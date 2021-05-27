Afya Limited Announces First-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
1Q21 Strong results and high-growth track record
Reaffirming 1H21 guidance
NOVA LIMA, Brazil, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Afya Limited (Nasdaq: AFYA) (“Afya” or the “Company”), the leading medical education group and digital health service provider in Brazil, reported today financial and operating results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 (first quarter 2021). Financial results are expressed in Brazilian Reais and are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
First Quarter 2021 Highlights
1Q21 Adjusted Net Revenue increased 47.8% YoY to R$402.5 million. Adjusted Net Revenue excluding acquisitions grew 10.7%, reaching R$301.4 million.
1Q21 Adjusted EBITDA increased 47.6% YoY reaching R$207.7 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 51.6%. Adjusted EBITDA excluding acquisitions grew 11.8%, reaching R$157.2 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 52.1%.
1Q21 Adjusted Net Income of R$159.9 million, 21.7% higher than 1Q20.
Cash conversion of 102.5%, with a solid cash position of R$ 965.5 million.
2,143 medical seats, 14.8% increase YoY, and 12,852 medical students, which was up 61.5%.
Table 1: Financial Highlights
For the three months period ended March 31,
(in thousand of R$)
2021
2021 Ex
2020
% Chg
% Chg Ex
(a) Net Revenue
394,351
294,880
272,304
44.8
%
8.3
%
(b) Adjusted Net Revenue (1)
402,555
301,429
272,304
47.8
%
10.7
%
(c) Adjusted EBITDA (2)
207,652
157,194
140,644
47.6
%
11.8
%
(d) = (c)/(b) Adjusted EBITDA Margin
51.6
%
52.1
%
51.6
%
0 bps
50 bps
(e) Adjusted Net Income
159,989
129,163
131,480
21.7
%
-1.8
%
* Acquisitions include UniRedentor (January, 2021), UniSl, PEBMED, FCMPB, MedPhone, FESAR, iClinic and Medicinae.
1. Includes mandatory discounts in tuition fees granted by state decrees and individual/collective legal proceedings and public civil proceedings due COVID 19 on site classes restriction and excludes recognized revenue that relates to discounts that were granted in 2H2020, but were invoiced in 1Q21, based on the Supreme Court decision that was released in December 28, 2020.
2. See more information on "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" (Item 10).
1. Message from Management
Virgilio Gibbon, Afya’s CEO, stated:
First-quarter results reaffirmed our resilience, predictable business growth boosted by medical student maturation, and started to show accelerated growth in the digital business. As a result, our adjusted net revenue jumped 47.8% over last year’s posting, once again, another great start for the year ahead.
In terms of BU-2, we will begin to segregate in two categories starting this quarter; Continuing Education, comprised of specialization and other courses, and Digital Services, comprised of the 6 digital pillars that our strategy is based on: Content & Technology for Medical Education, Clinical Decision Software, Practice Management Tools & Electronic Medical Records, Physician-Patient Relationship, Telemedicine, and Digital Prescription.
Digital Services is showing an accelerated growth year-over-year, with revenue increasing 43%, mainly due to the integration of acquired companies and expansion of the monthly active subscribers. The digital business is a fast-growing market, and we are just scratching the surface of a total addressable market of R$21.4 billion. Our strategy to outgrow this market is to increase the distribution of our products through our unique ecosystem, with more than 220,000 physicians and medical students, focusing on the B2B strategy, and continuing to pursue companies that fit our pillars.
M&A remains a key growth strategy for us and we continue to evaluate opportunities to deploy capital into strategic acquisitions in the Undergrad, Continuing Education and the Digital Services Business.
We are excited and honored to announce UNIGRANRIO acquisition while entering definitely in Rio de Janeiro with the highest academic quality among all for profit universities in the state. Considering this acquisition, we have over delivered our guidance and reached 1,159 seats acquired since the IPO. But we will not stop there. As promised in our first Afya Investors and ESG Day, we are committed to acquire at least 200 seats per year, with that, combined with all organic expansion alternatives, we will achieve up to 15% market share in terms of private medical seats in Brazil by 2026.
This strategy is only possible due to our peer-leading capital structure that combined a strong free cash flow generation of more than 80% with our last announced financial operation with SoftBank, which will not only consolidate our cash position but will create a partnership to pursue this M&A strategy and Digital Services development.
