharply criticizes arbitration award for police union

Good afternoon, Chicago.

Members of the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability blasted a recent arbitrator’s ruling that, if approved by the City Council, would allow for officers accused of serious misconduct to have their disciplinary cases decided behind closed doors.

Earlier this summer, as the city continues to negotiate a new contract with the Fraternal Order of Police, an arbitrator ruled that state law mandates that police officers accused of serious misconduct should have the option to have their cases heard in private. The arbitration award is not yet binding as the City Council hasn’t voted on the contract yet.

Police officers responded to a call of a body in the water Friday morning near Montrose, officials confirm. Read more here.

Brewer was the first African American, and first woman, to lead the company. Read more here.

In a lengthy sitdown with the Tribune, Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields talked about his visions for the 2023 season, why his chemistry with DJ Moore has been so natural and how he’s refining his leadership responsibilities in a pivotal year. Read more here.

Labor Day specials in Chicago include picnics and parties with cocktails and food. Read more here.

Hawaii is opening several investigations into people who allegedly have made unsolicited offers for property in the fire-stricken town of Lahaina in violation of a new emergency order. Read more here.

