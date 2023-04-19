AG Morgan Grant for Entrepreneurs Now Accepting Applications

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AG Morgan Financial Advisors, LLC is proud to announce the launch of the AG Morgan Grant for Entrepreneurs, a scholarship open to undergraduate and graduate students who are passionate about entrepreneurship. The scholarship aims to provide financial assistance and encouragement to the next generation of business leaders.

To apply, students are required to submit a 500-1000 word essay answering the question, "What inspired you to pursue entrepreneurship and what are your long-term goals for your business?" Essays will be evaluated based on creativity, originality, and thoughtfulness by a panel of judges. The winner of the AG Morgan Grant for Entrepreneurs will receive $1,000 in funding to be used towards their education or business-related expenses.

At AG Morgan Financial Advisors, the team believes in the power of entrepreneurship and is committed to supporting students who are pursuing their dreams of running a successful business. The scholarship is part of the firm's efforts to guide clients in making prudent decisions regarding their life goals, creating comprehensive financial plans that map out strategies to achieve these goals.

Vincent Camarda, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at A.G. Morgan Financial Advisors, brings over 30 years of experience in the financial industry to the firm. The team at AG Morgan is dedicated to providing personalized financial planning services that meet the unique needs of each client.

"We created the AG Morgan Grant for Entrepreneurs to provide students with the financial assistance and encouragement they need to pursue their dreams of running a successful business," says Vincent Camarda. "We believe in the power of entrepreneurship and are committed to supporting the next generation of business leaders."

Don't miss this opportunity to apply for the AG Morgan Grant for Entrepreneurs and take the first step towards realizing your dreams.

Story continues

About AG Morgan Financial Advisors, LLC:

AG Morgan Financial Advisors, LLC is a full-service financial planning firm dedicated to helping clients achieve financial independence. The investment services at A.G. Morgan include bonds, private placements, stocks, and various types of IRAs. Additionally, the financial planning services cover college, tax, and retirement planning, as well as money management. The team at A.G. Morgan understands that each client has unique financial needs and goals, and they strive to provide customized solutions that meet those needs.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ag-morgan-grant-for-entrepreneurs-now-accepting-applications-301802145.html

SOURCE AG Morgan Grant