Lastly, I would like to invite all of you that could not participate in Afya’s Investors and ESG Day to visit our Investor Relations website to check the video of the event and our 2021 Sustainability Report, which can give you more information about our execution and strategy.
2. Key Events in the Quarter:
Closing the iClinic acquisition in January, 2021 – a leading practice management software for physicians in Brazil, expanding Afya’s end-to-end digital health services.
Medicinae acquisition in March, 2021 – a unique financial platform that allows healthcare professionals throughout Brazil to manage receivables in an efficient and scalable way using FIDC (Receivables Investment Fund). Medicinae alleviates a number of challenges in the healthcare payments industry, as it reduces long payment cycles for professionals and consolidates financial information, improving the consumer financial experience.
3. Subsequent Events in the Quarter
Medical Harbour acquisition in April, 2021 – Medical Harbour offers Educational Health and Medical Imaging Solutions through an interactive platform for anatomical study, 3D virtual dissection and analysis of medical images, which allows the exploration, and understanding of human anatomy with digital resources.
Cliquefarma acquisition in April, 2021 – Cliquefarma is a healthtech company operating a free-to-use website that tracks the prices of prescription drugs, cosmetics and personal hygiene products in Brazil.
Closing of the SoftBank transaction in May, 2021 - its purchase of US$150 million of Afya’s Series A perpetual convertible preferred shares set forth in the Certificate of Designations. In addition, Crescera Educacional II Fundo de Investimento em Participações Multiestratégia and the Esteves Family also closed the sale of 2,270,208 Class A common shares to SoftBank. In connection with such sale, Paulo Passoni from Softbank will be appointed as a board member of Afya until June 3, 2021.
Shosp acquisition in May, 2021 – a complete clinical management software that offers all functionalities needed for clinics all over Brazil to manage their financials, patient appointments, payments, marketing, and others.
UNIGRANRIO acquisition in May, 2021 – a post-secondary education institution with government authorization to offer 308 undergraduate medical seats in the state of Rio de Janeiro. With this acquisition Afya reaches 2,611 authorized medical seats. The aggregate purchase price (enterprise value) is R$700.0 million, including the assumption of estimated Net Debt of R$72.4 million which will be adjusted at the closing date. The equity value will be paid: 60% in cash on the transaction closing date and 40% in four equal annual instalments, adjusted by the CDI rate. We expected an EV/EBITDA of 4.1x at maturity and post synergies.
4. First Half 2021 Guidance Reaffirmed
The Company is reaffirming its previously issued guidance for 1H20 including the successfully concluded admissions of new students for the first semester of 2021, consolidation of the Digital Services companies and successful integration of FCM-PB.
The guidance for 1H21 is defined in the following table:
Guidance for 1H21
Important considerations
Net Revenue is expected to be between R$740 million – R$780 million
• Includes Mais Médicos schools in Santa Inês and Cruzeiro do Sul starting on January 1, 2021.
• Includes iClinic starting on January 21, 2021.
• Excludes any acquisition that may be concluded after the issuance of the guidance. For example, it does not include UNIFIPMOC, which 2020 estimated Net Revenue was R$109 million.
Adjusted EBITDA Margin is expected to be between 46.0%-48.0%
• Includes Mais Médicos schools in Santa Inês and Cruzeiro do Sul starting on January 1, 2021.
• Includes iClinic starting on January 21, 2021.
• Excludes any acquisition that may be concluded after the issuance of the guidance. For instance does not include UNIFIPMOC.
• Includes the impact of the adoption of IFRS 16.
5. 1Q21 Overview
Operational Review
Afya is the only company offering technological solutions to support physicians across every stage of the medical career, from undergraduate students in its medical school years through medical residency preparatory courses, medical specialization programs and continuing medical education. With the acquisition of PEBMED, Afya entered into digital health services, providing content and clinical decision applications.
The Company, starting on this release, will report results for three distinct business units. The first, Undergrad – medical schools, other healthcare programs and ex-health degrees. Revenue is generated from the monthly tuition fees the Company charges students enrolled in the undergraduate programs. The second, Continuing Education – specialization programs and graduate courses. Revenue is also generated from the monthly tuition fees the Company charges students enrolled in the specialization and graduate courses. The third is Digital Services – digital services offered by the Company at every stage of the medical career. This business unit is divided in 6 pillars: Content & Technology for Medical Education, Clinical Decision Software, Practice Management Tools & Electronic Medical Records, Physician - Patient Relationship, Telemedicine, and Digital Prescription and revenue is generated from printed books and e-books, which is recognized at the point in time when control is transferred to the customer and subscription fees (SaaS model).
