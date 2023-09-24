Ag Growth International's (TSE:AFN) Dividend Will Be CA$0.15

Ag Growth International Inc.'s (TSE:AFN) investors are due to receive a payment of CA$0.15 per share on 16th of October. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.1%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Ag Growth International's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. While Ag Growth International is not profitable, it is paying out less than 75% of its free cash flow, which means that there is plenty left over for reinvestment into the business. This gives us some comfort about the level of the dividend payments.

Analysts expect a massive rise in earnings per share in the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio will be 14%, which makes us pretty comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was CA$2.40 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$0.60. This works out to a decline of approximately 75% over that time. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Given that the track record hasn't been stellar, we really want to see earnings per share growing over time. Ag Growth International's earnings per share has shrunk at 43% a year over the past five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Ag Growth International that investors should take into consideration. Is Ag Growth International not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

