AG and Health Department will review sale of two RI hospitals. What comes next?

PROVIDENCE – Two state regulators have notified the parties involved in the proposed hospital conversions of Roger Williams Medical Center and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital “that their application has been deemed complete to initiate formal review.”

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha and Department of Health Interim Director Utpala Bandy notified the hospitals in a letter Thursday that their submitted materials contain sufficient information necessary for the state to review the plan.

The two hospitals are operated by CharterCARE, which is currently owned by Prospect Medical Holdings. The proposed transaction would sell the CharterCARE hospital system to The Centurion Foundation, a Georgia-based non-profit company.

What comes next?

The Attorney General and RIDOH will now have 180 days to review the application under the Hospital Conversions Act (HCA), before issuing their respective decisions.

The Attorney General’s Office announced in a statement that it will make the application public in mid-January after completing a full review to protect confidential information of the transacting parties. The review process will also include public comment meetings and hearings.

Under the HCA, transacting parties seeking the transfer of ownership of a hospital must first complete an initial application which is filed with the attorney general’s office and the health department.