Key Revenue Drivers – Undergraduate Courses
Table 2: Key Revenue Drivers
Three months period ended March 31,
2021
2020
% Chg
Undergrad Programs
MEDICAL SCHOOL
Approved Seats (1)
2,143
1,866
14.8
%
Operating Seats
1,893
1,516
24.9
%
Total Students
12,852
7,956
61.5
%
Total Students (ex- Acquisitions)*
8,921
7,339
21.6
%
Tuition Fees (ex- Acquisitions - R$MM)
233,203
181,308
28.6
%
Tuition Fees (Total - R$MM)
333,319
193,922
71.9
%
Medical School Avg. Ticket (ex- Acquisitions* - R$/month)
8,714
8,235
5.8
%
UNDERGRADUATE HEALTH SCIENCE
Total Students
9,552
7,596
25.8
%
Total Students (ex- Acquisitions)*
5,750
6,544
-12.1
%
Tuition Fees (ex- Acquisitions* - R$MM)
22,937
25,860
-11.3
%
Tuition Fees (Total - R$MM)
38,020
27,680
37.4
%
OTHER UNDERGRADUATE
Total Students
13,167
10,617
24.0
%
Total Students (ex- Acquisitions)*
6,955
8,744
-20.5
%
Tuition Fees (ex- Acquisitions* - R$MM)
23,353
27,031
-13.6
%
Tuition Fees (Total - R$MM)
42,999
30,818
39.5
%
TOTAL TUITION FEES
Total Tuition Fees (ex- Acquisitions* - R$MM)
279,493
234,199
19.3
%
Total Tuition Fees (Total - R$MM)
414,338
252,420
64.1
%
*Acquisitions include UniRedentor, UniSL, FCMPB and FESAR.
(1) This number does not include UNIFIPMOC acquisition that will contribute 160 seats.
Key Revenue Drivers – Continuing Education and Digital Services
Table 2: Key Revenue Drivers
Three months ended March 31,
2021
2020
% Chg
Continuing Education
Medical Specialization & Others
Medical Specialization & Others
3,698
4,187
-11.7
%
Medical Specialization & Others (ex-Acquisitions*)
1,443
1,542
-6.4
%
Net Revenue from courses (ex- Uniredentor)
17,127
25,567
-33.0
%
Net Revenue from courses (Total - R$MM)
19,288
27,567
-30.0
%
Digital Services
Content & Technology for Medical Education
Active Paying Students
Prep Courses & CME - B2C
13,862
9,375
47.9
%
Prep Courses & CME - B2B
1,842
890
107.0
%
Clinical Decision Software
Whitebook Active Subscribers
110,659
-
n.a
Clinical Management Tools¹
iClinic Active Subscribers
13,272
-
n.a
Digital Services Total Active Subscribers
139,635
10,265
1260.3
%
Digital Services Total Active Subscribers (ex-Acquisitions*)
15,704
10,265
53.0
%
Net Revenue From Services (ex-Acquisitions*)
38,977
33,930
14.9
%
Net Revenue from Services (Total - R$MM)
53,538
33,930
57.8
%
* Acquisitions include Uniredentor (January, 2021), PEBMED, MedPhone, iClinic and Medicinae.
(1) Clinical management tools includes Telemedicine and Digital Prescription features
Key Operational Drivers – Digital Services
Monthly Active Users (MaU) represents the number of unique individuals that consumed Digital Services content in the last 30 days of a specific period.
Total monthly active users reached 221,615, 25.1% higher than the last quarter of 2020. Excluding acquisitions, total monthly active users reached 193,816, 9.4% higher than the last quarter of 2020.
In the first quarter of 2020, Monthly Active Users in our base represented only Medcel users. In the first quarter of 2021, total monthly active users in Medcel’s platform reached 19,857, representing a 24% increase year-over-year.
Table 3: Key Operational Drivers for Digital Services - Monthly Active Users (MaU)
1Q21
4Q20
% Chg
1Q20
% Chg
Content & Technology for Medical Education
19,857
14,658
35.5
%
16,008
24.0
%
Clinical Decision Software
173,959
162,512
7.0
%
-
-
Clinical Management Tools¹
27,799
-
n.a
-
-
Total Monthly Active Users (MaU) - Digital Services
221,615
177,170
25.1
%
16,008
1284.4
%
1) Clinical management tools includes Telemedicine and Digital Prescription features
Seasonality
Undergrad´s and Continuing Education tuition revenues are related to the intake process and monthly tuition fees charged to students over the period thus the Company does not have significant fluctuations. On Digital Services, Medcel’s sales are concentrated in the first and last quarter of the year, as a result of enrollments of Medcel’s clients at the beginning of the year. The majority of Medcel’s revenue is derived from printed books and e-books, which is recognized at the point in time when control is transferred to the customer. All other Digital Services do not present any significant seasonality. Consequently, Digital Services generally has higher revenue and results from operations in the first and last quarter of the year compared to the second and third quarters of the year.
Revenue
Total Net Revenue for the first quarter of 2021 was R$ 394.4 million, an increase of 44.8% over the same period of the prior year, due to the maturation of medical seats, expansion of Digital Services and consolidation of acquisitions. Adjusted Net Revenue in 1Q21, includes an impact of R$ 8.2 million due to the net temporary discounts in tuition fees granted by individual and collective legal proceedings and public civil proceedings related to COVID 19. In addition, it excludes recognized revenue related to discounts that were granted in 2H2020, but invoiced in 1Q21, based on the Supreme Court decision that was released in December 28, 2020.
Continuing Education business reported a 30.0% decrease in Net Revenues due to a reduction in active paying students because of: (a) practical programs that are not being offered since 1H20 and represents an impact of R$ 7.9 million in Net Revenue and, (b) physicians’ decision to postpone admission to specialization courses due to COVID 19 pandemic. Nevertheless, with the combination of the opening of 6 new campuses in 2021 and expansion of the specialization’s portfolio, IPEMED’s reached 1,779 students in April 2021.
Excluding acquisitions (UniRedentor – January, 2021, UniSL, PEBMED, FCMPB, MedPhone, FESAR, iClinic and Medicinae), Adjusted Net Revenue in the first quarter increased 10.7% YoY to R$ 402.6 million.
Table 4: Revenue & Revenue Mix
(in thousands of R$)
For the three months period ended March 31,
2021
2021 Ex
2020
% Chg
% Chg Ex
Net Revenue Mix
Undergrad
321,852
239,103
211,784
52.0
%
12.9
%
Adjusted Undergrad¹
330,056
245,652
211,784
55.8
%
16.0
%
Continuing Education
19,288
17,127
27,567
-30.0
%
-37.9
%
Digital Services
53,538
38,977
33,930
57.8
%
14.9
%
Inter-segment transactions
- 327
- 327
- 977
-66.5
%
-66.5
%
Total Reported Net Revenue
394,351
294,880
272,304
44.8
%
8.3
%
Total Adjusted Net Revenue ¹
402,555
301,429
272,304
47.8
%
10.7
%
* Acquisitions include UniRedentor (January, 2021), UniSl, PEBMED, FCMPB, MedPhone, FESAR, iClinic and Medicinae.
1. Includes mandatory discounts in tuition fees granted by state decrees and individual/collective legal proceedings and public civil proceedings due COVID 19 on site classes restriction and excludes recognized revenue that relates to discounts that were granted in 2H2020, but were invoiced in 1Q21, based on the Supreme Court decision that was released in December 28, 2020.
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 increased 47.6% to R$ 207.6 million, up from R$ 140.6 million in the same period of the prior year. The adjusted EBITDA Margin of 51.6% was in line with 1Q2020.
Excluding the consolidation of acquisitions (UniRedentor - January, 2021, UniSL, PEBMED, FCMPB, MedPhone, FESAR, iClinic and Medicinae), Adjusted EBITDA for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 increased 11.8% YoY to R$ 157.2 million from R$ 140.6 million, while the Adjusted EBITDA Margin increased 50 basis points to 52.1%.
Table 5: Adjusted EBITDA
(in thousands of R$)
For the three months period ended March 31,
2021
2021 Ex
2020
% Chg
% Chg Ex
Adjusted EBITDA
207,652
157,194
140,644
47.6
%
11.8
%
% Margin
51.6
%
52.1
%
51.6
%
0 bps
50 bps
* Acquisitions include UniRedentor (January, 2021), UniSl, PEBMED, FCMPB, MedPhone, FESAR, iClinic and Medicinae.
Adjusted Net Income
Adjusted Net Income for the first quarter of 2021 was R$ 159.9 million, up 21.6% over the same period of the prior year, reflecting our positive operational results and the negative financial results due to: (a) the increase in loans and financing in R$ 530.1 million; (b) the 11.2% exchange rate depreciation (Brazilian Real vs US Dollar) from December 2020 to March 2021 and the 29.0% depreciation rate (Brazilian Real vs US Dollar) from December 2019 to March 2020, which increased the financial results at the time due to our cash position in US Dollars, and (c) lower income from financial investments, due to a decrease in the Brazilian interest rate (CDI) and lower cash position in 24.7% compared to first quarter 2020.
Table 6: Adjusted Net Income
(in thousands of R$)
For the three months period ended March 31,
2021
2020
% Chg
Net income
113,348
103,670
9.3
%
Amortization of customer relationships and trademark (1)
14,317
11,901
20.3
%
Share-based compensation
14,009
8,440
66.0
%
Non-recurring expenses:
- Integration of new companies (2)
3,023
3,120
-3.1
%
- M&A advisory and due diligence (3)
1,811
2,750
-34.1
%
- Expansion projects (4)
1,227
783
56.7
%
- Restructuring expenses (5)
4,050
816
396.3
%
- Mandatory Discounts in Tuition Fees (6)
8,204
-
n.a.
Adjusted Net Income
159,989
131,480
21.7
%
Basic earnings per share - R$ (7)
1.16
1.09
6.4
%
(1) Consists of amortization of customer relationships and trademark recorded under business combinations.
(2) Consists of expenses related to the integration of newly acquired companies.
(3) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with due diligence services for our M&A transactions.
(4) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with the opening of new campuses.
(5) Consists of expenses related to the employee redundancies in connection with the organizational restructuring of our acquired companies.
(6) Consists of mandatory discounts in tuition fees granted by state decrees, individual/collective legal proceedings and public civil proceedings due COVID 19 on site classes restriction and excludes recognized revenue that relates to discounts that were granted in 2H2020, but were invoiced in 1Q21, based on the Supreme Court decision that was released in December 28, 2020.
(7) Basic earnings per share: Net Income/Total number of shares.
Cash and Debt Position
Cash and cash equivalents in March 31, 2021 were R$ 965.5 million, slightly below the cash position in December 31, 2020.
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, Afya reported Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations of R$ 194.1 million, up from R$ 107.4 million in same period of the previous year, an 80.6% year-over-year increase.
Operating Cash Conversion Ratio for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 was 102.5%, compared with 80.7% in same period of the previous year. This increase was due to the decrease in trade receivables, relative to the payment of overdue installments by students during the enrollment process for 1H21 classes.
Table 7: Operating Cash Conversion Ratio Reconciliation
For the three months period ended March 31,
(in thousands of R$)
Considering the adoption of IFRS 16
2021
2020
% Chg
(a) Cash flow from operations
179,279
101,396
76.8
%
(b) Income taxes paid
14,801
6,057
144.4
%
(c) = (a) + (b) Adjusted cash flow from operations
194,080
107,453
80.6
%
(d) Adjusted EBITDA
207,652
140,644
47.6
%
(e) Non-recurring expenses:
- Integration of new companies (1)
3,023
3,120
-3.1
%
- M&A advisory and due diligence (2)
1,811
2,750
-34.1
%
- Expansion projects (3)
1,227
783
56.7
%
- Restructuring Expenses (4)
4,050
816
396.3
%
- Mandatory Discounts in Tuition Fees (5)
8,204
-
n.a.
(f) = (d) - (e) Adjusted EBITDA ex- non-recurring expenses
189,337
133,175
42.2
%
(g) = (a) / (f) Operating cash conversion ratio
102.5
%
80.7
%
2180 bps
(1) Consists of expenses related to the integration of newly acquired companies.
(2) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with due diligence services for M&A transactions.
(3) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with the opening of new campuses.
(4) Consists of expenses related to the employee redundancies in connection with the organizational restructuring of acquired companies.
(5) Consists of mandatory discounts in tuition fees granted by state decrees and individual/collective legal proceedings and public civil proceedings due COVID 19 on site classes restriction and excludes recognized revenue that relates to discounts that were granted in 2H2020, but were invoiced in 1Q21, based on the Supreme Court decision that was released in December 28, 2020.
On March 31, 2021, net debt totaled R$ 230.0 million, compared with a net debt of R$ 166.9 million on December 31, 2020, mainly due to payments for acquisitions.
Table 8: Cash and Debt Position
(in thousands of R$)
1Q2021
FY2020
% Chg
1Q2020
% Chg
(+) Cash and Cash Equivalents
965,546
1,045,042
-7.6
%
1,283,109
-24.7
%
Cash and Bank Deposits
41,191
57,729
-28.6
%
6,154
569.3
%
Cash Equivalents
924,355
987,313
-6.4
%
1,276,955
-27.6
%
(-) Loans and Financing
620,928
617,485
0.6
%
90,802
583.8
%
Current
115,089
107,162
7.4
%
74,078
55.4
%
Non-Current
505,839
510,323
-0.9
%
16,724
2924.6
%
(-) Accounts Payable to Selling Shareholders
499,309
518,240
-3.7
%
395,940
26.1
%
Current
193,692
188,420
2.8
%
154,774
25.1
%
Non-Current
305,617
329,820
-7.3
%
241,166
26.7
%
(-) Other Short and Long Term Obligations
75,329
76,181
-1.1
%
-
n.a
(=) Net Debt (Cash) excluding IFRS 16
230,020
166,864
37.8
%
(796,367
)
-121.0
%
(-) Lease Liabilities
466,204
447,703
4.1
%
348,579
28.4
%
Current
65,999
61,976
6.5
%
29,420
110.7
%
Non-Current
400,205
385,727
3.8
%
319,159
20.9
%
Net Debt (Cash) with IFRS 16
696,224
614,567
13.3
%
(447,788
)
n.a
ESG Metrics
ESG commitment is an important part of Afya’s strategy and permeates the Company’s core values. Afya has been advancing year after year on its core pillars and, going forward, ESG metrics will be disclosed in the Company’s quarterly financial results.
Table 9: ESG Metrics
1Q2021
2020
2019
#
Governance and Employee Management
1
Number of employees
6,012
6,100
3,369
2
Percentage of female employees
55.2
%
55.0
%
57.0
%
3
Percentage of female employees in the board of directors
18
%
18
%
22
%
4
Percentage of independent member in the board of directors
36
%
36
%
22
%
Environmental
4
Total energy consumption (kWh)
1,877,353
6,428,382
5,928,450
4.1
Consumption per campus
69,532
257,135
395,230
5
% supplied by distribution companies
90.0
%
87.4
%
96.2
%
6
% supplied by other sources
10.0
%
12.6
%
3.8
%
7
Greenhouse gas emissions (tons)
99
397
445
Social
8
Number of free consultations ofered by Afya students
62,096
427,184
270,000
9
Number of physicians graduated in Afya's campuses
n.a
12,691
8,306
10
Number of students with financing and scholarship programs (FIES and PROUNI)
5,789
4,999
2,808
11
% of the undergraduate students
15.9
%
13.7
%
11.7
%
12
Hospital and clinics partnership
432
432
60
7. About Afya Limited (Nasdaq: AFYA)
Afya is the leading medical education group in Brazil based on number of medical school seats. It delivers an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners, from the moment they enroll as medical students, through their medical residency preparation, graduate program, and continuing medical education activities. Afya also offers content and clinical decision applications for healthcare professionals through its products WhiteBook, Nursebook and Portal PEBMED. For more information, please visit www.afya.com.br.
8. Forward – Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward looking, and include risks and uncertainties related to statements about our competition; our ability to attract, upsell and retain students; our ability to increase tuition prices and prep course fees; our ability to anticipate and meet the evolving needs of students and professors; our ability to source and successfully integrate acquisitions; general market, political, economic, and business conditions; and our financial targets such as revenue, share count and IFRS and non-IFRS financial measures including gross margin, operating margin, net income (loss) per diluted share, and free cash flow. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements about the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business operations, financial results and financial position and the Brazilian economy.
The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. Readers should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. Further information on these and other factors that could affect the Company’s financial results are included in the filings made with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time, including the section titled “Risk Factors” in the most recent Rule 434(b) prospectus. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of the investor relations section of our website at: https://ir.afya.com.br/.
9. Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board—IASB, Afya uses Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Cash Conversion Ratio information, which are non-GAAP financial measures, for the convenience of investors. A non-GAAP financial measure is generally defined as one that intends to measure financial performance but excludes or includes amounts that would not be equally adjusted in the most comparable GAAP measure.
Afya calculates Adjusted EBITDA as net income plus/minus net financial result plus income taxes expense plus depreciation and amortization plus interest received on late payments of monthly tuition fees, plus share-based compensation plus/minus share of income of associate plus/minus non-recurring expenses. The calculation of Adjusted Net Income is net income plus amortization of customer relationships and trademark, plus share-based compensation. We calculate Operating Cash Conversion Ratio as the cash flow from operations, adjusted with income taxes paid divided by Adjusted EBITDA plus/minus non-recurring expenses.
Management presents Adjusted EBITDA, because it believes these measures provide investors with a supplemental measure of financial performance of the core operations that facilitates period-to-period comparisons on a consistent basis. Afya also presents Operating Cash Conversion Ratio because it believes this measure provides investors with a measure of how efficiently the Company converts EBITDA into cash. The non-GAAP financial measures described in this prospectus are not a substitute for the IFRS measures of earnings. Additionally, calculations of Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Cash Conversion Ratio may be different from the calculations used by other companies, including competitors in the education services industry, and therefore, Afya’s measures may not be comparable to those of other companies.
11. Financial Tables
Consolidated statements of income
For the three months period ended March 31, 2021 and 2020
(In thousands of Brazilian Reais, except earnings per share)
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Net revenue
394,351
272,304
Cost of services
(126,492
)
(89,251
)
Gross profit
267,859
183,053
General and administrative expenses
(130,404
)
(86,723
)
Other income (expenses), net
1,185
(59
)
Operating income
138,640
96,271
Finance income
13,815
30,013
Finance expenses
(33,672
)
(18,859
)
Finance result
(19,857
)
11,154
Share of income of associate
3,239
2,302
Income before income taxes
122,022
109,727
Income taxes expense
(8,674
)
(6,057
)
Net income
113,348
103,670
Other comprehensive income
-
-
Total comprehensive income
113,348
103,670
Net income attributable to
Equity holders of the parent
108,090
99,816
Non-controlling interests
5,258
3,854
113,348
103,670
Basic earnings per share
Per common share
1.16
1.09
Diluted earnings per share
Per common share
1.15
1.09
Consolidated balance sheets - For the three year period ended March 31, 2021 and 2020
(In thousands of Brazilian Reais)
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Assets
(unaudited)
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
959,496
1,045,042
Financial investments
6,050
-
Trade receivables
322,482
302,317
Inventories
9,586
7,509
Recoverable taxes
20,703
21,019
Other assets
23,743
29,614
Total current assets
1,342,060
1,405,501
Non-current assets
Restricted cash
2,053
2,053
Trade receivables
10,874
7,627
Other assets
84,031
74,037
Investment in associate
48,879
51,410
Property and equipment
277,999
260,381
Right-of-use assets
433,164
419,074
Intangible assets
2,758,245
2,573,010
Total non-current assets
3,615,245
3,387,592
Total assets
4,957,305
4,793,093
Current liabilities
Trade payables
43,463
35,743
Loans and financing
115,089
107,162
Lease liabilities
65,999
61,976
Accounts payable to selling shareholders
193,692
188,420
Notes payable
11,406
10,503
Advances from customers
77,851
63,839
Labor and social obligations
88,479
77,855
Taxes payable
28,635
32,976
Income taxes payable
4,612
4,574
Other liabilities
4,361
6,331
Total current liabilities
633,587
589,379
Non-current liabilities
Loans and financing
505,839
510,323
Lease liabilities
400,205
385,727
Accounts payable to selling shareholders
305,617
329,820
Notes payable
63,923
65,678
Taxes payable
20,449
21,425
Provision for legal proceedings
60,625
53,139
Other liabilities
3,450
3,822
Total non-current liabilities
1,360,108
1,369,934
Total liabilities
1,993,695
1,959,313
Equity
Share capital
17
17
Additional paid-in capital
2,394,987
2,323,488
Treasury shares
(64,752
)
-
Share-based compensation reserve
64,733
50,724
Retained earnings
516,082
407,991
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
2,911,067
2,782,220
Non-controlling interests
52,543
51,560
Total equity
2,963,610
2,833,780
Total liabilities and equity
4,957,305
4,793,093
Consolidated statements of cash flow - For three month period ended December 31, 2021 and 2020
(In thousands of Brazilian Reais)
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Operating activities
Income before income taxes
122,022
109,727
Adjustments to reconcile income before income taxes
Depreciation and amortization
31,651
24,947
Disposals of property and equipment
26
-
Allowance for doubtful accounts
11,065
6,332
Share-based compensation expense
14,009
8,440
Net foreign exchange differences
(3,988
)
(1,201
)
Net gain on derivatives
-
(14,055
)
Accrued interest
12,285
5,781
Accrued lease interest
13,120
9,900
Share of income of associate
(3,239
)
(2,302
)
Provision for legal proceedings
2,002
816
Changes in assets and liabilities
Trade receivables
(33,229
)
(35,564
)
Inventories
(2,077
)
(1,648
)
Recoverable taxes
779
(4,615
)
Other assets
1,550
(767
)
Trade payables
7,088
4,479
Taxes payables
729
3,183
Advances from customers
13,582
(14,116
)
Labor and social obligations
9,046
7,005
Other liabilities
(2,341
)
1,111
194,080
107,453
Income taxes paid
(14,801
)
(6,057
)
Net cash flows from operating activities
179,279
101,396
Investing activities
Acquisition of property and equipment
(23,056
)
(17,676
)
Acquisition of intangibles assets
(9,866
)
(3,172
)
Dividends received
5,770
-
Restricted cash
-
651
Payments of notes payable
(2,628
)
-
Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired
(150,483
)
(112,269
)
Net cash flows used in investing activities
(180,263
)
(132,466
)
Payments of loans and financing
(2,010
)
(1,316
)
Issuance of loans and financing
-
911
Payments of lease liabilities
(17,509
)
(11,735
)
Purchase of treasury shares
(64,752
)
-
Proceeds from issuance of common shares
-
389,170
Shares issuance cost
-
(19,704
)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
(4,275
)
(1,600
)
Net cash flows (used in) from financing activities
(88,546
)
355,726
Net foreign exchange differences
3,984
15,244
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
(85,546
)
339,900
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
1,045,042
943,209
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
959,496
1,283,109
Reconciliation between Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA
Reconciliation between Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income; Proforma Adjusted EBITDA
(in thousands of R$)
For the three months period ended March 31,
2021
2020
% Chg
Net income
113,348
103,670
9.3
%
Net financial result
19,857
(11,154
)
n.a.
Income taxes expense
8,674
6,057
43.2
%
Depreciation and amortization
31,651
24,947
26.9
%
Interest received (1)
5,037
3,517
43.2
%
Income share associate
(3,239
)
(2,302
)
40.7
%
Share-based compensation
14,009
8,440
66.0
%
Non-recurring expenses:
18,315
7,469
145.2
%
- Integration of new companies (2)
3,023
3,120
-3.1
%
- M&A advisory and due diligence (3)
1,811
2,750
-34.1
%
- Expansion projects (4)
1,227
783
56.7
%
- Restructuring expenses (5)
4,050
816
396.3
%
- Mandatory Discounts in Tuition Fees (6)
8,204
-
n.a.
Adjusted EBITDA
207,652
140,644
47.6
%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
51.6
%
51.6
%
0 bps
(1) Represents the interest received on late payments of monthly tuition fees.
(2) Consists of expenses related to the integration of newly acquired companies.
(3) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with due diligence services for our M&A transactions.
(4) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with the opening of new campuses.
(5) Consists of expenses related to the employee redundancies in connection with the organizational restructuring of our acquired companies.
(6) Consists of mandatory discounts in tuition fees granted by state decrees and individual/collective legal proceedings due COVID 19 on site classes restriction and excludes recognized revenue that relates to discounts that were granted in 2H2020, but were invoiced in 1Q21, based on the Supreme Court decision that was released in December 28, 2020.